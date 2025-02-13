Bishop Strickland: Pope Francis’ attacks on Trump are ‘confusing and frustrating to faithful Catholics’

'Pope Francis’s reluctance to address grave moral issues raises legitimate concerns about whether financial and political interests outweigh doctrinal fidelity on the part of the Vatican,' writes Bishop Strickland.

(LifeSiteNews) — On February 10, 2025, Pope Francis wrote a letter to the bishops of the United States expressing strong criticism of the Trump administration’s deportation policies and directly challenging Vice President J.D. Vance’s theological justification for these actions. However, Pope Francis remained relatively silent during the last administration to President Biden’s clear and repeated advocacy for abortion, gender ideology and other policies that directly and egregiously contradict Catholic teaching.

Catholic doctrine upholds the dignity of every human being, including migrants, but it also unequivocally opposes abortion and the redefinition of marriage and gender. When Pope Francis chooses to intervene forcefully on matters of prudential judgment (such as immigration enforcement), but he fails to take a firm stance against a leader who openly promoted grave moral evils contrary to natural and divine law (such as President Biden’s abortion policies), it demonstrates what appears to be a selective and politically motivated concern rather than being doctrinally consistent.

Furthermore, the Catholic Church recognizes the legitimacy of sovereign nations enforcing just immigration laws. While the Church calls for humane treatment of migrants, it does not demand open borders or the abolition of deportation policies. For the Pope to strongly rebuke a policy that falls within the bounds of Catholic social teaching while remaining largely silent on a politician who openly promoted intrinsic moral evils is greatly disturbing.

There has long been a concern about the Church’s financial ties — particularly with globalist organizations — as well as concern about government funding and wealthy donors who have a vested interest in certain political outcomes. Especially in the case of immigration, there is a large financial element at play. The Catholic Church in the United States receives significant government funding to assist migrants and refugees through Catholic Charities and other organizations. Stronger immigration enforcement means less funding for these programs which is undoubtedly a large factor in the Vatican’s stance.

On the other hand, abortion and gender ideology do not offer the same direct financial incentives for the Church to oppose them aggressively. While Catholic doctrine condemns these practices unequivocally, to speak out about them risks alienating powerful political allies and financial supporters. This would seem to explain why Pope Francis remained relatively quiet on President Biden’s policies while vocally opposing President Trump and Vice President Vance on immigration issues and policy. Pope Francis’s reluctance to address grave moral issues raises legitimate concerns about whether financial and political interests outweigh doctrinal fidelity on the part of the Vatican.

RELATED: Pope Francis slates ‘major crisis’ of Trump’s border policies, rebuffs JD Vance

There has also been much outcry on the part of the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) who are deeply involved in refugee advocacy. This, however, must be understood in the context of the Jesuit order’s historical and political tendencies – especially their connection to liberation theology and their role in political movements around the world.

Liberation theology gained prominence in the 20th century, particularly in Latin America. Many Jesuits have historically aligned themselves with this movement, often advocating for radical social change and even supporting leftist revolutionaries. This has sometimes led to their direct involvement in political uprisings, particularly in Latin American countries where they have backed socialist movements and criticized conservative governments.

In El Salvador, during the civil war, Jesuits were deeply involved in leftist revolutionary movements. In Nicaragua, Jesuits openly supported the Sandinista regime, a socialist government that suppressed opposition, including Catholic leaders who opposed their policies. In Venezuela, Jesuits have been vocal critics of conservative leaders while showing leniency toward socialist governments.

The Jesuit Refugee Service, being part of this larger ideological framework, naturally opposed immigration restrictions, particularly those imposed by nationalist or conservative governments. Their concern is not just about humanitarian aid – it is about their long-term political and ideological vision, which includes reshaping global power structures in favor of their version of “social justice.”

By keeping immigration channels open, the Jesuits increase their influence over displaced populations, often using their networks to promote their political and theological agenda. This is why they strongly oppose President Trump’s policies but do not apply the same level of scrutiny to leftist leaders who cause the very refugee crises they claim to care about.

The Jesuits’ opposition to President Trump’s policies is not likely primarily about helping refugees – it is much more likely that it is part of their broader historical pattern of political activism. Their history of supporting revolutionary movements, undermining conservative governments and aligning with globalist causes makes their outrage over President Trump’s immigration policies undoubtedly mostly about power and ideological control.

Francis has repeatedly aligned himself with globalist elites, including the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, who push for mass migration, climate policies that harm the working class and economic controls that weaken national sovereignty. His stance on immigration aligns with these globalist objectives. This stance by Pope Francis represents a betrayal of the Church’s independence and its traditional role as a moral guide rather than a political enforcer of leftist policies.

As I discussed earlier, the Jesuits have historically sought to destabilize conservative governments and promote socialist policies under the guise of Catholic social teaching. Francis himself, as the first Jesuit Pope, has shown sympathy toward this ideology. His opposition to President Trump’s immigration policies is part of a broader effort to undermine national identity, weaken conservative leadership and advance a globalist vision.

Catholic doctrine teaches that immigration must be just, orderly, and it must prioritize the common good. Pope Pius XII, Pope Leo XIII, and even Pope Benedict XVI all emphasized the right of nations to control their borders while still practicing charity toward migrants. President Trump’s policies, while strict, do not violate Catholic teaching because they aim to protect the common good – which includes protecting families from crime, ensuring economic stability and maintaining cultural cohesion.

While Pope Francis criticizes President Trump and Vice President Vance for wanting to secure the U.S. border, the Vatican itself is a walled city-state with one of the strictest immigration policies in the world. The Swiss Guard does not allow open migration into the Vatican, and yet the Pope expects the U.S. to absorb unlimited numbers of illegal migrants. This hypocrisy is confusing and frustrating to faithful Catholics.

Pope Francis is politicizing Catholic teaching in a way that undermines the moral authority of the Church and aligns it with secular, leftist and globalist agendas. He is prioritizing mass migration and global governance over defending non-negotiable Catholic moral teachings like the sanctity of life, the traditional family and national sovereignty. His selective interventions against President Trump and Vice President Vance – while remaining silent on President Biden’s promotion of abortion and gender ideology – make it clear that his priorities are political, not doctrinal.

In summary, Pope Francis was noticeably silent about President Biden’s open support of abortion, gender ideology and same-sex marriage, all of which are grave intrinsic evils in Catholic teaching. However, when it comes to President Trump and Vice President Vance enforcing lawful immigration policies which are not intrinsically evil, the Pope suddenly feels the need to intervene. This selective outrage makes it clear that he is more concerned with globalist political goals than with upholding Church doctrine.

The Church does not teach open borders or unlimited immigration. In fact, Catholic social teaching supports the right of nations to control their borders in a just and orderly manner. St. Thomas Aquinas and other Church theologians have emphasized the importance of prudence and the common good in determining how a nation should handle immigration. Vice President Vance’s invocation of ordo amoris (the order of love) is much more aligned with Catholic tradition than Pope Francis’s globalist interpretation of charity.

Pope Francis’s letter opposing U.S. immigration policies disregards the nation’s sovereign right to secure its borders, a principle supported by Catholic teaching on the common good. While the Church calls for compassion toward migrants, it does not mandate open borders or unrestricted immigration. Pope Francis’s objection to these policies reflects a political agenda rather than a doctrinal stance, undermining the legitimate authority of the U.S. to enforce its own laws in pursuit of order and national stability.

Bishop Joseph E. Strickland

Bishop Emeritus

RELATED: Catholic Relief Services anticipates laying off 50% of its staff over USAID spending freeze

Share











