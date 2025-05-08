Bishop Strickland: Pope Leo XIV brings ‘new chapter’ to Church’s ‘pilgrimage through history’

We entrust the Holy Father to the guidance of the Holy Ghost and the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, praying that he may faithfully uphold the Deposit of Faith.

(LifeSiteNews) — With the election of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, the Church enters a new chapter in her pilgrimage through history.

We entrust the Holy Father to the guidance of the Holy Ghost and the protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary, praying that he may faithfully uphold the Deposit of Faith and confirm his brethren in the truth.

BREAKING: Cardinal Prevost elected as Pope Leo XIV

In these difficult times, may all of us – clergy and laity alike – remain steadfast in our love for Christ, His Church, and the Sacred Traditions handed down through the ages.

This article was originally published by Bishop Joseph Strickland on X.

Share











