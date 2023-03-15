Are neocons in the US gearing up for war with China?

In the last few days a deal has been done to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, which is undertaken to bolster Australian capability in the event of a war in the Pacific.

(LifeSiteNews) — The wars which the U.S. has fought to end its empire have gone so well it seems like it is time for another. U.S. Senators, congressmen and sections of the Western media are signaling that a war with China is coming – and soon.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, has made repeated assertions that the U.S. is ready to go to war with China. He has stated many times in the past that Chinese military action over Taiwan would trigger a U.S. military response, and has issued similar threats over the question of the Chinese supplying Russia with military aid. Senator Lindsey Graham has gone on the air to claim “We are on the verge of a major conflict with China.”

Lindsey Graham warns, "We're gonna have World War III." Congressman Mike Waltz adds Iran, North Korea, China, Russia, Venezuela are "all on the march" This isn't run-of-the-mill crazy talk, this is something next level. They're really trying to will a World War into existence pic.twitter.com/XsAfQrh6X7 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 15, 2023

In the last few days a deal has been done to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, which is undertaken to bolster Australian capability in the event of a war in the Pacific. This AUKUS deal, involving Australia, the U.K. and the U.S., is a strategic partnership which will continue to deliver more nuclear capability to Australia in future.

How have the Chinese responded? Recent Chinese statements have shown a marked departure from the accommodating tone of the past. Their strident denunciation of U.S. foreign policy and their objection to being fenced in by a continuing military build-up has been decried as bellicose rhetoric. The Chinese have simply noticed reality out loud, which is a cardinal sin to the ideologues in charge of the West.

In a statement described as “unprecedented,” President Xi Jinping of China said to the opening of the annual meeting of the Chinese Parliament last week:

Western countries, led by the US, have implemented a policy of containment, encirclement and repression against China.

His remarks are bolstered in a speech made to mark the close of the meeting, in which he vowed to “…build the People’s Liberation Army into a great wall of steel that effectively safeguards national sovereignty, security, and development interests.”

These announcements have come as a shock to the West, as such plain speaking has formerly been confined to the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times. Now, the new Chinese Foreign Minister is warning “If the U.S. does not hit the brake but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing, and there will surely be conflict and confrontation.”

In a remarkable speech on Tuesday, March 7, Qin Gang openly challenged the United States to take a different path – to one that will otherwise lead to war.

See the Duran video discussion “China warns, guardrails are coming off”:

The Chinese have also responded to U.S. threats over Chinese military aid to Russia, pointing out that the U.S. is heavily arming Taiwan and is therefore maintaining a double standard. Similarly, the Chinese note that the ‘guardrails’ proposed by the U.S. to maintain peace apply only to the Chinese. It is a license for the United States to act as it pleases, whilst dictating terms to the rest of the world.

Following the hysterical response generated over a balloon, hopes of a “New Detente” between the U.S. and China have evaporated. The Chinese are no longer listening.

The long march to war

Since the 2000s there has been talk in the U.S. military and foreign affairs of the need to confront China before it is “too late.”

From the first annual report to U.S. congress on Chinese military strength, 2002, to the latest in 2022, there has been concern that the United States must act quickly before the Chinese military becomes too strong.

The position of the U.S. military regarding China can be summarized by this remark from Steve Forbes, former presidential candidate and editor in chief of Forbes magazine:

Our failure to properly deal with Germany and Japan early cost the world dearly later on. We dare not make the same mistake with China.

Forbes has recently published a video which explains the neoconservative position – victory in Ukraine means defeat for the Russians and the Chinese, too.

This is a sentiment echoed by Senator Lindsey Graham and Congressman Mike Waltz, who are also pushing for additional wars with Iran, North Korea, China, Russia and Venezuela.

“Ukraine’s victory would be a victory for us and the Free World,” says Forbes, echoing Graham’s claim that “If you do not understand that success by Putin in Russia invites aggression by China against Taiwan, then you have seriously miscalculated one of the most obvious nexuses in the world.”

Hostile to reality

This is a narrative which simply excludes reality. The Russians in Ukraine are claiming territory inhabited by Russians. The Chinese claim to Taiwan has a much longer history. These claims are not excuses, but to frame these questions whilst omitting them shows a willful disregard for reality.

China has been expanding in the Pacific, building islands and occupying them. It has made no secret of its belief that Taiwan is part of China. How does the U.S. deal with this diplomatically?

The basic idea in response is that peace is guaranteed by surrounding nations with overwhelming military force. The encirclement or containment model explains the existence of NATO and the policy of the US in the Pacific, whose navy is building up in the region at present.

The panel of Redacted discusses the massive U.S. build up in the East and its implications in the following video:



This is an attitude which typifies the neoconservative mindset – it is hostile to the facts, intoxicated by its own propaganda. Impervious to the horrific and costly atrocities this faction has inflicted on the world, it refuses to accept perhaps the most significant basic fact. These wars cannot be won, and the U.S. Navy cannot keep pace with that of the Chinese. Time is running out for the biggest neocon disaster of them all.

None of the wars they have started have been won either. Nevertheless, the neoconservatives see the promotion of endless wars as a means of securing their own influence, but are also keen to bracket the survival of the “Free World” with measures which will guarantee a world war. Graham is also convinced that “Israel will have to take military action to stop Iran from getting the bomb.”

It is hard to say this without sounding ridiculous, but the policy of the neoconservatives is that in order to maintain order, we must have a world war. In order to keep peace, we must escalate conflicts with an increased supply of arms, and for the sake of global security we must attack and destroy Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and Venezuela.

They are not risking their own lives in these wars.

Two decades of ruin

The result of neoconservative policy is the end of the American Empire. The last twenty years have seen a rapid decline in U.S. prestige and power in every sphere. The dollar is unstable, its status as the world’s currency is ending. The diplomatic consensus over which the U.S. once presided has vanished, and has been replaced by a new multipolar world which controls more mineral resources than the U.S. bloc.

Allies such as Saudi Arabia have peeled away into an alliance which contains Brazil, the near neighbor of the USA, whose once unquestioned sphere of influence is further diminished thereby.

It is Russian and Chinese diplomacy – the very phrase seeming incredible – which has supplanted that of the U.S. in Turkey, Syria, Iran and Saudi Arabia. In Africa the Chinese are replacing Western nations in trade and development partnerships.

Future fissures

The sanctions regime is a striking depiction of receding American influence. It shows its power is limited to the Anglosphere and Europe. With the devastating effects of U.S. policy on the European nations still unfolding, it is arguable that the once unquestionable European attachment to the United States may also be subject to change. Stagflation is perhaps the least worst outcome for the EU and Britain, whose leaders and populations will greet the news of a war with China with obvious horror.

The immediate halt to Chinese supply lines would produce an economic shock so severe that it is doubtful European nations would be able to remain stable, let alone project force beyond their borders. The United States war faction, for reasons the reality-based community cannot fathom, are charting a course to a major power war. With cracks appearing in the Western alliance, this ship of fools may yet sail alone.

