‘Beyond the Reset’ film blurs the line between dystopia and reality in eerie look at the future

(LifeSiteNews) — What will our lives really look like under the Great Reset if it comes to fruition? A gifted filmmaker has given an eerily realistic peek into the dystopian future that may await if powerful control freaks have their way.

“Beyond the Reset” envisions a life of imprisonment in a quarantine camp that is as extraordinarily bleak as it is mundane. One could say it’s an anticlimactic scenario — there are no echoes of, say, the vivid pains of the Holocaust or Holodomor, the victims of which were reduced to skin and bones as they died agonizing deaths by starvation or disease.

But the imprisonment it imagines — effected under the pretext of a killer virus — is a dull form of torture that greatly exceeds even the deprivations of a literal prison, since prisoners at least have human contact, a form of work, a walk outside even in a concrete yard, and access to a chaplain or worship service.

By contrast, the fictional Bruce Kowalsky, imprisoned indefinitely as the virus allegedly menaces humanity, has no contact with other humans, a form of torture unto itself; he is confined to his apartment and small balcony, with an eyesore for a view; his leisure opportunities are limited to propaganda films on a handheld screen, through which he also views propaganda news; and his diet, composed of noodles, soybeans, artificial veggies, imitation meat, insects, and cola, can hardly be called fit for a human.

Kowalsky and all members of his district were instructed to bring only “necessary personal belongings” to the camp after an emergency alert notified them that their area was “contaminated” with the virus. Beyond necessities, Kowalsky seems to have brought only one other item: the book “COVID-19: The Great Reset,” cluing in the viewer to the fact that Kuznetsov has drawn inspiration from the real book by that name, co-written by World Economic Forum founder and chairman Klaus Schwab.

While Kowalsky’s circumstances are clearly inhumane, such a future is not only plausible, it is even likely, considering that it has already been the reality (minus the bugs and fake meat) of many during the COVID “pandemic” in places like Canada, Australia, and China, where people were locked up in apartments, hotels, or actual camps for weeks on end, usually without face-to-face human contact and sometimes unable to even open a window for fresh air.

In fact, Canada and Australia should be considered countries that reflect the WEF’s vision for pandemic response better than most, considering that the WEF suggested these countries had some of the very best responses to COVID-19 in the world.

Thus, the sense that the filmmaker, Oleg Kuznetsov, is depicting a real look into the future comes from the film’s homage to recent history. This is enhanced by cutting-edge animation — while Kowalsky himself is depicted in a cartoonish manner, the sophisticated rendering of light and shadow makes his camp setting appear lifelike at times.

What really hooks the viewer, though, is the disturbing realism of Kowalsky’s day-to-day routine, the news propaganda, and his reveries about his formerly free life. By drawing from already-lived realities during COVID as well the WEF’s predictions for life under the Great Reset, Kuznetsov blurs the line between dystopian fiction and reality.

For example, the news Kowalsky views on a handheld device proclaims how the world is “struggling to bend the curve” of the latest variant of a supposedly dangerous virus, echoing the refrain we all heard during the COVID-19 outbreak. Kowalsky is also informed one day that camp inmates must wear masks when they step outside onto their balconies, another reminder of COVID-era policies.

Just as during the COVID outbreak, the pretext for the edicts governing the inmates is ridiculously flimsy. The outdoor mask requirement comes after the news announces that 30 million have tested positive for the virus, and five have died from it — an infinitesimally small number that reminds one of the fatality numbers used to justify lockdowns during COVID. The virus was said by the CDC to have less than a half-percent fatality rate, but many pointed out even these numbers were greatly inflated due to failure to account for other causes.

In a further rebuke to our society, Kuznetsov goes on to give an all-too-real portrayal of the absurdly woke sway over all available media for camp inmates. Kowalsky’s movie options on “Spotflix” are barely a caricature of the trash spewed today through Netflix and other television. While one has a laughably PC title poking fun at the idea of “ableist” language (Snow White and the Seven Not Very Tall Individuals), the rest clearly echo existing film offerings.

Take, for example, Kowalsky’s find titled Through Tears and Mockery: Hard-Won Victories of Transgenders in Women’s Sports. Anyone familiar with human biology can see how absurd such a film would be, and yet there are currently at least 11 transgender-themed movies on Netflix with the goal of convincing viewers that biological sex is irrelevant, so much so that a heterosexual man should be more than willing to marry another man pretending to be a woman without “prejudice,” as the moral of one real-life movie goes.

