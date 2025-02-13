Bishop Strickland: Catholics should support ‘pro-life efforts’ wherever possible

During the previous episodes of A Shepherd’s Voice, we have been looking at what is happening in our world within the framework of the Ten Commandments. Today we will be discussing the Fifth Commandment: 'You shall not kill.'

(LifeSiteNews) — Let us begin in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Thank you for joining me for this fifth episode of A Shepherd’s Voice. I hope that many of you have been able to join me each week. I think it is significant that I felt called through prayer to do this on Monday mornings, fairly early, but at least not for me super early – but for some it is very early. But on Monday mornings, we have just celebrated the Lord’s Day, and I encourage all of us in this time of turmoil and confusion and great concern for many (I am contacted by people all the time who are concerned about the Church and really fearful), but let us on the Lord’s Day remember that it is the Lord’s Day, and it is the Lord’s world, and the Lord’s Church, and He is very much with us.

That is what I hope to convey with A Shepherd’s Voice. It is my voice, but like St. John the Baptist, who was very clear that he is not the light, I am clear about the same – it is not “my” truth – it is the truth of God that I strive to share, and God’s voice that is working through me. I really feel that – through prayer – and through the loving support of wonderful friends who help with this, and who give me advice and help with some of the logistics of getting quotations and all of that. But we need a shepherd’s voice, and too many bishops today are not speaking out. Basically, I am a retired bishop now, bishop emeritus, because I did speak out. And I believe I had to! Because I know Jesus Christ, and I know He is Truth Incarnate!

I want to begin today, this fifth episode, with a quote from St. Augustine, one of our great shepherds from the Church’s history:

The turbulent have to be corrected, the faint-hearted cheered up, the weak supported; the Gospel’s opponents need to be refuted, its treacherous enemies guarded against; the unlearned need to be taught, the indolent stirred up, the argumentative checked; the proud must be put in their place, the desperate set on their feet, those engaged in quarrels reconciled; the needy have to be helped, the oppressed to be liberated, the good to be encouraged, the bad to be tolerated; all must be loved (St. Augustine’s Sermon 46 on Pastors).

That’s a big order for bishops to follow – really as a bishop I can say it is huge and exhausting even to think about trying to do all that St. Augustine lists. I know that I fall short constantly and will continue to. I will never be sinless until the Lord takes me unto Himself at the end of my life, when I have completed this journey. But I must strive to be sinless and seek to live more virtuous. That is the only way I can be the voice of a shepherd who is worth listening to. I appreciate your prayers for me, and I urge you to pray for all of our bishops, from the bishop of Rome, Pope Francis, all the way through to your local bishop. Whatever your attitude about your bishop, whatever your feelings, whatever may have happened that has hurt you, or that you disagree with, pray for our bishops. Pray for the shepherds because we need more voices proclaiming the truth of Christ – not offering our opinions but offering the truth that is Jesus Christ.

During the previous episodes of A Shepherd’s Voice, we have been looking at what is happening in our world within the framework of the Ten Commandments. We have discussed the first four commandments in previous episodes, and today we will be discussing the Fifth Commandment: “You shall not kill.” It amazes me as I have prepared for and offered each of these episodes on the first four commandments, I have realized as I am studying this and sharing how essential these truths are – this truth that God has revealed to us. As we said earlier, “decalogue” means “ten words.” Ten profound wondrous words of revelation that God has taught us. Each one truly is deeply essential for us, and we have too easily treated them as just something from history or suggestions or one possibility. These are the commandments of God Almighty, the One True God! And so as I continue, certainly today’s Fifth Commandment – “You shall not kill” – is critically important for the world today.

This commandment would seem to be clear – it is of course a definite commandment against physical killing. Any direct and intentional killing of an innocent person is a grave sin. Let me repeat that! Any direct and intentional killing of an innocent person is a grave sin. So we have to look at all the threats to life in our culture through that lens, and sadly they are many. This includes homicide and acts of terrorism and physical violence that unjustly harms another. However, it is imperative that we understand that this commandment involves the sanctity of human life and also extends to issues of justice, charity and the dignity of each human person.

Again, if we really think about what “You shall not kill” really means, it is overwhelming with the ways that we must pay attention to the truths that God has revealed to us, and sadly it is overwhelming to realize the ways we have failed in today’s world in this nation and around the world. Human life is sacred because God is the Author of life, and therefore every human being exists because of God’s Will. This means that God has absolute authority over life. This belief is rooted in both Sacred Scripture and Tradition. I believe that this is at the very heart of what we must remember – God is the Author! We cannot intervene and rewrite what God has written! We must see as sacred every life.

