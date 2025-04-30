Bishop Strickland calls on Cardinal Farrell to recuse himself from the conclave

Cardinal Kevin Farrell's longstanding ties to the Legionaries of Christ – a congregation whose founder was guilty of egregious crimes and abuses – and to former cardinal Theodore McCarrick are cause for deep concern.

(LifeSiteNews) — In these critical days, as the eyes of the faithful turn toward Rome with concern and hope, it becomes the solemn duty of every shepherd of souls to speak with clarity, guided not by fear or favor, but by the light of the Gospel and fidelity to the Bride of Christ.

It is with a heavy heart that I must address the troubling circumstances surrounding Cardinal Kevin Farrell. His longstanding ties to the Legionaries of Christ – a congregation whose founder was guilty of egregious crimes and abuses – are already a cause for deep concern. Cardinal Farrell’s administrative role within that community during those years, especially in the financial domain, raises questions that have never received sufficient public clarification.

Yet even more disturbing is his close association with former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. It is well known that Cardinal Farrell was not merely acquainted with McCarrick but was chosen by him as a trusted associate. The faithful cannot ignore the profound gravity of this connection, especially in light of the criminal and moral depravity now revealed in McCarrick’s case. Victims of abuse, and indeed all Catholics who seek transparency and justice, rightly ask how such an alliance could have remained unchallenged for so long.

Since 2019, Cardinal Farrell has held the office of Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, a role of great influence in the governance of the Church during a sede vacante and in the preparation of a conclave. In that capacity, Cardinal Farrell has access to information and influence that few others possess. If, as many fear, he has knowledge of McCarrick’s accomplices and enablers, then a dark shadow looms over any role he might play in the conclave – whether through pressure, persuasion, or silence.

In such times, we are not without precedent. In 2013, Cardinal Keith O’Brien of Edinburgh, acknowledging his own unworthiness, voluntarily withdrew from the conclave that elected Pope Francis. He did so not under duress, but in conscience, understanding that the Church’s integrity demanded such a sacrifice.

I therefore call upon Cardinal Kevin Farrell to renounce his role as Camerlengo and to withdraw from participation in the papal conclave, for the sake of the Church’s credibility, for the healing of victims, and for the restoration of trust among the faithful – especially here in the United States.

This is not a call for vengeance, or a judgment of his soul, but a humble appeal for integrity, prudence, and ecclesial charity. Silence in the face of scandal is no longer an option. Let us walk in the light so that the darkness may be overcome.

