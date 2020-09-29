Are ‘excess deaths’ in 2020 wrongly being attributed to COVID-19?

September 29, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A recent article explained that the COVID-19 data provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are both scientifically and medically unlikely to be true. The article mentioned that dishonesty and deception is observable in certain government entities’ methods of counting and reporting COVID-19 statistics. A federal bureau or department should not need deceptive and dishonest methods to prove something to be true. When one type of deception and dishonesty is discovered in such federal bureaus or departments, one can reasonably expect such entities to be dishonest and deceptive in other ways.

The previous article was unable to mention all of the CDC’s questionable methods of reporting and evaluating COVID-19 statistics. There is still more significant information which suggests that the CDC is either deliberately deceiving, falsifying, or in major error in how it represents COVID-19 data.

One of the main COVID-19 statistics being used by the CDC is referred to as the “percent of expected deaths” in 2020 when compared to previous years. The CDC estimated (the key word there is “estimated”) a number for total deaths it expects in 2020. The CDC then compares the actual reported number of deaths in 2020 to the number of deaths that the CDC estimated to be expected in 2020. Deaths above the “expected deaths” number are then suggested to have been caused by COVID-19.

On their main COVID-19 data page, the CDC labels the comparison between the reported number of deaths in 2020 and the expected number of deaths in 2020 as the “percent of expected deaths”. To estimate the expected deaths in 2020, the CDC is using the average total deaths from 2017, 2018, and 2019. The CDC’s webpage is partially represented (with added emphasis) here:

While some may not be aware of it, the CDC’s method of estimating the number of expected deaths in 2020 likely has had a significant impact on their lives. Many public health officials, governors, mayors, and others may be using the comparison to presume that deaths above the number of expected deaths for 2020 are caused by COVID-19. The CDC’s information is also likely used as the basis for legal and political decisions in America and has the potential to result in harm for millions of Americans. If the CDC’s estimate of expected deaths in 2020 is too low, then the actual numbers of deaths in 2020 can wrongly appear to be too high and wrongly attributed to be caused by COVID-19.

The CDC’s number of expected deaths in 2020, then, requires close evaluation. And, yet again, one will discover that the CDC is using an arbitrary, falsified or erroneous, and quite frankly, absurd, method to estimate the “expected deaths” in 2020.

The CDC’s data for 1999-2018 is found here (click “I agree”). Data from 2019 is more difficult to find but is obtainable here (click “Downloads” then “Download data”; the total deaths for 2019 was determined by adding column “K” from rows 171 to 222 which are data for weeks 1-52 of 2019).

Year Total Deaths CDC’s Reported Total U.S. Population 1999 2,391,399 279,040,168 2000 2,403,351 281,421,906 2001 2,416,425 284,968,955 2002 2,443,387 287,625,193 2003 2,448,288 290,107,933 2004 2,397,615 292,805,298 2005 2,448,017 295,516,599 2006 2,426,264 298,379,912 2007 2,423,712 301,231,207 2008 2,471,984 304,093,966 2009 2,437,163 306,771,529 2010 2,468,435 308,745,538 2011 2,515,458 311,591,917 2012 2,543,279 313,914,040 2013 2,596,993 316,128,839 2014 2,626,418 318,857,056 2015 2,712,630 321,418,820 2016 2,744,248 323,127,513 2017 2,813,503 325,719,178 2018 2,839,205 327,167,434 2019 2,845,796 Not Available

If the above data is true, then there are some major questions that should be entering one’s mind. One question is only indirectly related to this article, and a complete commentary is not possible here, but it will be mentioned because of its relevance to the 2020 Presidential election: one has to wonder if legal and illegal immigration and “refugee re-settlement” has led to a significantly higher U.S. population than is currently known. Notice that (again, if the CDC’s data is true) from 1999 to 2010 the number of deaths per year stayed relatively constant from approximately 2,390,000 to 2,470,000 deaths per year while the total U.S. population increased by about 30 million people.

Since 2010, though, deaths per year have reportedly (again, if the data is true) increased by about 400,000 per year compared to 2009, while up to 2018 the CDC estimated the population only increased by 20 million people. Such a difference in reported deaths per year compared to estimated population change is a big deal; is the huge increase in yearly deaths in America a result an aging population or a huge increase in population due to legal and illegal immigration and/or “refugee re-settlement”?

