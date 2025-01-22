Biden’s preemptive pardons for Jan. 6 committee members shines a light on his corruption

Joe Biden’s controversial pre-emptive pardons raise questions over systemic corruption as key figures in the corrupt January 6 Committee, including Mary McCord, received immunity for pivotal roles in anti-Trump lawfare under the guise of protecting public servants.

(Conservative Treehouse) — This is so far beyond corrupt, the light from where corruption emanates could not catch this level of corruption for a year.

Let us be clear. Joe Biden didn’t actually pardon anyone. Biden wouldn’t know who, how, or what a pre-emptive pardon actually is.

Nope, the non-pretending version of what just happened is: the people who control Joe Biden just used the tool he represents to pardon themselves.

No one has picked up on this yet, but the people in control of the pardoning process Joe Biden represents, just pardoned themselves; including Mary McCord. Notice the wording (emphasis added):

… some have even been threatened with criminal prosecutions, including General Mark A. Milley, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, and the members and staff of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. … That is why I am exercising my authority under the Constitution to pardon General Mark A. Milley, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the Members of Congress and staff who served on the Select Committee, and the U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the Select Committee.

Mary McCord was a lead staffer on the January 6 Committee. Reminder:

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and the House Jan. 6 Select Committee has tapped Mary McCord, who once ran the Justice Department’s National Security Division, for representation in its fight to obtain former President Donald Trump’s White House records.

General Mark Milley, Liz Cheney, and Anthony Fauci are the shiny “look over there” thing. Yes, Milley broke the chain of command and is guilty of usurpation of government. Yes, Cheney conducted an unlawful and manipulative operation using the J6 committee as a vehicle against Donald Trump. Yes, Fauci lied to congress about his involvement in the creation of the SARS-CoV-2 bioweapon program. Yes to all of it; but it’s the lawfare operatives inside the machinery that are being overlooked in this “and staff” pre-emptive pardon.

Unreal corruption.

Not unexpected, but still unreal.

Sickening.

See Background HERE. From Politico:

“These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions,” Biden said in a statement hours before Trump was to be sworn in. “I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics. But these are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing.” For now, Biden’s slate of pardons raises more questions than answers. It’s unclear whether any of the intended recipients expected them or will attempt to renounce them. Several members of the Jan. 6 committee said last week they didn’t want or need pardons because they did nothing wrong.

White House announcement can be found HERE.

To give you an idea of the scope of influence of Mary McCord as a key functionary, consider what we can document:

McCord submitted the fraudulent FISA application to spy on Trump campaign.

McCord created the “Logan Act” claim used against Michael Flynn and then went with Sally Yates to confront the White House.

McCord then left the DOJ and went to work for Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler on Impeachment Committee.

McCord organized the CIA rule changes with Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson.

McCord led and organized the impeachment effort, in the background, using the evidence she helped create.

McCord joined the FISA Court to protect against DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s newly gained NSD oversight and FISA review.

McCord joined the J6 Committee helping to create all the lawfare angles they deployed.

McCord then coordinated with District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia.

McCord was working with Special Counsel Jack Smith to prosecute Trump.

McCord is now coordinating a lawfare attack process against Donald Trump in term No. 2

McCord just testified that Attorney General Pam Bondi must recuse herself from investigating McCord.

Joe Biden just pardoned McCord.

