Bishop Strickland: ‘Modernist reinterpretations’ bear false witness against true Church teaching

On this week's episode of A Shepherd's Voice, Bishop Joseph Strickland leads us through all the various ways one can violate the Eighth Commandment, 'Thou shalt not bear false witness,' accusing some in the Church of failing to uphold it.

(LifeSiteNews) — Let us begin in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Thank you for joining me again for A Shepherd’s Voice as we begin the eighth episode. We have been looking at the Ten Commandments, and we are up to the Eighth Commandment, “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor” (Exodus 20:16, Deuteronomy 5:20). This commandment primarily forbids lying, but it extends to all forms of falsehood and harm caused by dishonesty. The Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC 2464-2513) explains that this commandment upholds truth, justice, and respect for one’s neighbor.

We live in a world where truth is often distorted, manipulated or even ignored. Social media, news outlets, and everyday conversations are filled with half-truths, exaggerations, and outright lies. Yet, as Catholics, we are called to something higher – a life of honesty, integrity, and witness to the truth – a challenge to us all.

Some of the things that this commandment forbids are:

Lying – deliberately speaking falsehoods to deceive others (CCC 2482)

Perjury – lying under oath, which is particularly serious because it corrupts justice (CCC 2476)

Detraction – revealing another person’s faults or sins without a valid reason, harming their reputation (CCC 2477)

Calumny (Slander) – spreading false statements about someone, damaging their honor or reputation (CCC 2477)

Gossip and Rash Judgment – speaking about others in a way that unjustly assumes the worst or spreads harmful rumors (CCC 2478)

Flattery and Adulation – insincere praise that encourages wrongdoing or deception (CCC 2480)

Boasting and Exaggeration – distorting the truth to elevate oneself or manipulate others (CCC 2481)

Cheating and Fraud – Deception in business, contracts, or personal dealings (CCC 2486)

Quite a list! We see many violations of this commandment all around us.

Many Catholics, including clergy and laity, fall into the sin of gossip, which damages the reputation of others. Also, sometimes, false accusations are made against priests or religious, which are devastating and unjust. However, on the other hand, covering up real wrongdoing by lying is also a violation of this commandment.

Misrepresentation of Catholic teaching is also a violation of this commandment. Some bishops, priests, and laypeople distort Church teachings by modernist reinterpretation. Furthermore, certain Catholic media outlets selectively present doctrine or misquote the Catechism to fit an agenda, misleading the faithful. Also, some bishops and theologians have promoted ideas under the banner of “synodality” that contradict Catholic doctrine, such as blessing same-sex unions or changing moral teachings.

Another violation of this commandment is when some Church leaders downplay or deny scandals (such as financial corruption or abuse cases), refusing to speak the full truth, while others may exaggerate or misrepresent situations for political or ideological gain.

Furthermore, in recent years, some Church leaders have falsely portrayed Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) attendees as rigid, divisive, or even disobedient. The Vatican placed restrictions on the TLM in Traditionis Custodes. When Church authorities misrepresent faithful Catholics, they commit the sin of calumny – spreading falsehoods that damage reputations.

Pope Francis has spoken often about clericalism and rigidity, sometimes accusing certain Catholics (particularly traditional ones) of being “backward” or “rigid.” Public rebukes that mischaracterize faithful Catholics can contribute to false witness. Also, when bishops use papal statements to suppress legitimate concerns, branding those who question certain actions as “schismatics” or “extremists” when they are simply defending traditional doctrine, this also contributes to false witness.

Another violation of this commandment is the Vatican’s financial scandals, such as the misuse of funds from Peter’s Pence (which were meant for charity but instead financed risky real estate deals). This involves deception and misappropriation and is, therefore, a violation of the Eighth Commandment. Cardinal Angelo Becciu was removed from his position and later put on trial for financial corruption – yet for years, the Vatican insisted everything was in order.

Also, regarding the recent controversies involving Catholic Charities, reports allege that certain Catholic organizations have facilitated illegal immigration and provided guidance to undocumented immigrants on evading U.S. immigration enforcement. From the perspective of the Eighth Commandment, such actions could be seen as deceptive, potentially undermining legal processes and public trust and putting vulnerable populations at risk.

