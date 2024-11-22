Benedict XVI did not fake his resignation: a response to Patrick Coffin

Even assuming Benedict XVI had concerns about the next conclave, surely there were far simpler and less drastic actions he might have taken to save the Church than handing it over to an anti-pope.

(LifeSiteNews) — This article will address certain claims made by Patrick Coffin in his recent article. Speaking of Benedict XVI’s resignation, Mr. Coffin writes:

I find it impossible, if not absurd, to believe he was too confused about the papacy to resign properly, despite the very harsh denunciations by some online trads. Indeed, as Italian author Andrea Cionci has shown, Pope Benedict XVI left many clues for us to discover that he intentionally retained the munus to protect the Church from the disaster he knew would follow with the Conclave that gave us the pro-homosexualist Bergoglio.

I certainly agree that it is “impossible, if not absurd” to believe Benedict XVI was “too confused about the papacy to resign properly.” However, I find it equally absurd to claim, as Coffin and Cionci do, that Benedict XVI “intentionally retained the munus to protect the Church from the disaster he knew would follow with the Conclave that gave us the pro-homosexualist Bergoglio.”

Andrea Cionci’s position

Andrea Cionci’s thesis strains credulity for several reasons. If Benedict XVI intentionally submitted an invalid resignation for a supposed greater purpose, then he still would have been instrumental in, and directly and morally responsible for, both (1) the election of a man the same Benepapists tell us is an antipope, as well as (2) the creation of a “false church” of which the great majority of Catholics are blithely unaware.

However, the ends do not justify the means. Not only does the theory make Benedict a liar, but it also makes him a monster for allowing the great majority of Catholics to believe he was no longer Pope, and for not offering any real resistance to an anti-pope and false church which arose as a consequence of his actions. Benedict would be a monster for enabling the wolves of the “false church” to ravage the Lord’s flock. He would have been a monster for not leaving the faithful any word or last testament explaining what he had done, why he had done it, and what he proposed we do to extricate ourselves from the crisis he created.

The Cionci thesis requires the suspension of commonsense. It does so by essentially suggesting that Benedict decided that pretending not to be pope was a wiser and preferable course of action than to remain as the visible and active pope. Surely, one can do greater good for the Lord’s flock by being the shepherd and doing precisely what the Lord commanded, “tending” and “feeding” the flock (cf. Jn 21:15-17), rather than by pretending not to be that shepherd, and thus failing to tend or feed the flock.

WATCH: Exploring the thesis of the ‘Ratzinger Code’: Did Pope Benedict fake his resignation?

There are no clues

Patrick Coffin writes that “Pope Benedict XVI left many clues for us to discover that he intentionally retained the munus to protect the Church.” I will address a few of them.

First, regarding Benedict having continued to wear “the white papal cassock and zucchetto,” this phrasing is misleading. While Benedict as emeritus did wear white, it was not a “papal cassock.” Benedict wore a simple white cassock. When he resigned, he stopped wearing items associated with papal attire, including the white or red ‘mozzetta’ worn over the shoulders, the white sash or fascia worn around the waist bearing the papal coat of arms, and the papal red shoes. In addition, when he resigned, Benedict took off the Fisherman’s Ring, a sign of papal office, as witnessed by Archbishop Gänswein (Benedict’s personal secretary). [1]

Furthermore, after Benedict renounced the papacy he stopped wearing pontifical insignia during the liturgy, e.g., the pallium.[2] As “the pallium symbolizes the plenitudo pontificalis officii (i.e. the plenitude of pontifical office),” [3] the significance of Benedict no longer wearing it should be self-evident. The removal of these items from his attire is another sign Benedict fully resigned the papal office.

Second, Coffin claims Benedict as Pope Emeritus “signed his name “Benedict XVI, PP” or “Pastor Pastorum” (Shepherd of Shepherds), the official suffix of Supreme Pontiffs.” I have previously looked into this claim and written a detailed article against it. Signature samples I have collected from Benedict’s letters as Pope Emeritus do not bear the “PP.” Furthermore, it is notable that Cionci’s book includes two images of letters written by Benedict, but neither of the signatures include the “PP.” [4] Consequently, the claim – apparently founded on a misunderstanding – is spurious.[5].

Third, with regard to Benedict imparting Apostolic Blessings, I will – in the interest of space, point the reader to my article on this topic (see Apostolic Blessings) where I argue a mundane solution is more probable than the one proposed by the Benepapists.

