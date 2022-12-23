Australia is making PCR tests prescription-only: Here’s why I think it’s a cover up

Now they have to conceal basic scientific data that shows they have utterly failed to do what they said what they would achieve.

(LifeSiteNews)— The decision by the Australian Federal government to make the infamous PCR test used to detect the SARS-Cov-2 virus available only by prescription from the beginning of 2023 is at first glance an unlikely sign of common sense. The aim, according to the government, is to bring COVID-19 “in line” with other respiratory illnesses. The implication is that the pandemic is over. The implied message is: “We did a great job saving you all; now it is time to move on.”

Dig a little deeper and the more probable conclusion is that it is a cover up. If there is one skill that so-called public servants and politicians excel at, it is covering their tracks and they have to hide the result of their policies that is precisely the opposite of what they claimed it would be.

The government’s move will cause the number of COVID “cases” to plummet. There never was a pandemic, just a pandemic of testing. In Australia as in much of the world, a logical absurdity was inflicted on the population. If a person tests positive for a virus but has no symptoms, then there are only two possibilities: either the test is faulty or the immune system has dealt with it. In either situation you are not a “case.” You are healthy.

On average over 2020-2022 four out of five Australians who tested positive had no symptoms according to the Worldometer, while 99.8% had either no symptoms or mild symptoms. Worse, in the first few months of 2021, according to the Worldometer, only one person in Australia’s population of 25 million was in a serious condition from COVID – just when the authorities were imposing vaccine mandates and claiming that it was necessary because the country was allegedly facing the worst pandemic since the Spanish flu. It was a surreal fiction.

The main reason for the spate of positive tests for people who had no symptoms was almost certainly the PCR test, which should never have been used in the first place. Its inventor Kari Mullis said the technology, which is really a manufacturing tool, is not suitable for diagnosis because “it doesn’t tell you that you are sick.” Up until September 2020, the government’s health regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), even admitted on its website that after a positive PCR result “the infective state of the individual is yet to be determined.” At the end of 2021, the CDC withdrew the test acknowledging that it could not distinguish between COVID and flu.

READ: Former head of Australian Medical Association reports serious injury from Pfizer jab

— Article continues below Petition — URGENT: Say No to the UK introducing a “right” to abortion Show Petition Text 9848 have signed the petition. Let's get to 10000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Labour MP Stella Creasy has threatened to table an amendment to the Government’s upcoming Bill of Rights to give women the “fundamental right to an abortion”. Ms Creasy has already been instrumental in imposing abortion on Northern Ireland, promoting DIY abortion, and banning pro-life vigils around abortion clinics. Now she wants to remove any restrictions on abortion. She even wants decisions on abortion law to be taken out of the hands of elected politicians by making it a “right”. Sign this petition calling on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to resist any attempt to make abortion a right. There is no right to abortion in international law. None of the nine core treaties of the United Nations recognises abortion as a human right (including the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women). Instead, several human rights instruments recognise the right to life of children before birth. The Declaration of the Rights of the Child states: “... the child by reason of his physical and mental immaturity, needs special safeguards and care, including appropriate legal protection before as well as after birth...” There can be no right to end the life of an innocent unborn child. The UK already has some of the most permissive abortion legislation in Europe. A right to abortion would make the situation here even worse. Creating an absolute “right” to abortion would logically mean removing any restrictions. The worst implications of this could include: • The removal of any gestational limits, allowing abortion up to birth • Abortion based on the gender of the baby • The removal of medical safeguards, including the involvement of doctors • Erosion of conscience rights for medical professionals Sign this petition to tell Mr Sunak not to make abortion a right. The overturn of a Court decision in the United States has no direct implications for abortion law in the UK, which is regulated by Acts of Parliament. The regulation of a controversial issue such as abortion should lie with democratically elected MPs, not the courts. Robert Buckland MP, the former Justice Secretary, has warned that enshrining abortion as a right “risks bringing our courts into the political arena as in the United States”. Tell Mr Sunak to stand up for parliamentary democracy and a true understanding of human rights, and resist any attempt to make abortion a right. Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

At least the change of policy will mean the hideous track and trace surveillance of the population, one of the worst in the world, especially in Victoria, will no longer be possible. But there is a reason why the health authorities are so keen for the number of “cases” to drop by making the PCR test harder to use and paying more attention to actual symptoms. The mandating of the vaccines was a move that was supposed to eliminate the impact of the virus; that is certainly how it was sold to the public. The outcome has been the opposite.

In 2021, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, COVID-19 was only thirty-fourth on the list of leading causes of death, with 1122 deaths registered. This year, the number of registered Covid deaths has soared. The Australian Actuaries Institute is pushing for an urgent investigation into what it says is the “incredibly high” 13 per cent excess death rate in 2022 (typically variations are no higher than 2 per cent). The Institute is claiming that just over half of the excess mortality in the first eight months of 2022, 8200 deaths, is attributable to COVID.

What has gone largely unnoticed is that this means that the number of COVID deaths since the mandating of vaccines has risen more than tenfold. So much for the jabs being effective. It is the definition of a health policy failure.

There is zero chance that the health authorities will take any responsibility for this, so the obvious move is to change the testing regime to make the whole thing go away. If a few citizens ask pertinent questions, they can be demonized as conspiracy theorists. The medical community can be kept quiet by threatening doctors with the loss of their licenses. There are increasingly aggressive signals from Australian state governments that medical practitioners who do not align with government “messaging” will find themselves in trouble. The tactic is similar to the AB2098 law in California to silence dissenting medical practitioners, but unlike their American counterparts Australian doctors do not have the ultimate protection of the First Amendment. If there is one political lesson of the last three years, it is that the checks and balances in the Australian system do not work when it matters most.

What is especially absurd is that Australian politicians and health bureaucrats have claimed throughout that they have “followed the science.” That was always a lie because they made no attempt to consider alternative views, which is essential to the practice of good science. But now they have to conceal basic scientific data that shows they have utterly failed to do what they said what they would achieve. They are caught inside their own statistical mirage.

Share











