Bishop Strickland: Palm Sunday represents the intersection of Christ’s glory and humility

Palm Sunday reveals the nature of human hearts and the quiet resolve of the Sacred Heart. Christ receives their praise, knowing it will turn to scorn, and yet He does this willingly.

(LifeSiteNews) — Let us begin – In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Good morning, and thank you for joining me for another “A Shepherd’s Voice” episode. Today, I would like to reflect with you again on the idea of intersections – those powerful moments where paths cross, where time and eternity meet, where God’s providence touches our human experience in profound and visible ways.

I know that some of you have contacted me and said that you really like it better when I speak from the heart for my reflections and not read them, and I know that is better, but sometimes it is so important, what I feel the need to share – which is heaven’s truth of course, and I am just the instrument doing my best to share it from a heart who loves Christ and loves His Church – so this morning I think it is necessary that I pretty much read the text. I will have some time to comment a little more casually “off the cuff,” you could say, afterward, but there are some important points here that I believe really need to be shared. Thanks for your input, and certainly I will do my best to make it feel more like a “fireside chat” as I begin this episode. The truth, however, is so important that I do feel the need to speak from notes a little more directly – so let us begin.

Palm Sunday, which we will celebrate this year on April 13th, is one very important moment of intersection. It is rich in meaning. On the surface, it seems like a triumph – Jesus enters Jerusalem to shouts of praise and waving palms. The people hail Him as King, laying their cloaks on the road before Him. It is a moment of rejoicing.

And yet, we who know the story know that what lies ahead is very different. The same voices that cry “Hosanna” today will, in a matter of days, cry out “Crucify Him. We want Barabbas.” Palm Sunday is the intersection of triumph and sacrifice. The cheers of the crowd echo toward the silence of the tomb. The palms are not only signs of celebration, but also foreshadow the wood of the Cross.

Today, in this talk, we will explore this sacred intersection – where divine glory meets human suffering, where the road to Calvary begins under a canopy of palms, and where we, too, must find our place between joy and sorrow, celebration and surrender.

The intersection of glory and humility

Palm Sunday brings us to a moment of striking contrast. On one hand, it is full of glory – Jesus is welcomed into Jerusalem as a King. Matthew tells us:

“And a very great multitude spread their garments in the way: and others cut boughs from the trees and strewed them in the way. And the multitudes that went before and that followed cried, saying: Hosanna to the Son of David: Blessed is He that cometh in the name of the Lord.” (Matt. 21:8-9).

This is no ordinary entrance. It is a royal procession. The people are quoting Psalm 117, a Messianic psalm, and in doing so, they are recognizing Jesus as the long-awaited descendant of King David – the promised Messiah.

And yet – He comes not on a warhorse, not in chariots or with banners and soldiers – but on a donkey. Not even His own donkey, but a borrowed one. This humble beast of burden stands in contrast to the grandeur we associate with kingship. This is the first sign of the paradox: glory wrapped in humility.

The donkey, though lowly, carries the King of Kings. In this, we see that Our Lord does not separate majesty from meekness. He teaches us that true greatness lies not in power, but in surrender; not in pride, but in humility. He rides into the city of David not to conquer it with force, but to lay down His life within it.

There is also deep symbolism here. In the Old Testament, kings like Solomon rode donkeys in times of peace. So, Jesus riding a donkey signifies that He comes as the Prince of Peace – not to make war with Rome, as many hoped, but to make peace between God and man through His sacrifice.

And yet, how quickly human hearts change. The same crowds that shouted “Hosanna to the Son of David!” on Sunday will, by Friday, be shouting, “Crucify Him!” Their expectations of a triumphant, earthly king are shattered by the Cross, and so they turn on Him.

Here we are confronted with the fickleness of human praise – how easily we exalt what serves us, and discard what challenges us. Palm Sunday reveals the nature of human hearts and the quiet resolve of the Sacred Heart. Christ does not waver. He knows what is coming. He receives their praise, knowing it will turn to scorn, and yet He does this willingly.

So here at this intersection of glory and humility, we are invited to reflect: Do we follow Christ only when He is praised and welcomed, or do we follow Him also when He is rejected and mocked? Are we willing to walk beside Him when the road leads not to thrones, but to crosses?

The intersection of prophecy and fulfillment

Palm Sunday does not happen in a vacuum. It is not just a spontaneous moment of joy – it is the fulfillment of prophecy, long foretold in Sacred Scripture.

The Prophet Zacharias, writing centuries before the birth of Christ, proclaimed:

“Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Sion, shout for joy, O daughter of Jerusalem: Behold thy king will come to thee, the just and savior: he is poor, and riding upon an ass, and upon a colt, the foal of an ass” (Zacharias 9:9).

