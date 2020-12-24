Born out of humility

December 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Pride is perhaps the greatest vice that is plaguing our society at this point in time. Joseph Delany noted in his article on New Advent that when one “unreasonably looks to be put ahead of others,” it is a common sign of pride.

I am noticing more and more that people are starting to act like they are better than others. The other day, while I was watching a livestream of one of the election fraud hearings, I saw someone commenting in the live chat on how Trump “lost” the election and proceeded to insult the other users, telling them to get over it. Perturbed, I messaged him, asking why he was watching the livestream if Trump had lost. His response: he was there to “make fun of you all!” Is that not remarkable? Someone would willingly log in to a livestream with “false information” just to mock others for their beliefs.

Being a university student, I have encountered many people who are inclined to spew liberal rhetoric and mock others who do not agree with them. Some of my professors are among the culprits, though some are capable of governing their tongues. I will not name anyone, but one of my professors argued with a conservative student on her political viewpoints. The professor made it a point to tell her that he had a doctorate in political philosophy, so he knew a lot more about the subject than she did. Despite the fact that his job is to teach his students to form their own opinions and think critically, my professor had the audacity to shame a student who disagreed with him.

I could pose many other examples of pride that are common in our society, and I am sure that many of you reading this have experienced similar encounters with the prideful. I myself have been prideful, and I used to talk down to others who did not have the same knowledge that I did. Pride is an epidemic that plagues our souls.

So how does one combat this pride? Let us look to Our Lord for the answer. He was born in some of the most deplorable conditions. The Blessed Mother Mary and her husband, Joseph, were turned away from the inn and made to stay in a stable. The cold pierced their skin, and our poor Mother must have been shivering. The inside of the stable was filthy and filled with animal feces. The smell must have been repugnant. Our Lord had to be born in these conditions, and to make matters worse, He was placed in a feeding trough for the animals! How uncomfortable He must have been! How could anyone be able to withstand such humiliation? Yet He willingly accepted it. He even willed it to happen.

Our Lord deserved a much more beautiful reception for His birth. He might have been born in a castle with all the warmth in the world. Our Lady could have given birth to Him in a cushy, comfortable bed. Incense would have perfumed the air instead of feces. Our Lord might have been wrapped in royal robes instead of the cheap fabric He was wrapped in. However, that is not what Our Lord wanted. He could have chosen a royal birthplace if He wanted to, yet He did not.

You see, Our Lord was teaching us a valuable lesson on the night of His birth. He allowed Himself to be in such deplorable conditions to demonstrate the virtue of humility. He lowered Himself to our lowly condition to raise His Father’s creation — that is, humanity — up to His level. As St. Thomas Aquinas wrote in one of his sermons on the Holy Eucharist, “God’s only begotten Son, our Lord Jesus Christ, in His eagerness to have us share in His divine life, took on our human nature and became a man like us, so that through Him we might become godlike.” In doing so, He took on the form of a lowly peasant child. Why? Because He would express His great love for us through His great humility. We humans are lowly compared to the divine status of Our Lord. Out of love for us, He willingly lowered Himself to our level so that we all may be redeemed.

Our Lady is a great example of this loving humility as well. St. Louis de Montfort notes this several times in his treatise “True Devotion to Mary.”

So great was her humility that she desired nothing more upon earth than to remain unknown to herself and to others, and to be known only to God[.] … Even though Mary was his faithful spouse, God the Holy Spirit willed that his apostles and evangelists should say very little about her and then only as much as was necessary to make Jesus known. (TD 2,4)

The Blessed Mother willingly lowered her status so as not to seek equality with her divine Son. This great act of humility displays such great love and admiration for precious Child and her Creator. Her humility is so virtuous and powerful that even the Devil himself hates her for it.

Satan, being so proud, suffers infinitely more in being vanquished and punished by a lowly and humble servant of God, for her humility humiliates him more than the power of God[.] ... What Lucifer lost by pride Mary won by humility. What Eve ruined and lost by disobedience, Mary saved by obedience. By obeying the serpent, Eve ruined her children as well as herself and delivered them up to him. Mary by her perfect fidelity to God saved her children with herself and consecrated them to his divine majesty (TD 52,53).

If the Devil himself is repulsed by this humility, then that is the only way to combat the world’s pride.

As this Advent season comes to a close, remember to pray for those who suffer from great pride and offer them up to Our Lord and His Blessed Mother, whose humility is great. Ask for the intercession of Our Lady to teach us all the spirit of humility so that the Devil’s plan will be foiled. Finally, should you ever come close to being prideful — that is, if you feel the urge to bicker with others who do not agree with you — remember Our Lord. Remember how cold He was on that blessed night of His birth. Remember how much He loved you to give of Himself completely for your salvation. He will then motivate you to either defend the Faith or turn the other cheek. Then you will be able to receive His graces during this blessed Christmas.