Biden’s State Department launches global campaign against pro-life, pro-family groups

NEW YORK (C-Fam) — The Biden administration plans to investigate, intimidate, and silence opponents of abortion and the homosexual/trans agenda.

The U.S. State Department published an “Equity Action” report last week with plans to combat what it dubbed “regressive anti-rights movements.” The open-ended catchall is a technical term of art for pro-life and pro-family organizations. Organizations that have been dubbed anti-rights include Family Watch International, ADF International, the Heritage Foundation, and C-Fam, publisher of the Friday Fax.

Until now, the phrase was understood to be little more than a scare tactic. It has been used in reports that track and monitor the activities of pro-life and pro-family organizations prepared by the UN rights office, European governments, abortion and homosexual/trans advocates, and organizations backed by George Soros. The Equity Action report commits the U.S. government to go beyond mere threats.

The Biden plan instructs the State Department to “consult and partner with foreign governments, multilateral and regional organizations, and civil society through events, statements, and institutional mechanisms, like the Istanbul Process 16/18, to combat the rise in global antisemitism, Islamophobia, religiously, racially, and ethnically motivated violent extremism, homophobia and transphobia, and other regressive anti-rights movements.”

The State Department’s plan includes specific metrics to measure progress against such “anti-rights groups,” including entering into international agreements to silence anti-rights groups. One of the metrics is the number of new agreements with other countries or through the United Nations to “address the role of technology in global anti-rights movements.”

Another metric includes monitoring and tracking “data on, and mapping of, transnational financial and advocacy activities of anti-rights groups and movements to better inform targeted interventions and engagement.”

The plan also establishes a “Women’s Leadership Network” composed of feminist activists and journalists to “better understand, safely identify, and counter pushback on gender equality, with guidance for Department personnel on inclusive consultations.” The notion of “pushback” was first used in the context of the United Nations in response to the pro-life policies of the Trump administration seven years ago and continues to be associated with pro-life and pro-family positions.

One metric of success for the plan is “Percentage of participants in the Women’s Leadership Network and related ongoing consultations that report improved messaging that effectively counters attacks on women’s rights as part of broader global anti-rights movements and authoritarianism.” Achieving this metric would likely entail excluding organizations labeled “anti-rights” from U.S. State Department consultations or even from receiving access to the United Nations and other international fora.

In recent years, there has been a coordinated effort to exclude “anti-rights” groups from the United Nations. Some organizations supported by the European Union have gone was far as calling for any organization labeled anti-rights to be expelled from the United Nations.

The U.S. State Department’s official endorsement of the label “anti-rights,” which the Biden administration has used repeatedly in recent months, marks a significant shift in U.S. policy toward participation by civil society in international mechanisms. The U.S. government has always been in favor of more participation, against attempts by dictatorial countries to silence groups they did not like. Now, it appears the U.S. government is planning to use the label “anti-rights” to silence and suppress certain views.