Christ deliberately fulfills this prophecy. He instructs His disciples to find the donkey and her colt, and He rides them into the Holy City – showing that He is the promised King, not according to the expectations of men, but according to the plan of God.

At this intersection of prophecy and fulfillment, we are reminded of the faithfulness of God. What He promises, He accomplishes – though not always in the way we expect. The Jews were waiting for a Messiah who would conquer Rome, reestablish the kingdom of David, and bring political freedom. But Christ comes to conquer sin, reestablish the kingdom of Heaven, and bring spiritual freedom.

Even the cries of the people – “Hosanna to the Son of David” – echo Psalm 117, a psalm sung during pilgrimages to Jerusalem, especially during Passover. The people were welcoming a King during the very feast that commemorated God’s deliverance of Israel from Egypt. Now, they unknowingly welcome the Lamb of God, who will deliver them from a greater bondage.

The palms they waved were symbols of victory and festivity – used in Jewish tradition to celebrate military or religious triumphs. But in this moment, they unknowingly celebrate the beginning of the ultimate victory: the triumph of the Cross.

In Palm Sunday, prophecy and fulfillment kiss. The Old Covenant and the New intersect. Christ enters not only the earthly Jerusalem but is also pointing us toward the heavenly Jerusalem – where the true and eternal victory will be celebrated by the saints waving palms before the throne of the Lamb, as described in the Apocalypse:

“After this, I saw a great multitude … standing before the throne, and in sight of the Lamb, clothed with white robes, and palms in their hands.” (Apocalypse 7:9)

The meaning of the palms stretches from prophecy to eternity – and we are part of that procession, if we remain faithful.

The intersection of public acclaim and personal mission

One of the most striking aspects of Palm Sunday is how pubic the event is. For much of His public ministry, Our Lord often told people not to speak of His miracles. He withdrew from crowds, avoided unnecessary attention, and slipped away when they tried to make Him king.

But now – suddenly – He allows it. He enters Jerusalem in broad daylight, amid crowds and shouts, fully aware of the consequences. He does not silence the people. When the Pharisees protest and say, “Master, rebuke Thy disciples,” Jesus responds:

“I say to you, that if these shall hold their peace, the stones will cry out” (Luke 19:40).

This is not pride – it is purpose. Christ is fully embracing His mission. He allows the acclaim not because He needs it, but because it is time for His Passion to begin. The public acknowledgment of His kingship is what will hasten His rejection and death. In accepting this acclaim, He is choosing the Cross.

He is not swayed by popularity, nor blinded by praise. He rides forward not to bask in human glory, but to do the will of His Father. This is the intersection of public acclaim and personal mission.

And here, too, is a lesson for us. In our own lives, we may be praised or rejected, applauded or criticized. But the Christan life isn’t about public opinion – it’s about fidelity to our mission. Like Christ, we must remain steadfast. We must be willing to do what is right even when it costs us our comfort, our reputation, or our popularity.

Christ teaches us to keep our eyes on the Cross – not on the crowd.

The applause of the people lasts but a moment. The will of God leads to eternity.

On Palm Sunday, Our Lord steps forward with courage. He accepts the moment of glory, not for His own sake, but to fulfill the mission given Him from all eternity. And so we, too, must ask: What mission has God given me? Am I willing to follow it – even if it leads to suffering?

The intersection of devotion and discipleship

As we reflect on the events of Palm Sunday, it’s natural to ask – where do I fit in this story? Am I among the crowd waving palms? Am I shouting “Hosanna” one day and silent the next? Am I willing to follow Christ not just in joy, but in sorrow?

Palm Sunday reminds us that faith is not merely about devotion – the outward expressions of reverence, the hymns, the processions, the palms. All of these are good, beautiful, and necessary. But they are only part of the Christian life.

The other part – the harder part – is discipleship. And discipleship means following Christ all the way to Calvary.

Many people in Jerusalem that day were sincere. They believed in Jesus. They were moved by His miracles, inspired by His teachings, hopeful that He would change the world. But when the Cross appeared – when suffering came – many fell away.

In our lives, we face the same choice. It is easy to be a Christian in moments of celebration. But true discipleship is proven in moments of trial. Christ does not ask us merely to wave palms – He asks us to take up our own cross.

“If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.” (Matthew 16:24)

Palm Sunday places us at the intersection of devotion and discipleship. It calls us to unite our outward expressions of faith with an inward resolve to follow Christ wherever He leads.

