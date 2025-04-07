Bishop Strickland: Triumph of Mary’s Immaculate Heart begins with our own lives

Our Lady’s triumph begins in our hearts and in our homes. Each of us has a part to play in this great unfolding of grace. Here are some very real ways we can honor her.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear Faithful in Christ,

“In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph.” – Our Lady of Fatima

As we look upon the world today – marked by unrest, moral confusion, and a growing rejection of God – we are tempted toward anxiety or despair. But into this darkness comes a radiant promise from heaven, one that should stir our hearts with hope and purpose: “In the end, my Immaculate Heart will triumph.”

These words, spoken by Our Lady at Fatima in 1917, are more than pious sentiment. They are heaven’s assurance. Even now, as evil seems to gain ground, her Heart is quietly triumphing – in souls, in families, in parishes, and in communities that open themselves to her maternal care and guidance.

At Fatima, Our Blessed Mother called the world to repentance and gave us a spiritual plan to restore peace: the daily Rosary, penance for sinners, devotion to her Immaculate Heart, and the observance of the First Saturdays. These are not outdated requests; they are more relevant now than ever.

Our Lady’s triumph begins in our hearts and in our homes. Each of us has a part to play in this great unfolding of grace. I encourage all the faithful to live a Marian spirituality that is concrete, joyful, and deeply rooted in love for the Mother of God. Here are some very real ways we can honor her:

In our homes…

· Consecrate your home and family to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. This act invites her maternal protection and grace into the very heart of family life.

· Place an image or statue of Our Lady in a place of honor. Let it be a visible reminder that she reigns in your home.

· Pray the Rosary daily, especially as a family. It is the prayer she most requested at Fatima, and it is a powerful weapon against evil.

· Practice the Five First Saturdays Devotion. Attend Mass, receive Communion, go to confession, and meditate for 15 minutes on the mysteries of the Rosary – offering it all in reparation for sins against her Immaculate Heart.

· Make Marian feast days special. Celebrate them with extra prayer, a family meal, or by learning about Our Lady’s apparitions and titles.

· Teach your children to love Mary. Help them to see her as their spiritual Mother and guide, and encourage them to offer small sacrifices in union with her.

In our daily lives…

· Wear the Brown Scapular and the Miraculous Medal. These are sacramentals Our Lady herself has given to us, signs of her protection and a reminder of our consecration to her.

· Offer small sacrifices and acts of penance. These acts, united to the Heart of Mary, bring great grace to souls and console her Sorrowful Heart.

· Invoke her throughout the day. Simple prayers like “Mary, help me,” “Mother, guide me,” “Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us” bring her presence into every moment.

· Speak of her with love. In conversation with others, gently and joyfully share her maternal care, her intercession, and her power with those who may not yet know her.

Let us remember: Mary is not far from us. She is our Mother, and she is at work – even now – calling her children, preparing the way, and bringing souls to her Son. The triumph of her Heart is not something we passively await – it is something we actively participate in through prayer, fidelity, and love.

So take heart, dear faithful. No matter how dark the days may seem, the light of the Immaculate Heart shines all the more brightly. Let us be her faithful sons and daughters, bearing her light into the world. Let us hasten her triumph by enthroning her in our lives and becoming living signs of her presence.

With my paternal blessing and prayers, I entrust each of you to her Immaculate Heart. May she guard your families, inspire your homes, and lead us all to her Son, Our Lord Jesus Christ.

Let us end with these words of St. Louis de Montfort, who understood deeply the mystery of her role:

“When the Holy Ghost, her Spouse, finds Mary in a soul, He hastens there and enters fully into it. He gives Himself generously to that soul according to the place it has given to His Spouse.”

In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

Bishop Joseph E. Strickland

Bishop Emeritus

