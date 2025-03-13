Bishop Strickland calls on Holy See to ‘reconsider’ appointment of Cardinal McElroy to DC

Any bishop or cardinal who has enabled abuse, minimized its severity, or failed to act decisively to protect victims must be held accountable – not elevated to positions of greater authority.

Editor’s note: The following is a statement from Bishop Joseph Strickland on the appointment of Cardinal Robert McElroy to the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., first published on March 13, 2025, on Strickland’s Facebook page.

(LifeSiteNews) — As shepherds of Christ’s flock, bishops are called to be vigilant in safeguarding the integrity of the Church and the souls entrusted to our care. It is with deep concern and a profound sense of duty that I address the appointment of Cardinal Robert McElroy to Washington, D.C., a decision that raises serious moral and pastoral questions.

The grave scandals of abuse and their cover-up have wounded the Body of Christ, and trust in the hierarchy has been deeply shaken. The faithful have the right to demand accountability, transparency, and leadership rooted in truth and justice. The placement of any prelate with a history of failing in these areas – particularly in one of the most influential sees in the country – risks furthering the erosion of trust at a time when the Church desperately needs to heal and to stand firm in her witness to Christ.

READ: New DC Cardinal McElroy has long record of promoting LGBT ideology, downplaying abortion

The faithful deserve shepherds who will lead with unwavering commitment to the teachings of Christ, defending the innocent, upholding the sacred deposit of faith, and refusing to bow to political pressures that contradict the Gospel. Any bishop or cardinal who has enabled abuse, minimized its severity, or failed to act decisively to protect victims must be held accountable – not elevated to positions of greater authority.

I call upon the Holy See to reconsider this appointment in light of the grave responsibilities entrusted to those who serve in apostolic succession. I also urge my brother bishops to stand firm in the defense of truth, regardless of the cost. We must not remain silent when justice and the good of souls are at stake.

Let us pray for the purification of the Church, for the victims of abuse and their healing, and for true shepherds who will lead with holiness and courage.

Bishop Joseph E. Strickland,

Bishop Emeritus

Share











