Bishop Strickland: The Vatican is more interested in silencing Viganò than addressing his allegations

While Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò is excommunicated, the same Vatican tolerates and even supports figures like Theodore McCarrick and others who abuse and challenge Church teaching.

Editor’s note: The following text has been taken in full from Bishop Joseph Strickland’s X account (formerly Twitter). The original posts can be found HERE and HERE.

(LifeSiteNews) — We find ourselves at a strange moment in Church history when Archbishop Viganò is excommunicated swiftly while Theodore McCarrick remains unexcommunicated after years of his crimes against the Church have come to light.

We should look closely at a Vatican that operates in this manner. Rather than addressing the serious questions and allegations Archbishop Viganò raises, he is summarily removed from the Church with an apparent motive to silence him. Meanwhile McCarrick and a lengthy list of others have promoted a culture that ignores or wants to change Church teachings and their voices are allowed and even overtly supported.

It seems we are left with only stones to cry out for justice because the voices of faithful disciples are mute, ignored, or even silenced.

From St. Pius V, by Roberto de Mattei, “The new pope appeared to be a man moved only by the desire to restore the ancient splendor of the Holy See by means of improving customs and battling against errors.”

May this quotation remind us that the “splendor of the Holy See” is always about the glory of Jesus Christ. There is no splendor without fidelity to Christ and the only value of worldly splendor is that it points us to God.

