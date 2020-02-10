Benedict’s secretary Gänswein mysteriously removed from papal household post

February 10, 2020 (CatholicCulture.org) — The Prefect of the Pontifical Household is no longer functioning as the Prefect of the Pontifical Household. But that doesn’t mean that Archbishop Gänswein has been removed from his post, the Vatican press office assures us; it’s just “an ordinary redistribution of the various commitments and duties of the prefect of the papal household.” So now the Prefect of the Pontifical Household is functioning solely as private secretary to the retired Pope. Since he has been acting in that role already for several years now, it’s hard to see how his responsibilities have been redistributed. But it’s easy to see that he’s been moved out of the apostolic palace, and out of the limelight. And it’s virtually impossible for a competent reporter not to see that this move occurred right after Archbishop Gänswein played an awkward central role in a messy controversy over the publication of a book — a book about which the Vatican has offered no comment whatsoever. No public comment, that is; no comment for the record.

Welcome to the new, transparent Vatican regime, the regime of dialogue, the regime of accountability.

Published with permission from CatholicCulture.org.