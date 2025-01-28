Bishop Strickland: Compromises to the Mass are ‘extremely dangerous’ to ‘Catholic life’

'The emphasis on mercy and inclusion at the expense of repentance lessens the understanding of the Mass as a holy sacrifice that requires proper preparation and reverence, and this could lead to the taking of the Eucharist unworthily,' writes Bishop Strickland.

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

I am writing this letter to talk to you about the Holy Mass. As St. Padre Pio said, “It would be easier for the world to survive without the sun than to do without the Holy Mass.”

As Catholics, we know the importance of participating in the Mass. Unfortunately, though, it is a great tragedy of our time that the majority of baptized Catholics do not see the need to attend Mass on Sunday. Scripture, though, makes it clear that there is no sacrifice worthy of His name except the one sacrifice made by Jesus Christ “offering one sacrifice for sins.” (Hebrews 10:12). It is imperative then that we understand that the Mass is not “another” sacrifice. Christ is outside time and lives in the eternal present; therefore, the actions of Christ on Calvary and in each Mass are eternal acts made present again. By going to Mass, we are present at the foot of the Cross, and we are offering to the Father the only sacrifice that is the perfect sacrifice, the perfect offering of His perfect Son.

Therefore, to not attend Mass is a grave offense and a mortal sin. This means that if we do not confess to a priest after missing Mass then we are forbidden from partaking in the body of Christ. For those who would question this, I would answer that the Church has the authority given by Christ to define ecclesiastical law. Therefore, it is indeed a sacred obligation to participate in the celebration of the Holy Mass on Sundays and Holy Days. Remember, though, that there are three components to a mortal sin: grave matter (which applies to this issue), full knowledge, and full consent of the will (see CCC 1854-64). Therefore, there can in some situations be mitigating or exonerating circumstances when one misses Mass. God, though, looks upon the heart and knows well our intentions and whether there is grave culpability. For example, there are those who provide care to others, or those who are required to work on Sunday in order to support their family. However, if it is at all possible, those who work should avoid working on Sunday, and if it is not possible to avoid working on Sunday, then every effort should be made still to find a time on Sunday to participate in Mass.

We can of course pray and commune with God outside of Mass. However, it is only in the Eucharist that Christ is present in His Body and Blood under the signs of bread and wine. It is in the Eucharist, and only in the Eucharist, that we are able to partake of Him. St. Thomas Aquinas says that Jesus gives us His grace in all of the other sacraments, but the Eucharist is the “sacrament of sacraments” for He gives us His whole self, His divinity, and His humanity. We must understand that participating in Mass is not only an obligation: it is a great privilege.

Some people struggle with the word transubstantiation, whereby the bread and wine are transformed into Christ’s Body and Blood. We read in Matthew 26:26-28: And whilst they were at supper, Jesus took bread, and blessed, and broke: and gave to His disciples, and said: Take ye, and eat. This is My Body. And taking the chalice, He gave thanks, and gave to them, saying: Drink ye all of this. For this is My Blood of the new testament, which shall be shed for many unto remission of sins.”

Something happened at this supper that had never happened before. Ordinary bread and wine were transformed into the Body and Blood of Jesus Christ. As Catholics, we believe that at every Mass bread and wine become Jesus – His Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity. This miracle is a mystery, but we accept that it is so because Jesus Christ said that it was so. Like the apostles, we have faith in our Lord’s words, although it is a mystery that we do not fully understand.

The Council of Trent declared: “Because Christ our Redeemer said that it was truly his body that he was offering under the species of bread, it has always been the conviction of the Church of God, and this holy Council now declares again, that by the consecration of the bread and wine there takes place a change of the whole substance of the bread into the substance of the body of Christ our Lord and of the whole substance of the wine into the substance of his blood. This change the holy Catholic Church has fittingly and properly called transubstantiation.” (CCC 1376).

It is important that we realize that the Holy Mass is not merely a symbolic remembrance of Jesus’ sacrifice on the Cross, but indeed it is participation in it. Through the consecration of the bread and wine, the sacrifice of Christ on Calvary is made present through transubstantiation: the bread and wine truly becoming the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ. The Mass is the highest form of worship, and it unites us not only with our local parish but with the universal Church, and the saints in heaven. It reminds us that the Church is “one, holy, Catholic, and Apostolic.”