Another quote, from Genesis 1:27: “And God created man in his own image: in the image of God he created him: male and female he created them.” From this, we see that each human life is made in God’s image and likeness. In Job 33:4 we read, “The Spirit of God made me, and the breath of the Almighty gave me life.” And in Psalm 139:13-16: “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb … Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me.” Since life originates from God, it belongs to Him, not to us. Therefore, He alone has dominion over life and death. Just those words remind us and call us to reflect and be aware of the ways we do not live this truth! Because of the wonders of medical science, there are too many ways that have been used to “play God” ourselves, and we must look through that lens at many things that are part of today’s culture.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC 2258) states: “Human life is sacred because from its beginning it involves the creative action of God and it remains forever in a special relationship with the Creator, who is its sole end. God alone is the Lord of life from its beginning until its end: no one can under any circumstance claim for himself the right directly to destroy an innocent human being.” The Catechism simply expands on what “Thou shalt not kill” really means.

Included in this Fifth Commandment and the admonition not to kill is of course the horrendous act of killing an unborn child by abortion. I am known as one bishop who constantly speaks on this, and I have known many people who have told me to stop. But I cannot stop speaking of this threat to unborn life that is so very real in our nation and in our world. The Catholic Church teaches that life begins at conception, and each life from the moment of conception possesses an inherent dignity given by God. Since abortion intentionally ends the life of an unborn child, it is a grave violation of the Fifth Commandment to commit abortion.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC 2270) states: “Human life must be respected and protected absolutely from the moment of conception. From the first moment of his existence, a human being must be recognized as having the rights of a person – among which is the inviolable right of every innocent being to life.” This means that there is no circumstance – whether poverty, disability or social pressure – that can justify the deliberate killing of an innocent child in the womb. The Church teaches that abortion is always intrinsically evil (CCC 2271).

The Church has condemned abortion as a grave mortal sin since the earliest days of Christianity. The Didache (a first-century Christian document) states: “You shall not kill the embryo by abortion and shall not cause the newborn to perish.” Because of the gravity of abortion, the Church attaches automatic excommunication (latae sententiae) to those who procure an abortion or formally cooperate in it (Canon 1398). However, the Church also emphasizes God’s mercy and offers the Sacrament of Confession for repentance and reconciliation.

Catholics are strongly encouraged to support pro-life efforts, such as crisis pregnancy centers, adoption services and legislative efforts that seek to protect life from conception to natural death.

And what about euthanasia? Euthanasia, despite attempts by many to dress up the definition, means the killing of someone. Some people describe euthanasia as “dying with dignity,” and state that it is compassionate because it is the act of deliberately ending a person’s life to relieve suffering. However, this is a grave violation of the Fifth Commandment because it involves the direct killing of an innocent person, even if the intention is to end pain or suffering.

The Church teaches that all human life is sacred from conception until natural death, and that suffering, while difficult, has redemptive value when united with Christ’s suffering. We need to emphasize that any short circuiting of God’s plan for us as individuals by speeding our death to eliminate pain is avoiding God’s plan, and the tremendous gift that suffering can be. None of us like to suffer. Christ Himself did not like to suffer. He prayed that His Father would take the cup from Him if it was His Will, but He ultimately says, “Thy Will be done.” Christ models this for us. And I urge any of you who are listening (and many of us face truly those kinds of questions either personally or someone who is beloved in our family or community), let us remember to pray when we are working with someone or dealing with our own lives – maybe dealing with tremendous pain, and I know many are. Let us remember what Christ said in His moment of deep agony – “Thy Will be done” – to God our Father. We must imitate our Lord.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC 2277) states: “Whatever its motives and means, direct euthanasia consists in putting an end of the lives of handicapped, sick or dying persons. It is morally unacceptable.” This means that euthanasia is always wrong, regardless of a person’s suffering, prognosis or personal request for death. No one has the right to take their own life or to end another’s life. Also, the Church teaches that suffering can be united with the suffering of Christ on the Cross. “Who now rejoice in my sufferings for you and fill up those things that are wanting of the sufferings of Christ, in my flesh, for His body, which is the Church.” (Colossians 1:24). Our suffering when united with Christ’s has value and can be offered for the salvation of souls.