That we are already fed propaganda through Netflix shouldn’t be surprising, especially considering that the co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, Marc Randolph Bernays, is a great-nephew of Edward Bernays, who was a hugely influential propagandist for the U.S. government and corporations, and author of the book Propaganda. A thoughtful look at existing Netflix films makes clear that the blatant forms of censorship Kowalsky encounters are simply the logical conclusion of today’s trends.

Kuznetsov also makes a point of highlighting the gross food rations Kowalsky is forced to eat. Disturbingly, his vision here, too, is already being materialized in the real world. In the film, due to the ban on real beef (Kowalsly is informed one day that all the cows have been offed to help the climate!) inmates can only eat fake meat, something that is being ramped up in grocery stores today. In major health food stores’ frozen section, plant-based burgers now far outnumber meat-based ones. Is this driven by demand, or by the sway of ultra-influential investors like Bill Gates, who is pushing for a switch to 100% synthetic “beef” in rich countries for a more “sustainable” world? You be the judge.

Then, Kowalsky’s diet supplement of “crunchy locusts” would seem a stretch, except that the World Economic Forum is also extolling the environmental benefits of insect protein as an alternative to beef, and school children are already being fed insect-laced chips in Australia.

In these ways and more, “Beyond the Reset” seamlessly blends recent world history with public WEF visions in a way that impresses upon the viewer that this horrible dystopia is not only possible — the world already has one foot planted in it.

The film is also powerful insofar as it paints the picture of a life so empty, listless, and miserable that it could inspire more driven viewers to preemptively work to avoid it through legal action. The key here is “preemptive” — if this is implemented on a global scale, there may be no going back.

One could argue that Kuznetsov doesn’t go far enough in showing how unbearable such isolation really becomes. Solitary confinement enacted for longer than 15 days is considered a form of psychological torture under international guidelines. Remarkably, studies have shown that at that point, some of its harmful psychological effects become “irreversible.”

For all of its keen observations, the film fails to address the most sinister but little-discussed part of the Great Reset: the ban on the practice of religion.

Among those who aren’t killed off amid depopulation, faith in God and “authentic” religion must be extinguished. Such religion has always been a threat to power-hungry governments, because it means people will hold themselves accountable to something higher than, and independent of the state. It means people cannot accept the so-called elites as effective “gods” on earth.

While Kuznetsov makes clear that anything that could even inspire opposition to government edicts — like the movie 1984 — would be banned under the Reset, he doesn’t highlight the absence of any religious texts, such as the Bible.

What clues do we have as to whether religious practice will be “accommodated” under the Great Reset? A “Keeping the Faith” panel discussion during this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland gave an accidental peek into their true colors on the issue. One of the panel speakers revealed that he was told not to use the words “God” and “religion” during his talk.

Farhan Latif, president of the El-Hibri Foundation, prefaced his talk with a “trigger warning”: “As I was preparing for this session … they told me, ‘Don’t use the words religion, faith, and God,’ and so I just ask people to translate that to ‘mindfulness,’ ‘purpose-driven,’ ‘spirituality,’” he said to the laughter of the audience and fellow panelists.

Why were the words most relevant to a discussion (supposedly) about faith banned from that very discussion? To the WEF, God and religion are not only irrelevant — they are counter-productive to their goals. The unshakable, supreme value that, say, very religious Christians and Jews put on human life is antithetical to the idea that the world needs much less people in it. For the WEF, big families are out, and abortion and contraception are in.

Then there’s the hurdle of religious ethics for a government system that wishes to conduct mass surveillance, seize and otherwise minimize private property, and enforce quarantines that foster mental illness. Religious faiths tend to morally exclude such measures, which deny basic individual rights in favor of a long-term desired outcome for the “collective” or any other arbitrarily chosen human “right.”

Finally, we can know with certainty that the WEF rejects God and religion because they are open transhumanists: they want to merge man with machine, ultimately so that we — or rather, a select chosen few — can live forever. With the option of the blissful eternity of Heaven, who would opt for eternal life here instead?

The omission of these considerations by Kuznetsov is all the more serious because it is true faith in God that will defeat the Great Reset both on an individual and collective level. Even if any of us do end up in a camp, prayer to God in faith will sustain us and keep up our morale.

