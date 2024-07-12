Biden White House says it supports transgender surgeries for kids, opposes all limits on ‘sex changes’

Joe Biden’s White House declared it supports ‘sex changes’ for children and opposes any ‘attempts to limit’ transgender surgeries. But no one can change his or her sex, and the dangerous procedures must be opposed.

(LifeSiteNews) — For only a brief moment, Biden’s White House appeared to have at least some opposition to the permanent and damaging surgical mutilation of gender-confused minors.

Even that small glimpse of hope evaporated quickly following backlash from LGBT lobby groups.

The White House’s new statement in support of parents taking their 12-year-old girls to have their breasts surgically removed, which eliminates any possibility of nursing in the future, came about two weeks after the Biden administration initially signaled it might oppose surgeries on minors. The surgeries are sometimes misleadingly called “sex-change” operations.

“These are deeply personal decisions and we believe these surgeries should be limited to adults,” the White House told The 19th, a far-left website, before the long 4th of July weekend. “We continue to support gender-affirming care [“sex changes”] for minors,” the statement continued.

It came following media reports that the Biden administration lobbied the activist group World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) to omit age minimums for the permanent surgeries.

The White House told Fox News in late June it opposed the procedures on minors. Gender-confused Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Richard “Rachel” Levine reportedly had pushed to remove any age limits, prompting media attention.

That is no more (if it ever was).

“We continue to fight state and national bans on gender-affirming care [“sex changes”], which represents a continuum of care, and respect the role of parents, families, and doctors — not politicians — in these decisions,” Neera Tanden, Biden’s domestic policy director, told LGBT lobby group Human Rights Campaign. “Gender-affirming surgeries are typically reserved for adults, and we believe they should be.”

But then Tanden made another statement that shows the prior sentence is a distinction without a difference.

“Above all, families should have the freedom to make the medical decisions that they and their doctors determine are best for them – which is why we oppose attempts to limit healthcare [“sex changes”] for transgender individuals in the courts or through legislation,” Tanden reportedly wrote in her email.

“We will continue to vigorously fight categorical bans on [transgender procedures] in the courts, including the Supreme Court, and we will fight back hard against partisan laws being pushed by extreme Republican elected officials,” Tanden wrote.

The reversal is not surprising, given that the Biden administration has gone all in on promoting the false idea that someone can change his or her sex. It is a moral truth and biological fact that sex is immutable, and the rare cases of intersex individuals do not disprove that.

For example, the Biden administration tried to order all hospitals to facilitate the surgical and chemical mutilation of children and adults. These procedures can leave someone infertile, with a dangerously underdeveloped pelvis, eliminate their ability to nurse, and at the end of the day, do nothing to address the underlying mental health problems – but actually make them worse.

It has also sued states, like Texas, that have tried to protect kids from being permanently mutilated.

His administration has also released a radical rewrite of Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 to infuse gender ideology throughout prisons, sports, and schools. It has so far faced significant legal setbacks, including a handful of injunctions.

Gender-confused individuals don’t need surgeries, they need mental health support

No person should be able to pursue transgender surgeries, as they advance the harmful idea that someone can change his or her sex. Harmful as well is the false notion that someone’s underlying gender dysphoria, which can have a close link to anxiety, depression, and autism, can be treated by appearing to look like the opposite sex.

Instead, individuals with gender dysphoria need other help, such as therapy and prayer, to help the come to a healthy understanding of their mental health problems.

Yet, many teens, and younger children, are being encouraged into a transgender ideology through social media and peer influence. People who warn about this, such as Dr. Lisa Littman, find themselves blacklisted. Social scientists, journalists, and formerly gender-confused individuals themselves have warned about teens are being encouraged to identify as “transgender” or “nonbinary.”

The White House said parents should “have the freedom to make the medical decisions that they and their doctors determine are best for them.”

But it can never be “best” for a healthy boy to be told that cutting off his reproductive organs will make him happy or will make him into a “her.” These surgeries and drugs are not ordered to the good and the true, rather they are ordered to confusion and chaos. Nor can it be “best” for grown adults to do this either, no matter what Chris Christie or Mike Pence believe.

It can certainly be confusing being a teenager, going through hormonal changes, becoming more engaged in what is going on in the world, and beginning to see oneself not as a kid but as a pre-adult. But there can be no justification for taking that confusion and running with it as the absolute truth of what someone will always be.

Anyone of us can cringe at the thought of the dumb things we did in junior high, high school, or college. Some might have caused real harm, while others were embarrassing, but thankfully not damaging to our life in the long run.

But like gender dysphoria, most people begin to grow out of those impulses and tendencies as they age and mature. Laws that protect minors and adults from making bad choices should be supported.

Surgeries and drugs for gender-confused individuals should not.

