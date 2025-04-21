Bishop Strickland: Let us pray for the repose of Pope Francis’ soul

In charity, let us also pray for the Church in this time of transition — that the Holy Ghost may guide Her unfailingly, as Our Lord has promised.

(LifeSiteNews) — With the passing of Pope Francis, we commend his soul to the mercy of Almighty God. In this moment, we are reminded of the Church’s constant teaching on the importance of praying for the dead, especially those who have borne great responsibility for the care of souls.

While his papacy was marked by moments of ambiguity and confusion that have caused concern among many of the faithful, we entrust all final judgment to the Lord, who alone searches hearts and knows all things. We must always seek to be charitable in our assessments, remembering that clarity and truth are never opposed to mercy.

EXPLAINER: What happens now that Pope Francis has died?

Let us pray for the repose of his soul, that any errors may be forgiven, and that he may receive the reward of any good he did in the service of Christ’s Church. In charity, let us also pray for the Church in this time of transition—that the Holy Ghost may guide Her unfailingly, as Our Lord has promised.

This article was originally published by Bishop Joseph Strickland on X.

BREAKING: Pope Francis has died aged 88

Share











