Bishop Strickland on upcoming US elections: ‘Fight back the darkness the best we can’

‘Let us make our choice on November 5th in the Light of Jesus Christ and fight back the darkness the best we can,’ Bishop Strickland said ahead of the US elections. ‘Let us choose to turn our politics, our education, our recreation, our entertainment, our health care and our worship back to God.’

Editor’s note: The following statement is taken from an X post by Bishop Joseph Strickland originally published on October 30, 2024.

(LifeSiteNews) — “Jesus Christ is King, that is all that matters.” I’ve heard a lot of people say this, and it is so absolutely true.

When we forget that God is Lord of creation – yesterday, today, and forever – we are on a sure path to destruction.

Governments have forgotten, businesses have forgotten, schools have forgotten, hospitals have forgotten, entertainers have forgotten, athletes have forgotten, and even churches have forgotten that Jesus Christ is King.

Let us make our choice on November 5th in the Light of Jesus Christ and fight back the darkness the best we can, and it is crucial that we make every choice after that in the Light and Truth of Jesus Christ. Let us choose to turn our politics, our education, our recreation, our entertainment, our health care and our worship back to God.

Choose the Way of Christ at every level of your lives – stand with Him at the foot of His Cross, repent of your sins and confess them before God, do penance and make reparations for your sins and the sins of the world.

If we reject sin and stand with Christ at every turn, then we will stand strong, whatever happens to the Church and state.

If we remain silent, complacent and confused, allowing leaders of Church and state to deny the Truth and condone sin, then we will be complicit in the evil they allow and promote. We will find ourselves swept away in the river of evil that satan and his minions spew into the world.

Instead, choose Jesus Christ as King and Lord, and make your daily choices accordingly. Let us live with the cry on our lips…..

QUE VIVA CRISTO REY, long live Christ the King!

Share











