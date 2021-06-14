Are our federal intelligence agencies compromised?

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

June 14, 2021 (American Thinker) – A lot of people have been wondering why, suddenly, the leftist establishment is embracing the idea that COVID came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (which is tied to the Chinese military) after denying the possibility for so long. The answer may lie in the fact that the Defense Intelligence Agency has for months been debriefing a high-level Chinese Communist Party defector — but withheld the information from other agencies until recently because of fears that those agencies are compromised. In other words, it's a twofer: China did create and release the virus, and our federal government cannot be trusted.

The information comes from Jennifer Van Laar, who broke the exclusive story at RedState on Friday afternoon:

A person believed to be among the highest-ranking defectors ever to the United States from the People's Republic of China has been working with the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) for months, sources inside the intelligence community have told RedState on condition of anonymity. The defector has direct knowledge of special weapons programs in China, including bioweapons programs, those sources say.

By now, we have enough information regarding COVID's origins that the point about China's "bioweapons programs" merely confirms our suspicions, rather than telling us something of which we were completely unaware. So, while it's nice to be validated, that's not the stunning information. Indeed, Adam Housley, a journalist, has much the same information:

Again...what I reported tonight. US intelligence has a Chinese defector with Wuhan info. AND China is trying to produce variants that suggest it came from bats to cover up that coronavirus originally came from a lab — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) June 4, 2021

The really shocking information is why we're suddenly hearing about all of this now. According to Van Laar's informants, who asked that their identities be kept secret, the DIA has had the information for months but refused to hand it over to other agencies, including the FBI and the CIA, which they believe are compromised by the Chinese:

Sources say DIA leadership kept the defector within their Clandestine Services network to prevent Langley and the State Department from accessing the person, whose existence was kept from other agencies because DIA leadership believes there are Chinese spies or sources inside the FBI, CIA, and several other federal agencies.

Read that paragraph again: the DIA refused to talk to other agencies in the federal government because it “believes there are Chinese spies or sources inside the FBI, CIA, and several other federal agencies.”

Van Laar also reported that sources say the DIA is convinced that the defector's information about the Chinese bioweapons (and other weapons) program is legitimate, which is why it finally had to release the news — leading to the crisis of confidence in Fauci.

If I had to guess, I'd say it's very unlikely that those "spies or sources" inside the federal agencies are people from China or people of Chinese descent. Instead, and again I'm guessing, they're probably college graduates who were taught that America is an evil country, or they're Marxists who see China as the way to advance Marxism in America, or they are such fanatic NeverTrumps that they were willing to compromise America's national security to destroy Trump's chances of reelection.

When the next true patriot comes to the White House, whether it's Trump, DeSantis, or someone else, that president needs to recognize that the federal bureaucracy must be cleaned out with the thoroughness and ferocity that Hercules brought to cleaning the filth in the Augean Stables. The real clean-up starts with the Biden crime family, which, we hope, will be brought to justice at the earliest possible opportunity.

Published with permission from the American Thinker.