Another violation of this commandment is when people and media outlets spread false or misleading information, whether for political gain, personal influence, or profit. This can damage reputations, sow division, and lead people away from the truth. Also, when politicians or public figures make false promises to gain votes or power, misleading the public for their own benefit, this is a violation of the Eighth Commandment.

The use of social media has provided many instances of violations against this Eighth Commandment, as many people present false versions of their lives online, and others engage in cyberbullying through false accusations or spreading rumors.

A very sad example of how the Eighth Commandment can be violated through false accusations, slander, and gossip – both inside and outside the Church – is the case of Cardinal George Pell. Cardinal Pell was accused of sexual abuse and convicted in Australia in 2018, but after serving over a year in prison, his conviction was unanimously overturned by the High Court of Australia in 2020. The court ruled that there was “a significant possibility that an innocent person had been convicted,” meaning the evidence did not support the guilty verdict.

The accusations against Pell were based on the testimony of a single alleged victim with no corroborating evidence. Many experts and observers pointed out the impossibility of the alleged events occurring as described. The mainstream media, particularly in Australia, relentlessly portrayed Pell as guilty from the beginning, often ignoring exculpatory evidence. Some outlets ran misleading headlines and refused to fairly report on the weaknesses in the prosecution’s case. Many people, including Catholics, assumed Pell was guilty before his trial even began. Public opinion was shaped by decades of scandals in the Church, leading many to believe accusations without due process. Some within the Church failed to defend Pell publicly, perhaps out of fear of backlash. Others used the accusations as an opportunity to attack him due to his traditional stance on doctrine and liturgy.

Even after his acquittal, some continued to refer to Pell as a criminal, ignoring the High Court’s ruling. This is a form of calumny – persisting in spreading falsehoods about someone even after the truth is revealed.

The case of Cardinal Pell reminds us of the importance of justice, due process, and protecting reputations. False accusations not only destroy the accused but also harm real victims of abuse by undermining trust in genuine claims. Cardinal Pell’s case becomes even more concerning when we consider the possible connection between his legal troubles and his work exposing financial corruption in the Vatican.

Before his legal battles, Pell was appointed by Pope Francis in 2014 as the head of the newly created Secretariat for the Economy, tasked with cleaning up the Vatican’s finances. He quickly began uncovering major financial irregularities, including:

Unaccounted funds – Pell found that the Vatican had hundreds of millions of euros that had not been properly recorded.

Resistance to reform – Some Vatican officials, particularly in the Secretariat of State, opposed Pell’s financial oversight. He attempted to implement stricter controls, which threatened those benefiting from shady financial dealings.

Conflict with Cardinal Becciu – Pell clashed with Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was later implicated in financial scandals, including the misuse of Church funds.

Pell was removed from his financial role in 2017, just as he was making progress in uncovering corruption. Shortly afterward, Australian authorities brought charges against him for alleged abuse dating back to the 1990s. There has been a question of whether Vatican insiders – who stood to lose power and money – may have played a role in pushing for Pell’s downfall. While there’s no direct proof that the Vatican orchestrated his prosecution, the timing is highly suspicious.

Cardinal Becciu, Pell’s biggest opponent in Vatican finances, was later stripped of his rights as a cardinal and put on trial for corruption, lending weight to Pell’s previous warnings. The Vatican initially took a neutral stance, saying it respected Australian law. However, they were content to allow Pell to be sidelined. During Pell’s absence, financial reforms stalled, and some of his policies were rolled back. When Pell was finally acquitted in 2020, he returned to Rome and continued warning about Vatican corruption. He spoke out against financial mismanagement and was vocal in his criticism of Cardinal Becciu’s dealings.

Cardinal Pell died in January 2023 after complications from hip surgery. There were many suspicious findings in regard to his death. Whether or not the Vatican had a direct role in Pell’s prosecution, it is clear that powerful figures within the Church had strong motives to remove him. His case highlights the dangers of standing up for truth within the Church at this time when corruption has infiltrated up to the highest level. It also serves as a reminder that the Eighth Commandment is violated not only through direct lies but also through silent complicity in injustice.

