Bishop Strickland: Statement on the conflict between Israel and Iran

The solution is not military might, nor fragile treaties, but repentance. Let the Church raise her voice and call all peoples to fast, to weep, and to turn again to the Lord. For Christ alone is our peace, who hath reconciled us in His Blood.

(LifeSiteNews) — The land of the prophets is soaked again in blood, and men speak of war while forgetting the justice of God. But the true war is not of flesh and blood, “but against principalities and powers, and the rulers of the world of this darkness” (Eph. 6:12).

The Church must not be silent. She must cry out with the voice of her Lord: “Unless you do penance, you shall all likewise perish” (Luke 13:3).

Let not your hearts be hardened by nationalism, vengeance, or fear. Neither Israel nor Iran is innocent, and neither are the nations who arm them. But more than their weapons, it is their sins that provoke the just wrath of Heaven.

The Lord has said: “I will bring distress upon men, that they shall walk like blind men, because they have sinned against the Lord” (Zeph. 1:17).

The solution is not military might, nor fragile treaties, but repentance. Let the Church raise her voice and call all peoples to fast, to weep, and to turn again to the Lord. For Christ alone is our peace, who hath reconciled us in His Blood (cf. Eph. 2:14-16).

I call upon all of the faithful to pray for the conversion of all Jews and Muslims and all those who know not the Lord and the true faith, for the sword that matters is not of iron, but the Word of God which pierces the heart.

And I speak to all earthly leaders in positions of power: Woe to you who make alliances but not by the Spirit of God. The day of the Lord shall come as a thief in the night, and you shall not escape. “Kiss the Son lest He be angry, and you perish from the way when His wrath shall be kindled in a short time” (Ps. 2:12).

“Let your loins be girt, and lamps burning in your hands … for the Son of Man cometh at an hour that you know not” (Luke 12:35, 40).

In the love of Christ and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit,

Bishop Joseph E. Strickland

Bishop Emeritus

This statement was originally posted on X.

Share