The palms we carry today should not only be tokens of joy – they should be pledges of fidelity. We are not simply welcoming a King – we are committing ourselves to His kingdom.

And His kingdom is not of this world. It is not built on applause or success or ease – but on sacrifice, humility, and love.

Let us ask ourselves today: Am I content to cry out “Hosanna” from the safety of the crowd? Or will I follow Christ into the temple, to the Upper Room, to Gethsemane, and even to Golgotha?

Palm Sunday invites us to move from admiration to imitation – from cheering for Christ to walking with Him.

The Cross as the ultimate intersection

As we prepare to enter the mystery of Holy Week, Palm Sunday stands before us as a threshold – a moment of decision. All the contrasts we have reflected on today – glory and humility, prophecy and fulfillment, acclaim and mission, devotion and discipleship – converge on one central reality: the Cross.

The Cross is the ultimate intersection – where time meets eternity, where justice meets mercy, where death meets life.

It is at the Cross that everything we believe is revealed: the depth of God’s love, the horror of sin, the beauty of redemption. The wood of the Cross foreshadowed by the branches of the palm, becomes the throne of the true King – the place where Christ conquers not by killing, but by dying.

Palm Sunday invites us to look toward that Cross – not as a tragedy, but as a triumph. It is there that all the roads of salvation history meet. It is there that our own lives must be united with His.

As we carry our blessed palms home on Sunday, let them not become mere decorations. Let them remind us of our commitment – to follow Christ with courage, with humility, with fidelity. Let them remind us that we are not only witnesses to His Passion – we are called to participate in it.

May Holy Week be for each of us a journey – not only with our lips, but with our hearts. Let us walk with Christ, carrying the palm in one hand and the cross in the other, until we arrive not just at Calvary, but at the empty tomb and the joy of Easter morning.

As I continue to reflect with you on everything that we have already discussed – the images of Palm Sunday – let us remember what this begins – the week that we call Holy Week, leading through this week and the last days to the Triduum: Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and then of course Easter Sunday. Palm Sunday begins this drama, and it is important for us to do our best to continue this Lenten season as we enter into Palm Sunday and Holy Week, striving for what we have hopefully been striving for during Lent, to grow closer to the Lord, to know Him more deeply, to be woven more fully into His Sacred Heart, and to walk with Him in the triumph of Palm Sunday with the palms waving, and the devastation of His Cross with His death there ahead on Golgotha.

Lent is a time of renewal for us, a time of refocus through penance, prayer, almsgiving. We are called to know the Lord more deeply, to follow Him more closely, to let the transformation He brings in us be more real. I have to admit that I have not done all that I hoped to do during this Lent. It kind of reminds me of the resolutions at the beginning of the year. All of us probably make those, either consciously and specifically or just in general. It is a time to start fresh, to start over, and to try to do better. And, certainly, we are called to do that during the Lenten season – to really prepare our hearts for the Resurrection of the Lord, going through Holy Week, and we acknowledge that the Resurrection only comes after Good Friday.

Lent is a season of renewal, a season of prayer, a season of deeper spiritual growth. And probably all of us – and I have to admit – have not done as well as we would have liked. There have been blessings – there have been some sacrifices – there have been moments of beautiful prayer – but probably I have missed opportunities as well. All of us have regrets from yesterday, of various kinds, whether yesterday a day ago, or a yesterday long ago, in the earlier years of our life. Hopefully if we have confessed those sins, and repented, and done our best to reform our lives, those regrets do not have to burden us, but they remind us to continue the journey.

I think of the three times that Christ falls with His Cross – as we hopefully, most of us, will be praying the Stations of the Cross, hopefully more than once during the coming Holy Week. It is an appropriate way to continue celebrating Palm Sunday because, as we said at the very end of my written reflection, the palms are woven into the Cross, and that is absolutely true for Christ. He is the Incarnation of that mysterious weaving together of suffering and glory, of death and life, of sin and the forgiveness of sin, and ultimately the freedom from sin that Christ wins for us. So, reflecting more deeply on these images of Palm Sunday, and then Holy Week, are a way for us to know Christ more deeply. He lived these images, and we are called to live them as well – not to just think of them as some sort of reenactments that we go through liturgically – but instead to see them as moments of our dear Lord walking in His life, and we are called to join Him in a very real and powerful and serious way.

I believe that most of us experience to some degree what Our Lord experiences, whether we do so in the spirit of His disciples or not. There is great suffering in our world and probably many of us wonder why the suffering seems to be greater than ever in these days. Here we are, coming to the completion of the first quarter of the twenty-first century. Even as I say that, it is hard for me to believe, but here in the year 2025, that is where we are, and there are very troubling realities that we face – in the world, in our nation, in our Church. Where is our strength? Where is our hope? Where is the lasting joy that carries us through all of this?