The Theodore McCarrick scandal is also a prime example of cover-ups and deception and is another powerful example of how violations of the Eighth Commandment have played out within the Church. It involves deceit, cover-ups, and the destruction of reputations, all of which illustrate how falsehood and silence can allow grave injustice to persist.

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick was a highly influential American prelate, serving as Archbishop of Washington, D.C., and a key figure in Vatican diplomacy. He was well-connected in both political and ecclesiastical circles, and he played a major role in Church affairs. For decades, McCarrick was known to have engaged in immoral behavior, particularly with young seminarians and young priests. These allegations were largely dismissed or ignored, even though many in the Church hierarchy were aware of them. Reports of McCarrick’s misconduct surfaced as early as the 1990s, yet he continued to rise through the ranks. Some bishops and Vatican officials knew he pressured seminarians to share beds with him at his beach house but remained silent.

Financial settlements were quietly made with some of his victims, but no public action was taken against him. McCarrick presented himself as a champion of social justice, vocations, and Church diplomacy while secretly living in grave sin. He was praised and promoted despite ongoing concerns about his behavior.

Even though Pope Benedict XVI reportedly placed restrictions on McCarrick (telling him to live a life of prayer and penance), those restrictions were never enforced. Under Pope Francis, McCarrick regained influence and was involved in diplomatic efforts, particularly in the Vatican’s controversial deal with China.

It was not until 2019 that McCarrick was stripped of his cardinalate and later laicized. Bishops and Vatican officials who knew about McCarrick’s actions but remained silent enabled his continued rise to power. Their failure to act was a grave form of deception. McCarrick was allowed to maintain a public image of holiness and integrity despite his secret sins. Those who tried to expose McCarrick were discredited or dismissed.

In 2016, Richard Sipe, a psychotherapist and expert on clerical sexual abuse, presented Cardinal Robert W. McElroy (who has now been appointed as Archbishop of Washington, D.C.) with allegations concerning misconduct by several priests and bishops, including then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick. However, his response to these allegations was certainly inadequate. Additionally, during his tenure in San Diego, the diocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid numerous sexual abuse claims, a move that seemed to prioritize institutional protection over victim support.

Given these concerns, parallels have been drawn between McElroy’s actions and the broader clerical abuse scandals, including those involving McCarrick. While McElroy has not been accused of personal misconduct, his perceived inaction and the subsequent appointment to a prominent position seem to indicate a continuation of the Church’s failure to adequately address sexual abuse.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl served as Archbishop of Washington, D.C., from 2006 until his resignation in 2018. He resigned amid allegations of mishandling sexual abuse cases during his tenure in Pittsburgh. A grand jury report accused Wuerl of covering up instances of abuse, leading to significant loss of trust among the faithful. He was succeeded by Cardinal Wilton Gregory, who served until McElroy was appointed on January 6, 2025.

The actions and inactions of Church leaders like Cardinals McElroy and Wuerl, particularly regarding the handling of sexual abuse allegations, can be viewed as violations of the Eighth Commandment. By failing to address accusations transparently and protect victims, they compromised the Church’s integrity and trustworthiness. Such behavior not only harms those directly affected but also undermines the moral authority of the Church.

In light of this scandal and other scandals in the Church, let me state clearly, as a shepherd, that truth must ALWAYS be upheld, even when it is inconvenient or damaging to reputations. Silence in the face of known evil is itself a form of false witness.

As St. John Chrysostom stated, “It is better to be punished for having spoken the truth than to be condemned for having kept silent.”

The Eighth Commandment, “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor,” is more than just a prohibition against lying – it is a call to live in truth, integrity, and justice. It demands honesty in our words and actions, a commitment to upholding the dignity of others, and a firm rejection of deception in all its forms.

In our discussion, we have seen how violations of this commandment can occur not only in personal matters but also within institutions, including the Church itself. When leaders fail to act truthfully, when justice is obstructed, or when silence is used to protect the guilty rather than the innocent, the Eighth Commandment is broken. Truth is the foundation of trust.

