Bill Gates-backed organization provides abortion pill access across the globe

April 16, 2020 (LiveAction) – The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, a known financier of pro-abortion organizations, is also funding an international “family planning” organization that distributes the abortion pill worldwide. DKT International operates “offices in 24 countries” and boasts that it is “one of the world’s largest providers of family planning.” But while DKT portrays itself as “a non-profit, non-governmental organization (NGO)” that “operates like a social enterprise,” DKT International also openly sells the abortion pill (mifepristone) as well as manual vacuum aspiration (MVA) kits. In addition, DKT may also be the marketing company behind pills that are being illegally shipped from India to the United States.

DKT International funded by Gates Foundation sells abortion pills

Live Action News has previously documented the illegal online sales of the abortion pill by physician Rebecca Gomperts, founder of the group Aid Access. In March 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter to AidAccess.org to cease shipments of the pills to the U.S. A lawsuit filed in the case suggests the Aid Access abortion combipack is manufactured by a pharmaceuticals company marketed by DKT. The FDA letter, referred to in the lawsuit as “exhibit B,” states:

FDA letter to Aid Access notes abortion pill a-Kare marketed by DKT India

Aidaccess.org facilitates the sale to U.S. consumers of unapproved mifepristone … including “a-Kare,” a combination pack … manufactured by Synokem Pharaceuticals Ltd. (Snynokem). The patient insert accompanying the product states that “a-Kare” is “indicated for early medical abortion for up to 9 weeks,” The product labeling states “a-Kare” is “Marketed by: DKT India.”

According to DKT’s website, “DKT India now supplies a wide range of contraceptives under its Kare brand, including … emergency contraceptives, and safe abortion products. DKT India has received support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, National AIDS Control Organization, UNFPA, USAID, and Finland’s Väestöliitto.”

Under “safe abortion,” DKT’s website states:

“Whenever possible, DKT registers mifepristone/misoprostol and misoprostol for abortion and post-abortion care.”

“In 2017, DKT acquired the worldwide rights to distribute the Ipas manual vacuum aspiration (MVA) technology” (a manual aspiration abortion method).

“DKT markets and distributes MVA in over 100 countries around the world.”

“DKT has trained thousands of health care providers from the private and public sector on abortion and post-abortion care best practices, including surgical protocols, prescription of the abortion pill and post-abortion family planning counseling.”

“DKT’s sales totals for 2014 included … 2.4 million IUDs, emergency contraception, implants, mifepristone/misoprostol, and manual vacuum aspiration kits,” according to the website of the United Nations’ Family Planning 2020 initiative (FP2020). Capital Research noted how FP2020 is not only saturated with Gates Foundation funds, but “aims to loosen abortion restrictions overseas … ” In 2018, DKT’s annual report boasted 3.5 million mifepristone/misoprostol combipacks, and 4.2 million by 2019.

DKT India sells a-kare abortion pills used by Aid Access

Gates funding

Gates Foundation dollars to Planned Parenthood — which commits 40 percent of all U.S. abortions — have totaled “at least $81,009,329,” according to Newsbusters. In addition, between 2018 and 2020, Newsbusters reports that the Gates Foundation “gave at least $11,381,171” to the Population Council. Live Action News previously documented how the Population Council, a non-profit founded by John D. Rockefeller III in 1952 (along with others already entrenched in the eugenics movement), was responsible for brining the abortion pill (RU-486) into the U.S. The right to distribute the drugs was later handed over to DANCO Laboratories, a sub-licensee of the Population Council which was heavily financed by the Packard Foundation.

The Gates Foundation’s grants to DKT International for “family planning” have been in the millions:

Bill Gates is often criticized for his support of population control. He has bemoaned how population growth is increasing in developing nations. In 2018, Gates told the Financial Times that a solution to slow population growth in Africa would include “reproductive health tools.” And at the World Economic Forum, the Microsoft founder suggested, “The biggest things are the modern tools of contraception. If you have those things available then people have more control over being able to space their children.”

Gates comes by his views due to his upbringing. In a 2003 interview with Bill Moyers, Gates revealed that his father was heavily involved with Planned Parenthood: “When I was growing up, my parents were almost involved in various volunteer things. My dad was head of Planned Parenthood. And it was very controversial to be involved with that. And so it’s fascinating … ”

U.S. connections

DKTs board includes Matthew Reeves, M.D, an abortionist at the Dupont Clinic in Washington, D.C., which commits abortions “after 26 weeks.” His online bio reveals he served as Medical Director at the National Abortion Federation. His LinkedIn page shows that since 2018, he has served as chairperson of the National Medical Committee of the Planned Parenthood Federation and worked at Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan D.C. and the now disaffiliated Planned Parenthood Golden Gate. DKT’s current CEO is Christopher H. Purdy.

According to DKT’s website, DKT International was founded in 1989 by Phil D. Harvey, who now serves as chairman of the board. Both Harvey and Purdy also serve on the board of abortion chain Carafem, with Purdy serving as Carafem’s CEO and president (according to his LinkedIn Page). The majority of Carafem’s patients (47.2 percent) come from the Black community, according to the organization’s 2019 annual report, which also shows that it is funded by the Packard and Hewlett Foundations.

Carafem abortion chain 2019 Annual Report shows DKT Intl staff and funding from Packard Hewlett foundation

In DKT’s latest financial audit and 2018 990, Carafem (shown under corporate name FemHealth USA, Inc.), appears to be a DKT affiliate.

Gynuity Health Foundation funded by Gates Foundation Packard Ibis Tara Health Planned Parenthood

Carafem is part of an expanding TelAbortion clinical trial within the United States sponsored by Gynuity Health Foundation. The trial is recruiting children as young as age 10. In addition, in two separate experimental abortion pill trials for late-term abortions, Gynuity is targeting minority women outside the United States.

DKT International sells abortion pills funded by Gates and Packard Foundation

The Gates Foundation, the Packard Foundation (DANCO’s original business investor), and the Population Council all fund Gynuity. And a look at DKT’s donor list on its website reveals that Gates, Packard, and Hewlett Foundation are DKT donors as well.

There is no denying that abortion pills (whether shipped legally or not) are garnering millions in revenue for DKT International. When it comes to abortion, the old adage “follow the money” remains relevant.