Bishop Eleganti: Transhumanism is a new manifestation of the old ‘temptation to be like God’

The solution for the problems of mankind does not come from HomoDeus, but from DeusHomo, from the God-Man.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article was published at Fédération Internationale des Associations de Médecins Catholiques and is republished with permission from Bishop Marian Eleganti.

(LifeSiteNews) — Breaking down biological boundaries with the help of technology is not new to us physicians; indeed, it goes without saying. This can be very helpful and useful.

The problem is not the connection between humans and technology. The problem is the hubris, arrogance, human overconfidence, and presumption.

The problem is the HomoDeus: the human being who wants to be like God! The human being who makes himself god and at the same time wants to abolish God with his arbitrary self-optimization by his proper forces. The human being who puts himself in the place of God.

It is the old, always the same temptation to be like God without God (or His help). It was so in the beginning, at the fall of the angels; in paradise (“you will be like God”). It is so today, e.g. in transhumanism.

Youval Noah Harari says: “A god above us, a free will: that is over. That is ‘old news!’” One of his bestsellers is called “HomoDeus.”

But we Christians believe in the only utopia that will surely come true: our resurrection, in body and eternal life. Why? Because God will realise it. Every human thought and action detached from Him will fail!

Thank God: the solution for the problems of mankind does not come from HomoDeus, but from DeusHomo, from the God-Man and His allies: Jesus Christ.

He died for us and rose from the dead. He lives in eternity and remains the same yesterday, today, and forever (Hebrews 13:8). The new man who transcends himself (not in the transhumanist sense) does not exist without Him.

Happy Easter, dear brothers and sisters!

I quote freely from Psalm 2:

The kings of the earth are risen up. The great ones have conspired against the lord and His anointed. But He who is enthroned in heaven laughs. He saith, I Myself have set up My King: My Son are You, today I have begotten You! Ask Me, and I will give You the nations for an inheritance, the ends of the earth for a possession. Be warned, ye rulers of the earth! Serve the LORD in fear!

To the apostles, the risen Lord says, “All authority and power in heaven and on earth has been given to Me!”(Mt 28:18)

These words give us confidence and hope, resilience and resistance! He (and we with Him) will be victorious over all the machinations of the prince of this world. Christ alone is worthy to receive power, glory, and honour! (cf. Rev 5:12).

Why? Because He laid down His life for us – in contrast to the rulers of this world!

That is why the Father has exalted Him and given Him the name which is above every name and before which every knee will bow (cf. Phil 2:9–11). In this name we will be victorious and drive out the demons of our time!

To all of you, dear doctors, a blessed Easter!

Christ is risen! He is truly risen! Alleluia!

Mgr. Marian Eleganti,

Ecclesiastical assistant of the FIAMC

