California is on the verge of making it illegal to ‘misgender’ your own child

It’s long been said that, as California goes, so goes the nation. We’d better hope this isn’t true because California has gone from a beautiful, successful, food-producing golden state to a leftist basket case.

(American Thinker) — One of the things the left does is to maintain institutions or rules but pervert their purpose and meaning. At the federal level, the Biden administration wants to take a law meant to ensure that pregnant women are made comfortable at work (e.g., more breaks, appropriate clothes, etc.) and say that one of the things that makes them comfortable is abortion.

In California, they’re busy redefining child abuse. That once meant physically injuring a child or engaging in extreme emotional abuse (e.g., “you’re a subhuman maggot” type of stuff). Soon, though, “child abuse” in California may mean “misgendering” your child. Not only is this evil on its face, but it’s also another attack on fatherhood.

READ: Elon Musk condemns California’s radical transgender bill awaiting Newsom’s signature

The proposed bill is not subtle:

A recently amended California bill would add “affirming” the sexual transition of a child to the state’s standard for parental responsibility and child welfare—making any parent who doesn’t affirm transgenderism for their child guilty of abuse under California state law. AB 957 passed California’s State Assembly on May 3, but a co-sponsor amended it after hours in California’s State Senate on June 6. Assembly Member Lori Wilson, D-Suisun City, wrote the bill and introduced it on Feb. 14. State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, co-sponsored it. Wilson’s child identifies as transgender. [snip] AB 957 post-amendment “would include a parent’s affirmation of the child’s gender identity as part of the health, safety, and welfare of the child,” altering the definition and application of the entire California Family Code.

(Scott Wiener, incidentally, is a hard-left, gay, leather fetishist who exists in California’s legislature almost entirely to push the most extreme versions of the LGBTQ+ agenda, including lowering the age of consent for gay sex, decriminalizing knowingly infecting someone with AIDS, a potentially deadly disease, and making it a crime for employees in long-term care facilities, who are often from conservative countries, to “misgender” someone.)

Put simply, the bill means that, if the spouse with whom you’re engaging in a custody dispute says that Ralph, born with completely intact male genitalia, is now Rosie and a girl, you’d better agree with this insane “gender identity” if you ever want to see your child again. The concept is insane and abusive, but that’s what California’s far-left legislators want.

The bill isn’t just insane; it’s also anti-father. If you’ve been paying attention to the rise of allegedly “transgender” children, one of the things you’ve noticed is that it’s driven by women. These women are either single mothers or the fathers, if present, are complete milquetoasts who are nothing more than a backdrop to the women’s Munchhausen by Proxy need to force their child into a trend.

You’ve also noticed that, when a parent fights back against a child being “transed,” that parent is the man. What the bill means, then, is that a father is either forced to go along with what he knows is a lie that will destroy his child or lose access to his child forever.

The proposed legislation should have been dead and buried within a day of appearing on the legislative calendar. Instead, it’s on the verge of becoming law:

The CA Senate just passed AB957, which would require courts to take into account whether a parent "affirms" a child "gender identity or gender expression" in determining custody. It has to head back to the Assembly for concurrence on amendments before going to the governor. pic.twitter.com/VLnRabQdWC — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) September 6, 2023

The only thing that can stop the bill at this point is Gavin Newsom’s political calculation: Will signing this bill harm or not matter to his obvious effort to position himself as the best Democrat candidate in 2024 when Biden is pushed out of the race?

It’s long been said that, as California goes, so goes the nation. We’d better hope this isn’t true because California has gone from a beautiful, successful, food-producing golden state to a leftist basket case. Its fruitful fields lie fallow, its cities are in ruins, it’s awash in illegal aliens, outside of tech it is deeply impoverished, and it has now openly declared war on children’s minds and bodies.

Reprinted with permission from American Thinker.

Share











