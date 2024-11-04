Bishop Strickland reminds Catholics before election that abortion is ‘pre-eminent’ issue

Bishop Strickland stressed that life is the ‘pre-eminent issue’ and urged US Catholics the day before the 2024 elections that ‘we must stand for life, even if bishops aren’t strong or even contradict this truth. Our nation depends on it.’

Editor’s note: The following statement is taken from an X post by Bishop Joseph Strickland originally published on November 4, 2024.

(LifeSiteNews) — If you remain unsure about the pre-eminent issue of life, as one shepherd, I implore you to finally face the truth that life is sacred from conception to natural death. Abortion is the violent murder of unborn children. No exceptions.

As Catholics in this nation, we must stand for life, even if bishops aren’t strong or even contradict this truth. Our nation depends on it.

The silence of the shepherds will not be pardoned, nor will the complicity of the sheep.

The shepherds must be stronger, but all of us must stand strong in Christ’s Truth.

