Bishop Eleganti: Leftist riots in the streets reveal demonic influence in the West

(LifeSiteNews) — There are rays of hope: the increasing number of adult baptisms worldwide, conversions from Islam to Christianity, the many young people and families who are laying a new spiritual foundation for their lives in their devotion to the Catholic faith and who made a pilgrimage from Paris to Chartres at Pentecost (mentioned as pars pro toto). Our hope lies with God. Victory belongs to JESUS CHRIST. That is certain, and we are convinced of it. But we have not yet reached our goal; we are still in the midst of the drama.

For at the same time, we see the ugly face of chaos and destruction in many countries around the world, as recently on the streets of L.A. The spread of Islam, which will become the majority religion in many countries by 2050, and the advanced spiritual decay of formerly Christian societies, which is the responsibility of the political and ideological left, have a common denominator: the rejection of Christianity.

For over a thousand years, after the collapse of the Roman Empire and the chaos of the Migration Period, it built a new (medieval) order, whose physical symbol is the cathedral. The most famous of these, Notre Dame, burned like a beacon. But it was restored, which borders on a miracle. Will there be a spiritual miracle as well? A turning toward the Christian cosmos, which counters the chaos into which many parts of the Western world are sinking?

The destructive and chaotic forces that are evident on the streets of global cities, but also subtly in new laws, political programs, the dissolution of objective truth, and manipulative strategies that change society and dissolve the Christian order of freedom, have a common denominator: the overcoming of Christianity!

It is striking that the atheistic, revolutionary, and chaotic forces are all politically left-wing and anarchic. In an unholy alliance with them, the migration of Islam is being systematically promoted, also cherished by the left, because it will put an end to Christianity. Paradoxically, all these forces also have a common father: the Antichrist! He has many guises, which he constantly changes. But he has only one enemy: Christianity, or more precisely, the Catholic Church. He is the father of lies, and those who follow him are his sons, who travel across the seas to win disciples who will then become even worse than themselves.

This expansion of anti-Christian sentiment is met by a dormant Christianity, one that is generally no longer existent. Demons dominate society and individual perpetrators, such as knife attackers and rampage killers, but also terrorists worldwide, who have multiplied exponentially. Anarchic violence manifests itself sometimes in monstrous, overt acts of violence, sometimes in perfidious, cleverly devised ideologies, worldviews, policies, and ethics, all of which are godless. The ubiquity of lies, manipulation, and propaganda is unmistakable.

They are accompanied by the progressive loss of our God-given freedom and the manners inspired by Christianity (respect for persons and property). The powerful financial flows and data monopolies that are necessary for the restructuring of the world and which are being invested in are steering an apocalyptic event through relatively few hands, one washing the other. These same people are also the warmongers, because wars are a means for them to conceal their own failures and guilt and to establish a new order or secure their own power through control of natural resources and wealth. It is always the others who die, the useful slaves and the deceived, as in the COVID era, but also the innocent.

The individual, created in the image of God and given freedom and inviolable dignity by the Creator, is at the mercy of others. It is precisely these things that are taken away from him. One can only say: May God have mercy on us!

But the people in the formerly Christian West still haven’t noticed. They have already ingested far too much of the serpent’s venom to notice. And the less one talks about the devil and believes in him, the more one is influenced and dominated by him. Anyone who disagrees with me on this point is not arguing with me, but with Holy Scripture (Revelation).

On this point, I agree with Pope Francis. They, especially the young among them, believe that prosperity and freedom will last forever without us having to make any effort. They lack the connection with God that would give them greater clarity of mind. And without this connection, the demons, which are deliberately discussed at length here, have an easy time with them. Screen time and prayer (faith) are inversely exponential for most of our contemporaries. That is, the latter (faith, prayer, and relationship with God) tends toward zero. This makes the demon happy, if he is capable of it.

If we do not turn to Christ, we will no longer prosper in the new world. Indeed, we may soon cease to exist. Many desire this: the disappearance of nations and so-called races. For we have sacrificed our offspring to “Moloch” (abortion) or prevented them ourselves for the sake of a double-edged sexual freedom. We have not become happier, but are threatened with decay and extinction. And those who will take our places are already in the starting blocks and are already shouting this out openly on our streets, e.g., in London or Hamburg.

Communists, Marxists, fascists, relativists, deconstructionists, atheists, postmodernists, wokeists, transhumanists, capitalists, globalists, and yes, humanists: all too often, they have become variations of the antichristian evil that comes in the guise of the world improver.

The demon operates as an angel of light so that people will follow him. He seduces the blinded under the guise of goodness. They are all moralists and purists who like to use violence and morally legitimize it, no matter what the issue: climate or Palestine, to name just two. The individual counts for nothing. He can be destroyed or mercilessly harmed for the sake of their own vision of “justice.”

And since Christianity protects the individual and the family, they must be eliminated, as must freedom on the internet and in political “real life.” The new order is imposed, preferably in such a way that one does not notice it, or only when it is too late.

If we do not want the devil as our father, then we must turn to Jesus Christ. It’s that simple, really. That is the only conclusion to be drawn from these provocative remarks.

