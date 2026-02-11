Both Gavin Newsom and JD Vance have a swearing problem, and it needs to stop

Governor Gavin Newsom and Vice President JD Vance like to swear -- and it's not a good look for them.

(LifeSiteNews) — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent vulgar response to Louisiana’s attorney general reflects a broader problem of politicians on both sides — swearing.

Last week, Louisiana announced it planned to sue both California and New York for allowing its abortionists to illegally ship dangerous chemical abortion drugs into the state. That violates Louisiana law, which prohibits the pills.

In response, 2028 presidential wannabe Gov. Newsom wrote a sexually vulgar response toward Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill.

“Louisiana plans to sue me because I won’t extradite a doctor for providing an abortion,” Newsom said, severely misrepresenting the issue at hand.

“@AGLizMurrill: Go (f-word) yourself. California will never help you criminalize healthcare,” the Democratic governor wrote.

Murrill, for her part, replied with class.

“Bless your heart, @GavinNewsom. Killing Louisiana babies isn’t healthcare, nor is shielding California drug dealers,” she wrote. “The sovereign State of Louisiana will defend life. See ya soon.”

It would be easy to dismiss Newsom’s comment as simple political jockeying, or perhaps a reflexive response due to the governor’s insecurity about himself, driven by his difficult relationship with his dad, his failed marriage to Kimberly Guilfoyle, the adultery he committed, or the fact at least one of his kids liked Charlie Kirk.

But Newsom regularly swears, as do other politicians, apparently in an attempt to seem tough or edgy. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also likes to swear, as does Vice President JD Vance.

Vance himself appears more inclined to the s-word.

The gunman had anti-ICE messaging carved on the bullets he used. What, precisely, did I get wrong, dipshit? https://t.co/XRtFm4vdVB — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 24, 2025

The legislative branch is not immune to the vulgarity, although the f-word shows up only twice in the Congressional record for the current 119th Congress, according to a report by Legistorm.

Note that these are words use by senators and representatives in their official capacity, not vulgar comments made in private jokes after too many drinks at a fundraiser.

For Vance and Newsom, in particular, the use of swearing might be part of an ill-conceived plan to appeal to young men by using vulgar language.

The 58-year-old Newsom knows he must peel away young males from the Republican Party if he wants to be president in 2028. Instead of moderating his wild positions, for example, his support for gender-confused little kids having their body parts removed, he resorts to cussing. “That’s how the youth talk while playing Fortnite or listening to Joe Rogan,” we can imagine Newsom saying.

Vance as well might be trying to play the edgy Millennial role and appealing to listeners of Joe Rogan and comedian Theo Von, which he certainly did to great success during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Both also saw the effect of Trump’s brashness in appealing to working-class voters, so they reasonably assume that doing so will have the same effect. But Trump won more because of his bluntness than his use of cuss words.

Note that one of the most famous moments from his 2015 announcement speech contains no curse words:

When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.

In other words, genuine regard for the plight of the nation is what attracts voters, not swearing.

American voters do not want a president that cusses like a drunk at the bar but one who speaks about the issues that concerns average Americans.

Vance, Newsom, and others who are on the public stage have a responsibility to model good behavior and act liked civilized adults.

