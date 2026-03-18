Bishop Strickland: Catholics are being unjustly accused of antisemitism for defending Church teaching

'A Catholic conscience must never be silenced by political pressure or fear of accusation,' Bishop Strickland writes.

Editor’s note: This article by Bishop Joseph Strickland originally appeared as a post on his X account.

(LifeSiteNews) — In these days of great confusion, many faithful Catholics are feeling unsettled – some even shaken – by the intensity of political pressure, public accusations, and the growing hostility toward those who simply hold to the perennial teaching of the Catholic Church.

Let me speak clearly, as a shepherd of souls:

If you feel that the ground beneath you is shaking, it is not because the truth has changed – it is because many have unknowingly anchored themselves to things that cannot hold.

Political parties cannot save us. Governments cannot define truth. And no earthly movement – no matter how powerful – can replace the Kingship of Jesus Christ.

Our foundation is not found in Washington, nor in any administration, nor in any political identity. Our foundation is Jesus Christ.

As Our Lord Himself declares: “Every one therefore that heareth these my words, & doth them, shall be likened to a wise man that built his house upon a rock.” (Matthew 7:24)

That Rock is not a party. That Rock is not an ideology. That Rock is not a geopolitical agenda. That Rock is Christ – and Christ alone.

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On false accusations and confusion

We are now witnessing a troubling trend: faithful Catholics are being labeled as “anti-Semitic” simply for refusing to adopt certain theological or political positions – particularly those tied to forms of modern Christian Zionism.

Let me be absolutely clear:

The Catholic Church rejects hatred of any people, including the Jewish people. Anti-Semitism is a sin. It is unjust. It is contrary to the Gospel.

But it is equally unjust to accuse Catholics of hatred simply because we do not accept theological positions that are foreign to the Catholic faith.

The Church does not teach that the rebuilding of a temple or adherence to a particular political program is necessary for the return of Christ. Our Lord has already fulfilled the covenant.

The People of God are not defined by ethnicity, nor by political alliances, but by faith in Jesus Christ and obedience to His will.

On war, suffering, and human dignity

The Catholic Church does not cheer for war. She does not sanctify violence. She does not ignore the suffering of innocent people – anywhere. Whether in Gaza, Israel, or any part of the world, every human life is sacred.

To speak of suffering, to mourn the loss of innocent life, to call for justice – this is not hatred. It is the Gospel. Our Lord said: “Blessed are the peacemakers: for they shall be called the children of God.” (Matthew 5:9)

A Catholic conscience must never be silenced by political pressure or fear of accusation.

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Our political idolatry

Many Catholics today are experiencing turmoil because their identity has become too closely tied to a political party or movement. This is a dangerous mistake. No political party fully represents the truth of the Gospel. No administration is the Kingdom of God.

When we anchor ourselves to politics, we will eventually be shaken – because politics always shifts. But when we are anchored in Christ, we remain firm, even when the world trembles.

A word to the faithful

If you feel uncertain …

If you feel pressured …

If you feel accused or misunderstood …

Hear this clearly:

You are not on shaky ground if you stand with Christ.

You are only shaken if your foundation is elsewhere.

Return to Him. Remain in Him. Stand firmly in the truth of His Church.

Final exhortation

This is not a time for fear. This is a time for clarity. We must reject hatred. We must reject false accusations. We must reject every attempt to force the Church into conformity with worldly ideologies.

And we must proclaim, without compromise:

JESUS CHRIST IS LORD.

Not Caesar. Not any party. Not any movement. Christ alone.

Therefore, stand firm in Him. Do not be shaken, do not be silenced, & do not be led astray. Remain faithful, remain rooted, & hold fast to the truth – no matter the cost.

+Joseph

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