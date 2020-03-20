Assisted suicide lobby call for ‘teledeath’ remote euthanasia during pandemic

March 20, 2020 (Euthanasia Prevention Coalition) — The death lobby is promoting the approval of assisted suicide and prescribing of lethal drugs via telehealth. This means that a person could be approved for death by lethal drugs, without being examined or even meeting the death prescribing doctor.

Today's fundraising email from Kim Callinan, the President of an assisted suicide lobby group, states that the current Covid-19 crisis provides a new opportunity for assisted suicide. She writes:

As always, we are responding quickly to the needs and opportunities of the times. As the workforce grapples with the pandemic, telehealth is gaining prominence as a critical mode of delivering medical care. This provides a unique opportunity to make sure health systems and doctors are using telehealth, where appropriate, for patients trying to access end-of-life care options. These efforts should improve access to medical aid in dying in the short and long-term.

This is not a new plan. The 2019 New Mexico assisted suicide bill included a telehealth provision and the recent bills to expand assisted suicide in Hawaii include a telehealth provision.

Let's think this through. A person with difficult health issues who feels like on burden on others, or is experiencing depression or existential distress, could be assessed, via telehealth, and prescribed lethal drugs for suicide.

The death lobby focuses on facilitating death and protecting doctors who are willing to be involved with killing their patients. They are not concerned with protecting people.

Published with permission from the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.