(Notably, the population of the U.S., and the identity of each person in the U.S., is probably considered vital national security information for the intelligence community (FBI, CIA, etc.) − government entities which, apparently much like the CDC, “have become bastions of political liberals” with “pro-Democratic Party views” and have gone to extremes in the past. The COVID-19 lockdowns in the U.S. were in March and April when the 2020 census was taking place. Advanced surveillance technologies are probably unable to count and/or identify persons in American households if everyone is travelling and moving about freely; the lockdowns, which included nightly curfews in large cities, were never-used-before extreme measures which forced most persons in the U.S. into dwelling places, providing an opportunity for easy mass surveillance. Also, the United Nations, which is based in New York City and includes the World Health Organization, recommends a census be taken every 10 years; thus, several other countries, including Italy, China, Iran, Russia, and Great Britain, will be taking a census in 2020 or 2021. The aforementioned statements are not theories; they are merely observations.)

Now for the main topic of this article: the CDC misrepresents excess deaths in 2020 and likely falsely attributes them to COVID-19 by using an absurd method to estimate expected deaths. Look above at the total deaths in 2017, 2018, and 2019 compared to the previous years. The CDC reports the total deaths increased in large amounts from 2009 to 2016 and then suddenly stopped increasing in 2018 and 2019. While that is possible, it is worth noting as a potential error or fraudulent representation of the data.

The most obvious falsification or error in the CDC’s method, though, is in its estimation of expected deaths in 2020 by averaging the total deaths from 2017, 2018, and 2019. Using the CDC’s numbers provided above, the average total deaths for the years 2017, 2018, and 2019 is 2,832,835. This means that the CDC expected 2,832,835 deaths in 2020; and it means that the CDC expected the total deaths to actually decrease in 2020 compared to previous years. The CDC’s method actually results in a lower number of expected deaths in 2020 than the CDC reports for both 2018 and 2019.

That is a big deal. And it is absurd. The total deaths in the U.S. have reportedly not decreased compared to a previous year since 2009. In fact, according to the CDC’s data above, the deaths significantly increased several years up until 2017, 2018, and 2019 when the CDC reports that total deaths suddenly remain almost the same.

One can look at the data from a different perspective to arrive at the conclusion that the CDC is being deceptive or erroneous in their estimation of expected deaths in 2020. From 2010 to 2016, the number of deaths increased by 275,813. Using an arbitrary method like the CDC, one could estimate deaths in the U.S. to increase by 275,000 every six years or so. Such a method of estimation would result in nearly 3,000,000 expected deaths in 2020 − which would be 170,000 more than the CDC’s current estimate of expected deaths in 2020. If a more accurate estimate of expected deaths in 2020 is around 3,000,000, then there may not have been a large excess in deaths in 2020 when compared to previous years.

The significance of the CDC’s erroneously or deceptively estimating expected deaths in 2020, then claiming that total deaths in 2020 are way above what is “expected”, and then attributing wrongly too high of “excess deaths” in 2020 to be caused by COVID-19 cannot be emphasized enough. And while one should always give others the benefit of the doubt, error does not seem to be a likely explanation for the above misrepresentation of the COVID-19 data − particularly for such a large government entity staffed with many who specialize in evaluating and interpreting numbers such as those that are above. It does not take an epidemiologist or a statistician to determine that averaging the above data from 2017, 2018, and 2019 is an absurd method for estimating the number of deaths to expect in 2020 − unless, of course, the intent is to deliberately underestimate expected deaths in 2020 as a way to wrongly attribute above-expected deaths to COVID-19.

And as other articles mentioned, there are several more examples of the CDC and other public health officials misrepresenting COVID-19 data. There is the observation that the CDC and powerful public health officials are almost completely ignoring their own criteria which suggests that COVID-19 is not nearly as severe as they are claiming; still more is the observation that the CDC and other powerful persons are ignoring basic science and medical fact on pneumonia and respiratory viruses in favor of wrongly increasing COVID-19 death counts. “Experts” with genuine motives typically do not make so many “errors” − particularly errors which may ultimately cause serious harm to millions of people.

Such examples are significant basis for Americans to question whether certain government entities and their Establishment employees are using falsified COVID-19 data for ulterior motives like suppression of religion and a fundamental transformation of the American way of life.