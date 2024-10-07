Bishop Strickland: Rejecting God’s plan for marriage leaves individuals and communities ‘devastated’

Bishop Joseph Strickland warned against ‘leaders of Church and state’ who deny God’s design for marriage and urged people to ‘reject this false message’ and ‘instead embrace the beauty of God’s plan.’

Editor’s note: The following statement is taken from an X post by Bishop Joseph Strickland originally published on September 13, 2024.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this Lord’s Day, let us ponder these words from Genesis:

”The LORD God said: ‘It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a suitable partner for him.’ So the LORD God formed out of the ground various wild animals and various birds of the air, and he brought them to the man to see what he would call them; whatever the man called each of them would be its name. The man gave names to all the cattle, all the birds of the air, and all wild animals; but none proved to be the suitable partner for the man. So the LORD God cast a deep sleep on the man, and while he was asleep, he took out one of his ribs and closed up its place with flesh. The LORD God then built up into a woman the rib that he had taken from the man. When he brought her to the man, the man said: ‘This one, at last, is bone of my bones and flesh of my flesh; this one shall be called ‘woman, ‘ for out of ‘her man’ this one has been taken.’ That is why a man leaves his father and mother and clings to his wife, and the two of them become one flesh.”

“A suitable partner,” we are living in a time when leaders of Church and state have decided that Almighty God failed in His quest to find a suitable partner for man. These leaders claim that we are left on our own to find whatever partner we choose. This denial of God’s plan leaves the individual and the community devastated.

We must reject this false message pushed by misguided leaders and instead embrace the beauty of God’s plan.

God did indeed did find a suitable partner, and the beauty of marriage between a man and a woman was not lost even in the fall of Adam and Eve.

Pray for men and women who have embraced God’s plan of marriage. May they know the joy and strength that flows from seeking God’s Will.

