Biden DHS advisors smeared Trump supporters, military and religious people as terrorist threats

Three intelligence officials on the 'Homeland Intelligence Experts Group' that smeared Trump supporters as potential domestic terror threats had also claimed the Hunter Biden laptop was 'Russian disinformation' back in 2020.

(American Thinker) — The Daily Caller reports:

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) advisory board characterized supporters of former President Donald Trump, as well as those who are in the military and religious people, as posing potential domestic terrorism risks, according to internal documents obtained by America First Legal (AFL). The board, called the ‘Homeland Intelligence Experts Group,’ was created in September 2023 to provide DHS with ‘expert’ analysis on subjects such as terrorism and fentanyl trafficking. The panel included former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former CIA Operations Officer Paul Kolbe.

Do those names ring a bell? They should: all of them “signed an October 2020 letter casting doubt on the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop and suggesting its release was a Russian disinformation ploy.”

Moving on:

Internal documents obtained by AFL show the board characterizing “supporters of the former president” as constituting “most of the Domestic Terrorism threat” in the United States. The documents also classified traits such as having served “in the military” and being “religious” as “indicators of extremists and terrorism.”

READ: Leaked US Army briefing slide calls pro-life organizations ‘terrorist groups’

Mind-boggling. This is as preposterous as it is repulsive. These people should be sued for mass libel.

This is how these despicable ideologues wish to pay back our veterans? Are we now to call November 11 “Extremists Day”? Would they prefer that Christmas be renamed “Terrorists Day,” or simply be no longer observed?

Serial lying scumbags such as Clapper, Brennan, and Kolbe can label veterans, believers, and Christians “extremists,” but I’d strongly prefer living in a world with the latter – and without the former.

With no values, and no love of anything but yourself and those like you, the world would be one sad, dark, chaotic, and violent place, with no substantive redeeming values. (Redeeming? Redeemer?)

Those who smear the people who love their country – and God – as “extremists” and “terrorists,” or even strongly imply it, just might be the extremists and terrorists themselves.

The various “alphabet” intelligence departments like the DHS were chartered with the intent to protect the nation, not attack those who serve it and love it most.

Reprinted with permission from American Thinker.

Share











