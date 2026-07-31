Archbishop Viganò: Vatican gave ‘moral authority’ to Fauci’s ‘crimes against humanity’

'Whoever remains silent in the face of crime, or worse legitimizes it with their consent, becomes a co-responsible party,' said Viganò.

Editor’s note: This was originally published on Archbishop Viganò’s X account. Automatically translated from the Italian.

(LifeSiteNews) — On May 6, 2021, while the entire world was still under the yoke of the health dictatorship, the Holy See hosted—under the aegis of the Pontifical Council for Culture—a conference titled “Exploring the Mind, Body & Soul. Unite to Prevent & Unite to Cure.” Opening the proceedings was not a theologian, not a pastor, not a defender of natural law. It was Anthony Fauci. Beside him, Deepak Chopra, Chelsea Clinton… and, in the program, the top executives of Pfizer and Moderna.

The same Holy See that should have raised its voice against the lie, against mass experimentation, against the suspension of fundamental rights, actively collaborated with the architects of what has been—and remains—one of the greatest operations of social control and health fraud in contemporary history: a true crime against humanity.

They cannot say they did not know.

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They cannot say they were not warned. I myself denounced the pandemic fraud as early as May 2020 and wrote twice to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, to warn against the uncritical adherence to a pseudo-scientific narrative that contradicted not only prudence, but the non-negotiable principles of Catholic morality. I was ignored and ostracized. As were so many others.

The May 2021 event was not a “simple conference.” It was a public demonstration of complicity. The Holy See did not limit itself to silence: it offered its moral authority and its image to those who, in the name of “health,” imposed limitations on fundamental freedoms, discrimination, blackmail, and above all experimental serums that have caused the deaths of millions of people: a true and ongoing hecatomb from the damage caused by those serums.

Bergoglio—who will go down in history as responsible for the planned extermination of millions of people—has gone to his fate, but many of his closest collaborators are still in their positions. Prevost went along with the narrative of the pandemic farce by promoting masks, social distancing, and mass vaccinations. If Leone were to continue supporting the mainstream narrative today, precisely when the health fraud is now officially recognized, he would only confirm the continuity with Bergoglio in this as well.

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Whoever remains silent in the face of crime, or worse legitimizes it with their consent, becomes a co-responsible party.

May this not be forgotten.

May it remain written.

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