I want to also mention a topic that I have talked about before, and that is the attempted suppression of the Traditional Latin Mass. The Traditional Latin Mass has long been considered the pinnacle of reverence and a profound expression of the Church’s sacred traditions. By issuing Traditionist Custodes, which limited access to the TLM, Pope Francis alienated those who find deeper spiritual nourishment in this form of worship, and he has sought to diminish the rich liturgical heritage of the Church which fosters reverence and continuity with past generations. He has recently attacked the Traditional Latin Mass again with comments in his autobiography. This is a grave matter.

I also want to state that Pope Francis’ practice of allowing flexibility in liturgical practices, such as allowing deviations from the traditional liturgy by incorporating cultural preferences, has led to a lack of reverence, and furthermore it is extremely dangerous because it is the precision of the liturgy that ensures the sacred mystery is celebrated. Also, the emphasis on mercy and inclusion at the expense of repentance lessens the understanding of the Mass as a holy sacrifice that requires proper preparation and reverence, and this could lead to the taking of the Eucharist unworthily.

St. Paul warns in 1 Corinthians 11:27-29: “Therefore whosoever shall eat this bread, or drink the chalice of the Lord unworthily, shall be guilty of the body and of the blood of the Lord. But let a man prove himself: and so let him eat of that bread, and drink of the chalice. For he that eateth and drinketh unworthily, eateth and drinketh judgment to himself, not discerning the body of the Lord.”

To receive Communion worthily, Catholics must be in a state of grace, meaning free from mortal sin. If someone has committed mortal sin, it is required that they receive the Sacrament of Reconciliation (confession) before receiving Communion. Receiving Communion unworthily does not bring grace but instead leads to further spiritual harm. Therefore, it is important that we examine our conscience before receiving Communion to ensure that we approach this Sacrament with humility, repentance, and reverence. We should also be fasting (abstaining from food and drink) at least one hour before Communion.

It is critically important that with all the attacks taking place against our Lord’s Church that the integrity of the Mass is safeguarded because the Mass is the most sacred act of worship. It is the foundation of Catholic faith and life, and any compromise to its integrity would have profound spiritual, theological, and eternal consequences. This is because the Mass is not simply a prayer service. It is the real and mystical sacrifice of Christ on Calvary. During Mass, the one eternal sacrifice of Jesus is made present for the redemption of humanity. Any deviation from its proper celebration risks diminishing reverence for this sacred mystery, and could even render the Sacrament invalid, and as the Mass is the primary channel through which God’s grace flows to His people, this must be guarded against at all costs. Uniformity and integrity in the liturgy ensure that Catholics around the world worship together in one voice, fostering unity in doctrine and practice.

Regarding attempts to change the liturgy of the Mass to incorporate various cultural practices or to reflect secular values, this shifts the focus from God to human preferences, eroding the sacredness of the Mass. The Mass has been handed down through the centuries as the Church’s greatest treasure. The Church has a sacred obligation to preserve and protect this sacred tradition, ensuring that it remains pure and faithful.

The Mass is at the heart of Catholic worship. Protecting its integrity safeguards the faith, preserves reverence to God, ensures the proper reception of grace, and maintains the unity of the Church. Any compromise to the Mass risks weakening the foundation of Catholic life and the faithful’s relationship with God. Therefore, one cannot help but question the reasons behind the attacks on the Traditional Mass and the attempts to change the liturgy for secular reasons.

It is important that we realize that the Holy Mass is not merely an external practice but the bedrock of Catholic identity and devotion, and a true sacrifice. St. Thomas Aquinas said: “The celebration of Holy Mass is as valuable as the death of Jesus on the cross.”

Brothers and sisters, let us joyfully participate in the holy celebration of the Mass every Sunday and Holy Day, and as often as possible! Each time we accept the Eucharist we say yes to carrying Christ in our body, mind, heart and soul – Our Savior within us!

May His Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity nourish us and guide us deeper and deeper into His Sacred Heart!

Your shepherd,

Bishop Joseph E. Strickland

Bishop Emeritus