The Church does, however, distinguish between ordinary and extraordinary medical treatments. Ordinary care (food, water, basic medical care) must always be provided. Extraordinary means (overly burdensome or experimental treatments) are not morally required. A person may refuse aggressive treatment if it only prolongs suffering without hope of recovery. However, refusing extraordinary means is not euthanasia; it is allowing death to take its natural course. The Church encourages palliative care which alleviates pain and helps the dying with dignity and compassion, without hastening death. Assisted suicide, where a person is given the means to end their own life, is also condemned as a grave evil.

The Catholic Church teaches that life does not end with death – we are created for eternal life with God. That might be one of the most basic important reminders for all of us. We are called to a supernatural end. We are called to the salvation of our souls. It is our obligation to follow God’s Will, to live His commandments, and it is the meaning of life to look for that life in God, and when we are doing so it enhances and makes more important every step of this life because it is a journey to eternal life with God. Our body is an abode for our immortal soul.

God entrusts parents, doctors and leaders with the responsibility to protect and nurture life, but they are stewards, not owners, of life. The Catechism (CCC 2280) states: “We are stewards, not owners, of the life God ha entrusted to us. It is not ours to dispose of.”

Suicide is also against the Fifth Commandment – “Thou shalt not kill” – because it involves the deliberate taking of one’s own life. The Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC 2281) states: “Suicide contradicts the natural inclination of the human being to preserve and perpetuate his life. It is gravely contrary to the just love of self. It likewise offends love of neighbor because it unjustly breaks the ties of solidarity with family, nation, and other human societies to which we continue to have obligations. Suicide is contrary to love for the living God.”

Only God has the authority to give and take life. He is the Author of life! By committing suicide, a person rejects God’s sovereignty and His divine plan. While suicide is a grave matter, the Church recognizes that mental illness, severe depression, fear or extreme distress may reduce a person’s moral responsibility. The Catechism (CCC 2282-2283) acknowledges: “Grave psychological disturbances, anguish or grave fear of hardship, suffering or torture can diminish the responsibility of the one committing suicide. We should not despair of the eternal salvation of persons who have taken their own lives.” The Church entrusts each soul to God’s mercy and encourages prayers for them. Because life is sacred, Catholics are called to support those struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts through prayer, companionship and access to professional help. Catholics are encouraged to pray for those who have died by suicide and to offer hope, support and love to those who are struggling.

Something else that I want to mention here is substance abuse and reckless behavior. The Church teaches that we must take reasonable care of our bodies and health. Substance abuse (alcohol, drugs) and reckless behavior (such as dangerous driving) can also indirectly violate the Fifth Commandment if it puts lives at risk.

Also, whenever the Fifth Commandment is discussed, many often have questions about” just war” and the death penalty so I want to briefly discuss those issues. While the Fifth Commandment forbids murder, the Church does allow for legitimate self-defense, including war, under strict conditions. The Just War Doctrine (CCC 2309) states that war is only morally permissible if: (1) the damage inflicted by the aggressor is lasting, grave, and certain, (2) all other means of resolution have been exhausted, (3) there is serious hope of success, and (4) the use of arms does not cause greater evil than the one being fought against.

Even in war, civilians must be protected, and acts such as targeting innocent people, using weapons of mass destruction, or engaging in unjust aggression are condemned. The Church strongly advocates for peace and encourages diplomacy and nonviolent solutions whenever possible.

Regarding the death penalty, the Church has historically recognized the state’s right to execute criminals in cases where it was necessary to protect society. The 1992 Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC 2267) as originally written under Pope John Paul II did not reject the death penalty but restricted its use: “The traditional teaching of the Church does not exclude recourse to the death penalty, if this is the only possible way of effectively defending human lives against the unjust aggressor.” However, it added that if non-lethal means (such as life imprisonment) were sufficient to protect society, those means should be preferred.

In summary, the Fifth Commandment, “You shall not kill,” calls us to respect the sacredness of all human life, from conception to natural death. This commandment forbids murder, abortion, euthanasia, suicide and unjust violence, while also guiding us to uphold peace, protect the vulnerable, and care for both our physical and spiritual well-being. The Church teaches that while self-defense and just war may be morally permissible under strict conditions, we are called to seek nonviolent solutions whenever possible. Even in suffering, we can unite our trials with Christ’s Passion, offering them for the good of others and the salvation of souls. Ultimately, this commandment is a call to love, protect, and cherish all human life as a gift from God.

Thank you for joining me this week, and I invite you to join me next week once again for the sixth episode of A Shepherd’s Voice.

And let me bless all of us in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

God bless you.

Bishop Joseph E. Strickland

Bishop Emeritus