As Catholics, we are called to be witnesses to the truth. Christ Himself declared, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life” (John 14:6). Whether in our daily interactions, in the media we consume and share, or in holding those in authority accountable, we must strive to be people of truth.

As we begin Lent on Ash Wednesday, we are reminded of the call to repentance, sacrifice, and deeper conversion. The Eighth Commandment – “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor” – is not just about avoiding lies; it is about living in truth. Lent is a time when we are challenged to be honest – with God, with others and with ourselves.

If we are not careful, our Lenten sacrifices can become a form of bearing false witness – an outward display with no real substance. Christ did not fast for 40 days in the desert for the sake of appearances. If we want to be truthful in our Lenten observance, we must choose sacrifices that actually cost us something. For example, instead of just giving up sweets, we can give up the excuses that keep us from growing spiritually, and we can make a thorough, honest Confession. And we can stop gossiping, exaggerating, or speaking half-truths to make ourselves look better.

We must ask ourselves: If we give up coffee but keep indulging in anger, impatience, or laziness, are we really sacrificing for God? And if we appear holy in public but lack charity in private, are we not living a lie? Let our actions match our faith.

Ash Wednesday’s words – “Remember, man, that thou art dust, and unto dust thou shalt return” – are a call to humility and truth. Lent should strip away our self-deception and false appearances, leaving us with a heart ready for true conversion.

If our sacrifices do not lead us closer to Christ, we must ask ourselves: Are we living the truth, or are we bearing false witness – even against our own souls?

Lent is a time of purification – a season when we strip away falsehood and grow in holiness. The Eighth Commandment – “You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor” – is fundamentally about truth: truth in our words, our actions and our hearts. But false witness isn’t just about lying to others – it’s also about lying to ourselves and to God.

Lent should challenge us, but too often, we choose sacrifices that are convenient or performative. If we give up soda but refuse to give up gossip, or fast from sweets but not from sin, are we truly embracing conversion?

Lent is a call to honest sacrifice – not just avoiding something small but choosing something that will truly purify our souls.

In Luke 18:9-14, the Pharisee boasts: “I fast twice a week; I give tithes of all that I possess.” But his heart is proud, and he looks down on others. His fasting is a lie because it does not lead to humility. The tax collector, on the other hand, humbles himself and prays, “God, be merciful to me, a sinner.”

Jesus constantly warned against hypocrisy, especially among religious people. If we outwardly practice Lent – wearing ashes, fasting, and talking about our sacrifices – while failing to be charitable, we are bearing false witness to others.

Jesus warns, “When you fast, be not as the hypocrites, sad; for they disfigure their faces, that they may appear unto men to fast.” Lent should never be about impressing others. We can bear false witness in Lent if we complain about fasting but indulge in unkindness, boast about what we gave up instead of quietly offering it to God, and if we participate in external practices without interior conversion.

If our Lenten observance makes us feel superior rather than humbled, we are missing the point. Lent is not just about external sacrifice – it is about interior transformation. The greatest lie we can tell is pretending we are fine when we know we need to repent.

Lent is about stripping away all falsehood – not just in our words, but in our very soul.

If we want to be honest before God, we should:

Choose sacrifices that cost something – Fast in a way that actually challenges us.

Fast from sin first – The best sacrifice is giving up a sinful habit, not just a neutral pleasure.

Practice interior honesty – Make a true examination of conscience and go to Confession.

Be sincere in prayer – Truly seek God’s presence.

Embrace humility – Let Lent be about God, not about what we are “doing” for Him.

Ash Wednesday reminds us: “Remember, man, that thou art dust, and unto dust thou shalt return.” This is the ultimate truth – we are mortal, and only God’s mercy can save us. If we live Lent truthfully, letting go of falsehood, we will not only follow the Eighth Commandment – we will be transformed.

May we ask God for the grace to always speak and live in truth, to resist the temptation of dishonesty, and to courageously stand against falsehood in all its forms. In doing so, we will not only uphold the Eighth Commandment but also bear witness to the light of Christ in a world darkened by deception.

Thank you for joining me for A Shepherd’s Voice once again. Let me conclude our reflection today – in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