RELATED: Why Pope Benedict’s resignation was valid: a response to Dr. Mazza

The Supreme Pontiff is the Pontiff Supreme

Finally, I would like to address Coffin’s claim Benedict “never once unambiguously wrote “I am not the Pope, Francis is the Pope—obey him” although he does use mental reservation in answer to certain questions.”

At the outset, I dispute the significance or necessity of finding such a specific quote. The important thing is that Benedict said many things which demonstrate he did not believe he was still Pope (e.g., in the Seewald interviews). For one, we have a witness statement attributed to Archbishop Gänswein that Benedict as Pope Emeritus clearly did not believe himself to be Pope, for Benedict named “not himself but Pope Francis in the Canon of the Mass,” and “always and only Pope Francis.” [6] This is definitive proof Benedict both believed and said that Francis was the Pope.

Another example will suffice to illustrate the impossibility of both Coffin’s claim and the “Ratzinger Code” related to it. On February 28, 2013, the effective date of his resignation, Benedict did essentially say “I am not the Pope.” Less than three hours from the effective hour of his resignation, Benedict said to a gathered crowd of pilgrims: “I am no longer Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church…until eight o’clock in the evening I still am, but then no longer.” [7]

I don’t know how Mr. Coffin might try to explain this statement away, but I do know how Andrea Cionci attempts to do so. Cionci points out that, in Italian, Benedict used the words “pontefice sommo,” which in English is translated “Pontiff Supreme.” Therefore, as Cionci correctly notes, Benedict literally said “I am no longer Pontiff Supreme of the Catholic Church.” [8] Observing this, Cionci quite clearly states: “There is simply no such thing as a ‘Pontiff Supreme.’” [9]

Let that sink in. Cionci explicitly states, “there are no arguments: Pontiff Supreme does not exist.”[10] Having made this statement, Cionci goes on to explain the significance of Benedict using “Pontiff Supreme” instead of “Supreme Pontiff” (bracketed comments in the original):

The inversion of the two terms indeed prevented Pope Benedict…from telling a lie. He did not say that beginning at 8 P.M. he would renounce his canonical title as pope [Supreme Pontiff], and as a matter of fact he never did. [11]

By pointing to the use of “pontefice sommo,” Cionci hopes to explain away a clear statement by Benedict that he was no longer Pope, no longer Supreme Pontiff. [12] Devoting a chapter to it in his book, Cionci makes this the test case. Indeed, it is the keystone of his gnostic “Ratzinger Code” thesis.

However, in my book, I detail examples from various sources, over the course of 165 years, where “pontefice sommo” is used of either the pope or the papacy, i.e., meaning the same thing as “sommo pontefice” or Supreme Pontiff – the very phrase Cionci said does not exist. Quite simply, Cionci is wrong when he claims that there is no such thing as a “pontefice sommo.” This is indisputable. What Cionci declared to be “impossible” is, to the contrary, quite real.

This truth explodes the whole foundation of the “Ratzinger Code,” destroying the myth Benedict left cryptic word clues – a “Ratzinger Code” – to reveal that he still retained the papal munus, and thus remained pope.[13]

Conclusion

It should now be evident to the reader that, contrary to Coffin’s claim, Benedict did not leave behind any, let alone many, “clues for us to discover that he intentionally retained the munus to protect the Church,” etc.

The faith of believers in the Ratzinger Code should have imploded the moment Cionci’s claim “There is no such thing as a ‘Pontiff Supreme”” – the key case upon which his Ratzinger Code relied — was proven false.

“Pontefice sommo” does mean, or can be translated as, ‘Supreme Pontiff.’ Consequently, it is indisputable that less than three hours from his effective resignation, Benedict said “I am no longer Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church…[U]ntil eight o’clock in the evening I still am, but then no longer.” There is no plausible, commonsense explanation for this statement other than that Benedict recognized he would no longer be Pope as of 8pm, February 28, 2013. It is clear from this that he validly resigned.

I hope and pray that the Benepapists will take this all to heart, that they will stop confusing the faithful, and that they depart from the schismatic path upon which they are treading.

Steven O’Reilly is the author of Valid? The Resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, and of PIA FIDELIS: The Two Kingdoms (Book I of coming trilogy). He is the publisher of the blog Roma Locuta Est (www.RomalocutaEst). He is a graduate of both the University of Dallas and the Georgia Institute of Technology, and is a former intelligence officer.

