BBC gloats over Facebook’s removal of COVID jab injury support group with over 250k members

Facebook has said it removes content which claims the COVID shots are more dangerous than the disease they purport to protect against. But what if that’s what the evidence shows? Will it remove peer-reviewed scientific studies that go against its policy?

(The Daily Sceptic) – The BBC has boasted that it triggered the removal of a Facebook vaccine injury support group with over 250,000 members.

The BBC has seen several groups, one with hundreds of thousands of members, in which the [carrot] emoji appears in place of the word ‘vaccine.’ Facebook’s algorithms tend to focus on words rather than images. The groups are being used to share unverified claims of people being either injured or killed by vaccines. Once the BBC alerted Facebook’s parent company, Meta, the groups were removed. ‘We have removed this group for violating our harmful misinformation policies and will review any other similar content in line with this policy. We continue to work closely with public health experts and the U.K. Government to further tackle COVID vaccine misinformation,’ the firm said in a statement. However, the groups have since reappeared in our searches. One group we saw has been around for three years but rebranded itself to focus on vaccine stories, from being a group for sharing ‘banter, bets and funny videos’ in August 2022. The rules of the very large group state: ‘Use code words for everything.’ It adds: ‘Do not use the c word, v word or b word ever’ (COVID, vaccine, booster). It was created more than a year ago and has more than 250,000 members. Marc Owen-Jones, a disinformation researcher, and associate professor at Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar, was invited to join it. ‘It was people giving accounts of relatives who had died shortly after having the COVID-19 vaccine,’ he said. ‘But instead of using the words ‘COVID-19’ or ‘vaccine’, they were using emojis of carrots.’ ‘Initially I was a little confused. And then it clicked – that it was being used as a way of evading, or apparently evading, Facebook’s fake news detection algorithms.’

I wonder if Parliament’s champion of the vaccine injured Sir Christopher Chope has anything to say about this? He is just about to launch a new All Party Parliamentary Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Damage.

The BBC helpfully explains that the Office for National Statistics (ONS) stated the risk of fatal vaccine injury last year – thus implying these people must all be wrong, or at least ought not to be allowed to talk to one another.

In 2021 data from the ONS suggested that there was a 1-in-5 million risk of dying from the COVID vaccine, compared with a risk of 35,000 deaths per five million of dying from COVID itself, if unvaccinated.

Even if we assume, for the sake of argument, these figures are correct, they are not broken down by age and only cover deaths not injuries.

— Article continues below Petition — Tell G20 to drop radical climate policies causing inflation and blackouts Show Petition Text 8549 have signed the petition. Let's get to 9000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition The G20 meeting this October will see the most powerful nations in the world - the U.S., Canada, the U.K., the E.U., Australia, India, China, Russia and Brazil among others - discuss climate policies that are already affecting billions of people around the world. This powerful cadre of international leaders wants the world to run on solar and wind power, forcing an end to the use of gas, oil and nuclear power, as well as crushing beef farmers because of supposed methane emissions. But the harsh impact of such policies is already being felt, with energy blackouts and soaring inflation hammering people around the world, making it beyond time for all of us to speak out. SIGN: Tell G20 leaders that their radical climate policies are making basic foods, fuel, heating and electricity increasingly unaffordable for normal citizens. As western leaders turn off the oil spigots and impose draconian restrictions on farmers, we've all experienced the pain of increased prices, not least at the pump and the grocery store. This inflation was entirely avoidable if only our politicians prioritized food and energy security over climate theories, but instead they have succumbed to radical environmentalists whose agenda would cripple the livelihoods and living standards of much of the globe. Communities all around you are feeling the weight of crushing price hikes, which will soon reach your own food isles and gas pumps if it hasn't already. The effects of inflation are being felt in the developing world most, as fuel and food prices sky rocket, making even worse poverty an inevitabilty for hundreds of millions of people. Reality will hit home for us soon. The harshest effects of energy shortages will be felt this winter in the west, when our leaders' decisions to cut oil supplies and reject Russian natural gas will: force heating, fuel and electricity prices to sky rocket

continue to make food more expensive

risk a global depression as inflation spirals out of control

prompt more blackouts

make civil unrest a real possibility The media are already preparing people for rolling blackouts. States like California and countries like England are warning citizens that they face severe electricity and gas shortages. Now is the time to speak out and be part of a movement that can prevent this disaster spreading. SIGN the petition calling on international leaders to abandon their reckless energy agenda and return the world to economic stability. The entire climate change industry is based on models that have been consistently inaccurate for decades, with Al Gore among the most infamous prophets of doom to be proven wrong. In 2009 Gore told the COP15 climate change conference in Copenhagen that the North Pole would be ice-free by 2014, a claim that remains wildly off the mark. Arctic sea ice has increased since 2012 and is now close to the average for 1991-2000 – another inconvenient fact for climate change alarmists, alongside thriving polar bears and more coral on the Great Barrier Reef. https://t.co/3m7jcaj1hV — Toby Young (@toadmeister) September 1, 2022 Al Gore is not alone in getting things wrong however, as this brief timeline of scaremongering headlines proves: The world needs to wake-up to what's really happening: our lives are being upended on the basis of climate theories and models that have been consistently wrong for decades. It's time to stop the scaremongering and push back against the radical agenda of international elites. SIGN & SHARE: Tell G20 leaders that their radical climate policies are making basic foods, fuel, heating and electricity increasingly unaffordable for normal citizens. Thank you. Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

A recent study by Dr. Peter Doshi and colleagues found that in the vaccine trials the vaccines were more likely to cause serious injury than prevent it. A recent paper from Oxford, Harvard, and Johns Hopkins Universities similarly found that in young adults aged 18–30 the vaccines were 18–98 times more likely to cause serious injury than prevent it.

The BBC and Facebook, on the other hand, don’t believe that these injuries exist, or at least that the injured should be allowed to speak to one another and seek mutual support.

Is that why these people pay their licence fee – so the BBC can go round banning their support groups?

Facebook said it removes content which claims vaccines are more dangerous than the disease they protect against. But what if that’s what the evidence shows? Will it remove peer-reviewed scientific studies that go against its policy?

“And yet it moves…”

Reprinted with permission from The Daily Sceptic.

Share











