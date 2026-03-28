Bishop Strickland: Carrie Prejean Boller ‘has been treated unjustly’

'The Catholic Church does not teach that the modern State of Israel holds a divine mandate that must be supported by all believers,' writes Bishop Strickland.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bishop Joseph Strickland published a statement today (March 28) in support of Carrie Prejean Boller, the Catholic convert who was removed from the Presidential Religious Liberty Commission. In his X post, he underscores that the Catholic Church does not teach that “opposition to political Zionism is inherently antisemitic.”

Statement regarding Mrs. Carrie Prejean Boller In recent days, I have become aware of the removal of Mrs. Carrie Prejean Boller from the Presidential Religious Liberty Commission, along with the public accusations that have followed. After reviewing her account and the… pic.twitter.com/l1BYHseYI5 — Bishop Joseph Strickland @ Pillars of Faith (@BishStrick) March 28, 2026

Statement regarding Mrs. Carrie Prejean Boller

In recent days, I have become aware of the removal of Mrs. Carrie Prejean Boller from the Presidential Religious Liberty Commission, along with the public accusations that have followed. After reviewing her account and the circumstances surrounding this matter, I believe it is necessary to speak plainly.

Ms. Boller has been treated unjustly.

A Catholic woman, speaking from a well-formed conscience and in fidelity to the teachings of the Church, has been publicly criticized and removed – yet no clear, substantiated reason has been provided. Such a lack of transparency does not serve justice. It damages reputations and undermines trust.

More troubling still is the apparent cause: that she raised legitimate questions about Zionism and defended the simple truth that Catholics are not bound to any political ideology.

Let me be clear.

The Catholic Church does not teach that the modern State of Israel holds a divine mandate that must be supported by all believers. Nor does the Church teach that opposition to political Zionism is inherently antisemitic. These are not doctrines of the Catholic faith.

At the same time, the Church unequivocally rejects all hatred toward the Jewish people. Every human person is to be loved, defended, and treated with dignity. But this truth must not be distorted. To question the policies or actions of a modern nation – any nation – is not hatred. It is a moral responsibility when innocent life is at stake. We are witnessing great suffering in the Holy Land. Innocent men, women, and children – especially in Gaza – have endured immense devastation. To speak on behalf of human life, wherever it is threatened, is not political extremism. It is fidelity to the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Mrs. Boller did what many are now afraid to do: she spoke.

She spoke for Catholics who are increasingly pressured to conform to political narratives that do not reflect the fullness of our faith. She spoke to ensure that antisemitism is not wrongly conflated with legitimate moral concern. She spoke for the dignity of all human life – Jew and Palestinian alike.

For this, she has been mischaracterized.

It is especially disheartening when such treatment appears to come, in part, from those within the Church who should be the first to defend the faithful when they speak truthfully and in good conscience. Shepherds are called to protect, not to abandon; to clarify, not to confuse; to stand with the sheep, especially when they are under attack.

Silence in the face of injustice is not prudence. It is a failure of charity and truth. Therefore, I express my support for Mrs. Carrie Prejean Boller.

I affirm her right, as a Catholic and as an American, to speak clearly about matters of faith, morality, and public life without being unjustly labeled or removed without explanation. I also call for greater clarity and fairness from those responsible for her removal, so that truth – not speculation – may prevail.

This moment calls for courage.

Not political courage, but Christian courage – the kind that stands firmly in truth while remaining rooted in charity. We must reject hatred in all its forms, but we must also reject the misuse of that charge to silence those who speak in defense of life and moral truth.

Let us pray for peace in the Holy Land – for Jews, for Palestinians, and for all who suffer. And let us pray for the Church, that she may always speak with clarity, charity, and unwavering fidelity to Jesus Christ, who is the Truth.

In Christ, Bishop Joseph E. Strickland

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