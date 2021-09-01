California court case would extend assisted suicide law to euthanasia

(Euthanasia Prevention Coalition) – In the past few years the American assisted death lobby has pushed the limits of state assisted suicide laws. In 2019, Oregon eliminated the 15 day waiting period for assisted suicide and currently California is debating assisted suicide expansion bill SB 380 which, among other things, eliminates the requirement of a formal examination of the law.
The New Mexico assisted suicide law only requires a 48 hour waiting period, that can be waived, and it redefined who could approve assisted suicide to include nurses.
The California assisted death lobby is supporting a court case to expand assisted suicide to euthanasia in California.
Legally, assisted suicide is a form of suicide where the law requires a person to “self-administer” a lethal drug cocktail with the assistance of a “medical professional,” while euthanasia is a form of homicide whereby the “medical professional” lethally injects the person with a lethal drug cocktail.
Therefore the assisted death lobby is not asking the court to extend the assisted suicide law but rather they are asking the court to legislate an exception to homicide.
As reported by Lisa Krieger for the Bay Area News, Sandy Morris, who is living with ALS, is challenging the California assisted suicide law based on it being discriminatory to people with disabilities.
According to Krieger, due to the degenerative effects of ALS Morris may not be capable of self-administering the lethal drug cocktail. Krieger reports:
Doctors who help the terminally ill confront a legal dilemma: Disability law mandates assistance and equal access to health care, while the aid-in-dying law mandates the opposite.
“I am trapped between two contradictory laws,” said Dr. Lonny Shavelson of Berkeley, chair of the American Clinicians Academy on Medical Aid in Dying. “When working with a patient with neuromuscular disease or various other neurological diseases, I’m forced to break one law or the other. There’s no other choice.”
The parents of Alta Fixsler are pleading with the British courts not to remove life support from their brain-damaged daughter, so that they can transport her to a hospital in Israel or the U.S.
Late last month, High Court Justice Mr. Alistair McDonald insanely ruled that it is in Alta's "best interests" to have her life support stopped, and that Manchester University NHS could begin the process of removing her life support.
But, Mr. and Mrs. Fixsler, who are are Orthodox Jews living according to Hebrew law, strenuously objected to the hospital depriving Alta of life support and she was given a reprieve, but we don't know how long that will last.
In fact, just yesterday, a British Court of Appeal declined to render judgement in this case, giving more hope that little Alta might be able to leave the UK and be treated in another country.
And, both American and Israeli lawmakers have spoken up against the planned passive euthanasia death of Alta, with a host of U.S. Senators, as well as the Israeli Health Minister and President, petitioning different British officials to stop the process of causing Alta's death.
We concur with what the Senators wrote: "It is unacceptable that people in government think they, not parents, should decide what is in the best interest of a child, even in a matter of life and death."
The story of a brain-damaged child in England in danger of a passive euthanasia opposed by both his or her parents and officials overseas is now a distressingly familiar one.
In the 2017 case of Charlie Gard, Pope Francis, President Donald Trump, and 37 European MPs sided with the infant’s parents against the British courts that agreed to allow the NHS to withdraw his life support. Almost one-year-old Charlie died 12 minutes after he was removed from a ventilator.
In 2018, Tom Evans, the Catholic father of Alfie Evans, appealed to Pope Francis on behalf of his almost two-year-old son, and the pontiff did indeed ask for prayers for the youngster. Both Polish and Italian hospitals were willing to treat the brain-injured boy, but the British courts refused to release him. Alfie died four days after he was removed from a ventilator.
In 2019, Tafida Raqeeb, then five years old, made headlines when her Muslim parents fought the Barts Health NHS Trust’s request to stop treating the brain-damaged girl. Once again, an Italian hospital offered to treat the sick child, and in this case the judge – Mr Justice Alistair MacDonald – ruled that the child could be allowed to live and taken to Italy for treatment.
And, in 2021, six-year-old Pippa Knight was not permitted to live despite the wishes of her widowed mother Paula. Pippa died in May after doctors removed her life support.
It doesn’t surprise me that the long-time assisted suicide activist, Kathryn Tucker, is the lead lawyer for the plaintiffs and Lonny Shavelson is a plaintiff. After California legalized assisted suicide, Shavelson turned his attention full-time to assisting suicides.
When a state legalizes assisted suicide the law is only a stepping stone. The legislators create “safeguards” for the purpose of selling the legalization of assisted suicide but once assisted suicide is legal, the goal is to expand the law.
Since legislators in California appear to be unwilling to legalize euthanasia therefore the assisted death lobby is resorting to a court case and is asking the court to legalize euthanasia.
If a California court grants Morris an exception or declares that the assisted suicide law discriminates against people with disabilities, then other states that have legalized assisted suicide will also expand their laws to allow killing by lethal injection.
The problem is that California has legalized assisted suicide which allows doctors to be intentionally involved with killing people. Once medical killing is permitted, the only questions that remain are: Who can do it? For what reasons? and What methods are acceptable?
Society needs to focus on caring for its citizens not killing.
