Big Pharma, gov’t officials told me they feared COVID jabs would kill healthy children

I worked on the sixth floor of the HHS building in Washington, D.C. Moderna and Operation Warp Speed were on the seventh floor, above my office.

(Dr. Paul Alexander) – I start by stating again, no healthy child in the US, or Germany, Sweden, etc., has died of COVID after a COVID infection. Not one!

I worked on the sixth floor of the HHS building in Washington, D.C.; Moderna and Operation Warp Speed (Moncef Slaoui) were on the seventh floor, above my office; FDA, CDC, NIH have sub-offices in the HHS. FDA, NIH, CDC, Moderna and Pfizer officials told me in July/August 2022 that they feared these COVID injections can and will kill our healthy children, our kids.

I warn again, these injections will kill normal healthy children. They are not properly safety tested. I warn again. Moving to inject our 6 month old to 4 year old children with a gene delivery platform is very, very dangerous. Reckless. There is no sound justification for this.

There is no one in the US government, globally even, or in public health, who can talk about the COVID lockdowns and the mRNA COVID vaccine like myself, for I worked there. I worked with them. I was hammering from on the inside, and high-level scientists and officials with the FDA, CDC, NIH, Moderna, etc., sought me out secretly and confidentially to tell me how much they agreed with me, Atlas, and others, but feared for their careers and safety if they spoke against the garbage Fauci and Francis Collins, et al., were saying and doing with the lockdown lunacy and the very vaccine they were working on. They feared massive deaths and auto-immune devastating diseases in some years to come due to the COVID vaccines (mRNA) and feared that children, healthy children will die—not may, but ‘will’—and that they were not candidates for the COVID vaccine. They told me, shockingly, that they never and do not study the vaccine safety and that the short duration they were using (as well as under sizing) was on purpose, so as to NOT detect any safety signals.

See here (point 8), CDC plans to rush tomorrow Friday and Saturday to vote to approve these failed and harmful injections in kids, with potential harms to accrue as seen in adults.

Why must you push hard now and say NO, say that no parent must allow these shots in their healthy kids? It is because your child has zero liability protection courtesy of [Alex]Azar. You have no tort recourse. None. Your child can be harmed and die from the injections, and you can do nothing about it.

This LANCET study shows you that:

“Age-specific IFR estimates form a J shape, with the lowest IFR occurring at age 7 years (0·0023%, 95% uncertainty interval [UI] 0·0015–0·0039)”

Look at the infection fatality rates (IFR):

SOURCE: Variation in the COVID-19 infection–fatality ratio by age, time, and geography during the pre-vaccine era: a systematic analysis

2. This German study showed:

“Children without comorbidities were found to be significantly less likely to suffer from a severe or fatal disease course. The lowest risk was observed in children aged 5-11 without comorbidities. In this group, the ICU admission rate was 0.2 per 10,000 and case fatality could not be calculated, due to an absence of cases.”

SOURCE: Risk of Hospitalization, severe disease, and mortality due to COVID-19 and PIMS-TS in children with SARS-CoV-2 infection in Germany

3. This Swedish seminal study found

“From March through June 2020, a total of 15 children with Covid-19 (including those with MIS-C) were admitted to an ICU (0.77 per 100,000 children in this age group) (Table 1), 4 of whom were 1 to 6 years of age (0.54 per 100,000) and 11 of whom were 7 to 16 years of age (0.90 per 100,000). Four of the children had an underlying chronic coexisting condition (cancer in 2, chronic kidney disease in 1, and hematologic disease in 1). No child with Covid-19 died.”

SOURCE: Open Schools, Covid-19, and Child and Teacher Morbidity in Sweden

4. This study by Dr. Marty Makary and Johns Hopkins found (see graph):

SOURCE: A FAIR Health White Paper in Collaboration with the West Health Institute and Marty Makary, MD, MPH, from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, November 11, 2020

5. This study by Dorabawila et al. showed:

“In the Omicron era, the effectiveness against cases of BNT162b2 declined rapidly for children, particularly those 5-11 years…From December 13, 2021 to January 30, 2022, among 852,384 fully-vaccinated children 12-17 years and 365,502 children 5-11 years, VE against cases declined from 66% (95% CI: 64%, 67%) to 51% (95% CI: 48%, 54%) for those 12-17 years and from 68% (95% CI: 63%, 72%) to 12% (95% CI: 6%, 16%) for those 5-11 years.”

SOURCE: Effectiveness of the BNT162b2 vaccine among children 5-11 and 12-17 years in New York after the Emergence of the Omicron Variant

6. This WSJ report shows that Nordic nations suspended Moderna’s vaccines in children:

SOURCE: Some European Countries Are Limiting the Use of Moderna’s Covid-19 Vaccine in Younger Ages; Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway take precautionary measures amid concerns over rare cardiovascular side effects

“Finland on Thursday joined Sweden, Denmark and Norway in recommending against use of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in younger age groups, citing risks of rare cardiovascular side effects they said warranted the precautionary steps.”

7. The FDA’s June 15th report is very frightening. See page 39, Tables 19 and 20 as to the negative efficacy post Dose 1 compared to before Dose 2:

SOURCE: Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting June 15, 2022

8. CDC planned meetings to authorize the fraud injections

SOURCE: CDC agenda June 17th and 18th, note that they plan to vote for the COVID injection for our young children

This article was edited and published with permission from Dr. Paul Alexander. The original can be found here.

Share