The power of faith in God and prayer in this regard is testified to by the Christian martyrs, who endured torments and death rather than renounce their faith, and people like St. Maximilian Kolbe, who offered himself as the replacement of a man selected for death by starvation in a Nazi concentration camp.

It’s not hard to see why faith gives such strength: Prayer establishes an intimate relationship that is like a life-force for the soul; and faith includes confidence that God will sustain us through trial, as well as hope for the ultimate destination of Heaven, no matter our exterior circumstances.

It is also the moral conviction, worldly detachment, and courage enabled by belief in God and Heaven that will embolden us to risk our livelihoods, friendships, and even our lives to fight against the Great Reset. It is a very small percentage of people who would do so otherwise.

In Nazi Germany, for example, it has been observed that the clergy made up the first major part of German resistance to the Third Reich, and many of the most outspoken and distinguished opponents of the party’s policies were deeply religious Catholics and Christians. A few examples:

Dietrich von Hildebrand, considered by Hitler to be his “number one enemy” for having founded an anti-Nazi journal soon after the party was created, was a devout Catholic renowned by Pope Pius XII as “the twentieth-century Doctor of the Church” and as “one of the great ethicists of the twentieth century” by Pope John Paul II.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a spy ultimately executed for his work on behalf of German resistance and his role in the famous Valkyrie plot to assassinate Hitler, was a Christian pastor who publicly criticized Hitler since he was elected, opposing his murderous policies including his euthanasia program.

Sophie and Hans Scholl, members of the now-famous White Rose resistance group, were executed for distributing anti-Nazi pamphlets, as were fellow group members Christoph Probst, Willi Graf, Alexander Schmorell, and Kurt Huber. They were inspired by Catholic figures like John Henry Newman, and influenced by deeply religious Catholic contemporaries like Carl Muth, the founder of the Catholic magazine Hochland, and Catholic Bishop August von Galen, who denounced Nazi euthanasia policies.

The importance of religious faith is obscured today in part because of its breakdown among the general public. Infiltration of the Catholic seminaries in the early 20th century (admitted to the von Hildebrands by former Communist Bella Dodd) has since rippled throughout generations of priests, and it has seriously damaged the Church via changes of the Second Vatican Council, as well as accompanying sex abuse scandals. The result today is a largely neutered clergy, with a hierarchy that attacks the best of its own. This has, sadly, contributed massively to a falling away of the laity.

For a mixture of reasons including the above as well as cultural changes, belief in God and general religiosity is at an all-time low in the U.S. The population is morally weakened, and the globalists have much of their groundwork already accomplished. In the fight against the Great Reset, then, we must pick up where Kuznetsov has left off. It is not just our lives, but our eternal souls that are at stake.

Short of highlighting globalists’ antipathy to faith and authentic religion — the key to their defeat — as well as how isolation will literally drive people to insanity — “Beyond the Reset” succeeds as a unique brand of dystopian horror. It could, for some, be a launchpad for fervent resistance to the Great Reset. This will be the ultimate measure of its success.

Interview of “Beyond the Reset” writer, director, and animator Oleg Kuznetsov

LifeSite: What do you hope to accomplish by sharing this movie?

Back in 2020, I got really mad about the measures that our Canadian government was imposing on us. I also noticed that COVID did not seem to be as deadly as it was presented in the media, so I decided to make a very short (5-7 minutes long) animated video about a person that had been taken to a quarantine facility and about how miserable his life was there.

At that time I didn’t know who Klaus Schwab was, but one day I heard our “beloved” prime minister Justin Trudeau talking about some Great Reset and how we can use it to improve and change the world. I did some research, read Schwab’s book, and started to think that maybe I understand the whole picture now. The pandemic seemed to be just a large experiment to test people’s obedience and how far governments can push the limits.

So the short answer would be: I wanted to express my emotions and thoughts about the Great Reset, COVID, political correctness, and woke culture. But after all, this is just a speculation.

LifeSite: To someone who asks, “What’s the point of keeping us on lockdown and isolated,” what would you say?

The point would be to break us, make us obey, demoralize us with the lack of socializing and freedom of movement and slowly depopulate the world without wars or conducting mass massacres which would present great risks to the elites if things go out of control.

LifeSite: What do you think is the most insidious part of the Great Reset?

The fact that all their initiatives are presented as if they are introduced for our own good, and a huge percentage of the population is buying it. They play on our fears (COVID, climate change, racism).

