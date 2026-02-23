Bishop Strickland urges prayers for Pope Leo, SSPX amid consecrations dispute

Bishop Joseph Strickland urged prudence and humility from the Pope and SSPX leadership, saying the Church’s supreme law must govern responses to tensions surrounding the consecrations.

Editor’s note: The following text is taken from a statement made by Bishop Joseph Strickland on his X account on February 23, 2026.

(LifeSiteNews) — I share this as a follow up to my statement regarding the situation of the SSPX which I posted on February 3. In the intervening days, some have “put words in my mouth” that were not an accurate representation of my thoughts on this critically important subject. I pray that the following clarifies where I stand as one bishop who loves the Church deeply.

I renew my plea that we pray for Pope Leo and for the leaders of the SSPX.

The current situation involving the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) has once again exposed a painful and longstanding tension within the life of the Church.

In the years following the Second Vatican Council, Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre believed that foundational elements of Catholic life – traditional priestly formation, clear sacramental theology, and the ancient Roman liturgy – were being set aside at a pace and in a manner that endangered the spiritual stability of countless souls. Whether one agrees with every decision he made, it is historically undeniable that the traditional liturgy and priestly formation were preserved in large part because he and others were unwilling to allow them to disappear entirely.

Many of the faithful recognize this reality. They also recognize that the tensions of 1988 did not arise in a vacuum. They arose amid widespread doctrinal confusion, liturgical experimentation, and pastoral instability – wounds that, in many ways, have not fully healed.

Today, similar concerns are being voiced again. Questions surrounding clarity in doctrine, reverence in worship, and the integrity of Marian devotion are not trivial matters. When Catholics perceive that pillars of the faith are weakened or treated as negotiable, anxiety naturally grows. The desire for continuity is not rebellion; it is an instinct of faith.

At the same time, the Church is hierarchical by divine institution. Episcopal consecrations are not private acts but visible expressions of communion with the Successor of Peter. This structure is not optional. Unity belongs to the Church’s very nature.

Yet unity cannot be sustained by ambiguity. Authority is not given merely to govern, but to safeguard what has been handed down. When those seeking doctrinal and liturgical continuity experience prolonged uncertainty of silence, the strain on communion increases. This reality deserves sober acknowledgment.

The present moment should not be reduced to factions or slogans. The salvation of souls remains the supreme law of the Church. All parties must act with prudence and humility, conscious that they will one day render an account to Our Lord for how they guarded His Church. This is not a time for triumphalism, nor for recrimination, but for clarity and courageous fidelity.

Let us pray intensely for the Holy Father, for all bishops, and for the faithful. May Our Lady, Mother of the Church, protect her Son’s Mystical Body and obtain unity rooted in truth.