Of course we know the joy, the hope, the light, and the glory is in Jesus Christ, as He shows us so beautifully. He really illustrates this for us as He is willing to humble Himself and come to earth to walk with us, not just visiting, but being one of us, truly entering into our human life from His conception in the womb of the Blessed Virgin Mary, all the way through to His death, His last breath on the Cross. Jesus Christ – fully God and fully man – walks with us, suffers for us, dies for us, and rises for us. Christ knows our lives, and in a beautiful way, what He does is our redemption – not just as a theological concept of God interacting with man – but Jesus Christ incarnates what our redemption is about. He knows the day-to-day lives that we live.

For many years, His life was hidden. In those years, I believe, He simply was living with us – patiently learning, patiently growing, patiently a part of this human journey – and so as He enters into His dramatic acclamation of Palm Sunday, and then His tremendous suffering later in Holy Week, He is embracing what we experience as well. There are Palm Sundays in all of our lives – maybe in small ways that would not make banner headlines – but for us they are significant – joyful moments, moments of triumph, moments of accomplishment, moments of welcome and acclamation, moments when our friends are very proud of us and very much with us. And there are also moments of the Cross – of devastation, of sorrow, of suffering, of rejection, of loss of that support of friends and community, and even family at times. So Christ is really, as He embraces all of this, living through it in a very real way – not just symbolically – not just visiting – but truly living through everything that Palm Sunday is and everything that Holy Week is – with Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and then His Resurrection.

So let us embrace Palm Sunday and all of Holy Week as an opportunity to know the Lord who loves us so much that He has done all of this for us. He has endured His Passion. He has risen for us. And He knows that what He has experienced are deep and resounding echoes of what we experience – sometimes in less significant ways, sometimes in very traumatic ways – suffering and death, life and resurrection – that is the drama that we celebrate during this Holy Week. And what a fitting beginning with Palm Sunday – the triumphant entry of the Lord into Jerusalem amid acclamations.

In the reflections that I shared earlier, I think one of the most poignant aspects of what I shared, is the idea, the reality, that all of us experience in one way or the other the times that there is acclamation, and the times that there are great rejection, even devastation. The question we have to ask ourselves during this Holy Week, following Palm Sunday, is: “Are we ready to embrace it all – to stay at the Cross no matter what – to stay with Christ no matter what – to receive humbly the acclamations if they come, recognizing that all of them are ultimately from God, and to receive the sufferings as well as they come, to recognize that they do not destroy us because Christ has shown us what redemptive suffering is all about?”

As I think about the reality of palms, I remember as a pastor, that the Church would be kind of a mess after many Masses celebrating Palm Sunday – but in a sense a glorious mess – as remnants of palms and the obvious presence of many people coming through those liturgies. And I remember, especially in the Spanish community that I served, sometimes they would weave, even during the liturgy, which is lengthy but not that lengthy – they would weave beautiful and intricate crosses and flowers and other things from the palms that they were carrying. As a pastor I always had to know that we needed plenty of palms for the Spanish Masses because they did not take just one thin little palm – they would take a handful – and do beautiful things with them at times. I think all of that is part of what we need to carry with us.

We had the tradition, growing up in my family, of placing the blessed palm we had received in the Crucifix at home. I would encourage all of us to do this because, as we reflected earlier, the palms of Christ’s triumphant and glorious entry into Jerusalem and the Cross are woven inextricably together. They are one and the same reality of Our Lord redeeming us. So let us weave our palms into our Crucifixes at home, and thus allow them to be reminders throughout the coming year. When the next Ash Wednesday comes along, we will burn those palms, but for now they will be more supple and fresh and green, reminding us of the newness of this Palm Sunday celebration that we have experienced once again.

Let us see the palms and the Cross as a beautiful reminder of everything the Lord has done for us and continues to do for us, as the palms grow dry and hardened, and desiccated really. As they remain on that Crucifix in our homes, let us remember that they symbolize the death, the destruction that Christ has freed us from. He is the Lord of life. In His kingdom, the palms never fade, and they are beautiful expressions of that. As we said, in the book of Revelation, the saints wave palms in the glory of the Lamb of God. It is a reminder that this world falls to dust, but we are called to an eternally ever-green reality with God, everlasting life. Let us embrace that call during this Holy Week, and joyfully walk with our Lord through the palms and to the Cross.

Let me conclude as always – In the name of the Father, and the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Bishop Joseph E. Strickland

Bishop Emeritus

Share











