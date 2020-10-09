Are you pro-life but won’t vote for Trump? Here’s why you should vote for him anyway

October 9, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The presidential election must not be about personalities, not about less-than-perfect lives, not about disagreeable tweets and crude comments.

This election is about what kind of country you, your children and grandchildren will live in, what kind of policies and principles that will affect us way into the future.

Paramount is restoring protection of the unborn. We must recognize that abortion is the issue. Tearing millions of babies apart, limb from limb, and crushing their skulls, or killing them with chemicals is the issue!

No candidate who endorses and promotes the current abortion holocaust is qualified for public office.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are radical pro-abortion proponents: abortion of any unborn baby, right up to birth – no restrictions, no regulations and paid for with our tax dollars, no matter conscience or religious objections.

President Donald Trump, along with his administration, has done more than any other U.S. president in history to implement public policies in support of the unborn (see list here).

His appointments of 230 federal judges, including two Supreme Court justices, and a critically needed third justice, hopefully soon to be confirmed, are eroding the leftist control of the federal judiciary, and setting the stage for a hoped-for reversal of Roe v Wade and for allowing legal protection of precious unborn babies.

Anyone who lets their dislike of President Trump's personality prevent them from recognizing this crucial pro-life reality is making a grave mistake. If Trump is not re-elected, we will have lost a great opportunity to continue to turn the country around on abortion. A Biden-Harris victory will be devastating, cementing in place, guaranteeing, and greatly increasing the already massive abortion holocaust in the U.S. and worldwide. For more on this, read "To a Catholic who says, 'I could never vote for Trump'".

President Trump has clearly kept his 2016 campaign promises on behalf of the unborn.

President Trump has also kept other important campaign promises. For a list, see "Catholic Voters Have Many Reasons to Support President Trump".

Given the radical Marxist activists who now largely control the national Democratic Party and whose radical ideology rejects human dignity, life, marriage and family, and freedom itself, it is no exaggeration to say the very existence of our country as we have known it is in grave danger in this 2020 presidential election.

For the sake of our children and grandchildren and our own well-being, we must resist a Democratic Party takeover of our country.

Trump must be re-elected.