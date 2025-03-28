Bishop Strickland publishes open letter to Trump on war in the Middle East

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear Mr. President,

In the name of Our Lord Jesus Christ, I write to you as a successor to the Apostles, compelled by my duty to speak the truth in charity and justice. The worsening crisis in the Middle East, from the war in Gaza to the growing regional conflicts – including U.S. military actions in Yemen – demands urgent moral reflection. As a shepherd of souls, I cannot remain silent while thousands suffer the consequences of escalating violence.

The Catholic Church upholds the sacred dignity of every human life, made in the image of God. The Catechism teaches us that “actions deliberately contrary to the law of nations and to its universal principles are crimes” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, 2313). This applies to all parties engaged in warfare, whether nations, militant groups, or coalitions. While a nation has the right to defend itself and protect its people, such actions must remain within the bounds of justice, proportionality, and moral law.

In Gaza, the indiscriminate killing of civilians – including women and children – has reached an intolerable scale. The people of Palestine, many of whom have no affiliation with terrorist organizations, suffer immensely. War cannot be waged without regard for the innocent. The same applies to Yemen, where U.S. military actions against the Houthis risk inflaming an already volatile situation. Each missile launched, each bomb dropped, threatens to push the region further into chaos, with untold humanitarian consequences.

The principle of just war is clear: war must be a last resort, waged only in defense, with proportional force, and never targeting civilians. It must aim not at conquest or retaliation but at restoring a just peace. Pope Pius XII warned that war often “creates more serious evils than it eliminates.” Today, as conflicts multiply across the Middle East, I fear we are seeing this tragic truth unfold before our eyes.

I urge this administration to reconsider its path. If America desires to be a force for good in the world, it must act not with unchecked military aggression, but with justice, prudence, and a sincere pursuit of peace. A nation cannot claim the moral high ground while contributing to the escalation of human suffering. I call upon you to seek diplomatic solutions, to demand an immediate end to the destruction in Gaza, and to approach the crisis in Yemen with restraint, lest the fires of war consume even more innocent lives.

The United States has long been shaped by Christian principles, yet it stands at a crossroads. Will it choose the path of justice and peace, or will it allow the cycle of violence to continue unchecked? I pray that our leaders will seek the wisdom of Christ, the Prince of Peace, and work toward a just resolution that respects the dignity of all peoples.

Respectfully in Christ,

Bishop Joseph E. Strickland

Bishop Emeritus