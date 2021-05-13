Biden isn’t fuelling anyone with his useless agenda

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 13, 2021 (Family Research Council) – Joe Biden wants to be FDR, but he may have to settle for Jimmy Carter. The eerie echoes of those days are starting to replay in a lot of Americans minds as they watch the world unravel – almost overnight.

By nightfall Tuesday, the lines for gas up and down the east coast were so long that the traffic jams spilled onto the main streets. People everywhere raced to fill up tanks and whatever else they could hold, as panic spread. Along the southern border, the state of emergency hit a fever pitch when the surge hit a two-decade high. In Israel, Arab terrorists are on the verge of “full-scale war.” Prices are skyrocketing, inflation is shooting fear throughout the market, and what is the president's response? “This is progress.”

Five days after saying America is moving in the “right direction,” Biden’s team is scrambling to put out fires that they seem completely unprepared to confront. The bad news has only compounded since last Friday, when the dismal jobs report started to confirm what we all suspected: this White House's radical approach isn’t working.

After four months of acting on their pet LGBT and climate change projects, the administration is alarmingly out of its depth in the current global meltdown. The president seems dazed by the situations spiralling out of control under his watch – and many worry these catastrophes will only get worse.

Since the Colonial Pipeline was hacked over the weekend, governors like Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) have been furious with the administrations’ non-response. Stations up and down the seaboard are running out of fuel, and all the administration has managed to say about the cyberattack is “Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline.”

“The Biden administration needs to take this seriously,” DeSantis argued. “Their initial response is, ‘Oh, this is a private pipeline,’ and just shrug their shoulders. This is important infrastructure for our country, and it could impact our economy greatly if they don't respond.” Despite prices climbing 10-20 cents a gallon since Saturday, Mr. Biden, who campaigned on closing down the oil industry, seems unconcerned.

His team has been just as indifferent about the border, where the numbers continue to be a jaw-dropping indictment of this administration's policy. According to the data released Tuesday, 178,622 illegal immigrants tried to cross into the country in April – the highest one-month total in two decades. That's not “seasonable migration,” NRO's Jim Geraghty points out, rebutting the president's earlier claim. Anyone who tries to suggest that months of record-breaking numbers are nothing out of the ordinary is selling a “load of bull,” he argues. “These are cold, hard numbers which prove that Biden's assessment of the situation in late March was completely wrong.”

Twenty governors are now banding together to demand action immediately. “The crisis is too big to ignore and is now spilling over the border states into all of our states,” they said in a letter to President Biden. “We have neither the resources nor the obligation to solve the federal government’s problem and foot the bill for the consequences of this administration's misguided actions.”

Americans are even less reassured about the economy, as the sticker-shock over everything from eggs to lumber points to leaner days ahead. The worker shortage is already hitting employers hard, but now, to spread the pain around, the country is experiencing the single largest price increase on consumer goods since 2008.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Inflation, even liberal media outlets warn, is “accelerating at its fastest pace in more than 12 years.” And yet, none of that seems to deter Biden from his $4 trillion dollars in new projects. If they pass, taxpayers will be looking at $10 trillion dollars in new spending in about a year.

This country is staring down crises in energy, the economy, the job market, Middle East, and the border, and what is this administration doing? Opening more transgender restrooms.

Not that anyone should be surprised. This is, after all, what Joe Biden said he would do. And most extremists (including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.) would agree, he’s been remarkably efficient at it. Of the 43 executive orders he's signed since January, only a handful deal with something other than his extreme social agenda for the environment, race, gender, sexuality, health care, courts, the military, or education.

On everything else, Biden struggles to look even mildly competent. The world is literally on fire, and this administration can’t even decide whether vaccinated people should wear masks.

Evil preys on weakness – and that’s what this president is projecting to our enemies all around the globe. If something doesn’t change, and soon, America won't be the only one who suffers. Israel, our allies, the persecuted, they're all in jeopardy under an administration as feeble and misguided at this one.

“At the end of the day, every bully on the planet feels emboldened,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said soberly. “... I’ve never seen so much deterioration of our national security in such a short period of time, as I do right now. On multiple fronts, America is weaker, and the world is more dangerous. And I blame Joe Biden.”

Reprinted with permission from Family Research Council