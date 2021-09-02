Debacle on display: Need for boosters exposes ‘vaccine’ failure

Why would the vaccines being administered all around the globe need boosters so soon after being injected into people’s bodies?

(LifeSiteNews) — “Federal regulators are likely to approve a Covid-19 booster shot for vaccinated adults starting at least six months after the previous dose rather than the eight-month gap they previously announced,” we learn from a recent Wall Street Journal piece.

The question we need to ask is this: why would the vaccines being administered all around the globe need boosters so soon after being injected into people’s bodies?

The answer is obvious: it is because these vaccines do not adequately protect against the disease of Covid-19. In other words, the vaccines are failing to fulfil their stated purpose.

“We all want normalcy in America. The highway to that normalcy is vaccination,” promised Dr. Fauci in April of this year.

The vaccines Dr. Fauci was referring to are the same vaccines that now require boosters.

If the vaccines worked as initially advertized, and provided effective protection for those who receive them, there would obviously be no need for any boosters. The need for boosters signals the fact that the vaccines are ineffective.

The approval and administration of boosters constitutes a clear acknowledgement by the vaccine makers, public health officials, and government agencies that the vaccines do not work as advertized.

This is in sharp contravention to the earlier reassurances that the vaccines would end the pandemic and be our ticket to normalcy. These promises turned out not to be true.

This was not an innocent mistake on the part of the vaccination lobby. It was a bald-faced lie cynically dished out to the frightened public.

This is what I wrote as early as February of this year:

“Here is the truth: it is not possible to devise an effective vaccine for the type of virus that causes COVID-19. Why? For the very reason that AstraZeneca’s vaccine has failed in South Africa and will fail elsewhere as well. Coronavirus is a type of virus that mutates widely and because of that it is impossible to come up with a vaccination protocol that would stop its spread. Every bona fide virologist knows this. And yet the public has not been advised of this. Quite to the contrary, this crucial information has been actively suppressed.”

Now that which I have warned against has come to pass. Sadly, no prophetic powers were required to foresee this. All that was needed to make this prediction was a little research about coronaviruses and their proclivity toward mutations.

If I was able to find this out, experts like Dr. Fauci and his ilk must have known this as well. These people are neither stupid nor ignorant. Quite to the contrary, they are both intelligent and well educated.

So why would they foist the ineffective and dangerous vaccines on the public? It is because they are corrupt and in one way or another benefit from the vaccination scheme.

Now the same people who were so wrong about the effectiveness of the vaccines in the first place are telling us to take the boosters. Why should we trust them this time around?

Let me make another prediction: these boosters will fail in the same way the original vaccines did. And they will fail for the same reason, which is the new variants.

The vaccinators and their collaborators know this well. They are already hinting we may need boosters every six months or perhaps even more often. In fact, the Biden administration is now considering a five-month period for booster administration.

But would not such a short booster cycle clearly point not only the failure of the original vaccines but also of the boosters themselves?

One wonders how many people will see through this.

Never mind the obvious absurdity of it, you can be sure that the official recommendation will soon be two boosters a year for every person on the planet.

Just imagine how much money the vaccinators will make in the process. This is a Covid goose that will never stop laying its golden jabs.

Just look at the profits Pfizer has reaped from its failed product:

“Ahead of Monday’s announcement from the Food and Drug Administration that the department would grant full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTec COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer had already reported a blockbuster year of profits from its vaccine. Now with full FDA approval, plus authorization for a third booster dose, Pfizer could see even greater revenue.”

Moderna has not done too badly either. This headline says it all: Moderna records $4.4bn total revenue in Q2 2021. In case you do not connect the dots, “Product sales for the quarter were $4.2bn, generated from the sales of 199 million shots of the Covid-19 vaccine.”

The original vaccines have not kept their promise, and neither will the boosters. It is a ploy propagated by big pharma, corrupt corporate scientists, corporate media, big tech, and the feckless political establishment. They all benefit from it in their own way.

If you still do not believe they could be so bad consider this: the Covid lobby is still coercing people to take the failed vaccines even while the boosters intended to correct the ineffectiveness of these very vaccines are already being administered in some places in the world. In Israel, for example, they have been giving them out since August 1.

What is happening is truly inexcusable: they are injecting people with substances that they know will not protect them from Covid-19.

There are a couple of points to be made. First of all, do not assume that the boosters will protect you for six months or even shorter periods. The original vaccines never provided adequate protection to their recipients as evidenced by widespread breakthrough infections and Covid outbreaks in places with high vaccination rates. Israel, which is one of the world’s most vaccinated nations, is a case in point. In recent weeks, Covid has spread so dramatically there that the country is considering another lockdown with most serious Covid cases among those who have been fully vaccinated.

“The majority of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients in an Israeli hospital are fully vaccinated, including those with severe disease, according to one of the hospital’s doctors,” writes doctor Steven Li in Vision Times.

Here is an excerpt from a recent Israeli news item giving an indication of the trouble the country is experiencing :

“As Covid cases in the country skyrocket once again – an average of nearly 7,500 confirmed cases a day – the Government has so far held off against drastic measures. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has repeatedly vowed that a national lockdown – which would be Israel’s fourth since the start of the pandemic – is the last possible resort. But as government decisions ping-pong back and forth and high infections show no sign of abating, many citizens feel that a lockdown is inevitable.”

All of this is unfolding in a country that only a couple of months ago prided itself on the “success” of its massive and coercive vaccination drive. Continues the piece:

“Israel was an early global leader in vaccinations, and lifted the vast majority of its Covid restrictions by 1 June. But cases have climbed steadily over the summer, as the Delta variant takes hold and data indicates the Pfizer vaccines may be wearing off. The Government rolled out a booster campaign for third vaccine doses on 1 August, expanding them steadily to now include all those over age 40. But the question remains if the booster doses can halt the upward climb of new cases – and if they can do enough in time to avoid yet another lockdown.”

Contemplate this lament from NPR:

“Israel was the first country on Earth to fully vaccinate a majority of its citizens against COVID-19. Now it has one of the world’s highest daily infection rates — an average of nearly 7,500 confirmed cases a day, double what it was two weeks ago. Nearly one in every 150 people in Israel today has the virus.”

This is what a country gets after it injects most of its citizens with these shoddy pharmaceuticals. Would you guess which useless vaccine was used in Israel? Most Israelis received Pfizer, thanks to an early agreement between former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. That’s right, the hapless Israelis have been double jabbed with the very vaccine that brought in a windfall for its maker! Isn’t it remarkable? A failed product has fabulously enriched the architects of this debacle. And isn’t it amazing that the United States government just gave its official seal of approval to the very brand that has failed so abysmally in Israel? Do you now see through the great Covid vaccine con?

We should also keep in mind that the boosters that will be soon forced upon us here as the solution to the vaccine failure are not boosters in the real sense of the word. They are new vaccine formulations that can be given across different brands even those that work on different principles. This means that these so-called “boosters” do not meaningfully build on a previous foundation and thus are not true boosters. The term “booster” is only used as a euphemism to save face and create the impression that there is some kind of sequential progression inbuilt into the process. But this is just smoke and mirrors like almost everything else in this vaccination enterprise.

The booster stage is just another phase in the deplorable vaccine scheme which is shaping up as the greatest public health scandal in the history of man.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Vasko Kohlmayer was born and grew up in former communist Czechoslovakia. He is the author of The West in Crisis: Civilizations and Their Death Drives.

