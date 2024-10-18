California parents confront pro-LGBT lawmaker for supporting anti-family bills

(MassResistance) — We’ve all experienced this: when citizens speak up at school board meetings and ask the members to explain the horrible things being done in the schools, they never get answers – just silence. It’s even more frustrating when “blue state” legislators pass shocking anti-family laws – and your own legislator is in on it. In most places, they’re far less accessible than school board members.

But every now and then a window opens. And MassResistance activists take advantage of it.

California State Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) represents the South Bay region of Los Angeles County. Even though that district is fairly moderate politically, Muratsuchi is one of the most radical pro-LGBT assemblymen in the California state legislature. He frequently champions far-left, anti-family legislation.

In 2018, Muratsuchi aggressively supported a bill to ban all therapy or counseling for sexual orientation or “gender identity” issues. When religious people objected to this legislation, he outrageously stated that “the faith community, like everyone else, needs to evolve with the times.” We confronted him on that, and he was forced to apologize. Luckily, MassResistance, the major force in stopping that bill, kept it from being passed.

Muratsuchi apparently did not learn a lesson from that.

Strong opponent in November elections is bringing him out

This year, Muratsuchi has a strong Republican opponent, the former mayor of Hermosa Beach, who is still quite popular in the district. As a result, during this election season Muratsuchi has been holding public “town hall” meetings across the district.

Arthur Schaper, our National Field Director, lives in the district along with other MassResistance activists. So we’re making Muratsuchi answer the tough questions. His responses have been shocking. They provide a window into how hard-left politicians think.

Town Hall meeting in Hermosa Beach – contentious bill brought up

On June 22, 2024, Muratsuchi hosted a public town hall in Hermosa Beach. Though it’s become a relatively liberal area, parents still came and passionately confronted him over a terrible anti-family bill he was supporting. Bill AB 1955 would prevent school districts from requiring teachers to inform parents about their children’s homosexual or “gender identity” issues or behaviors. One parent with a “transgender” child almost cried when describing how the school had withheld that information from her – and how it caused terrible psychological harm.

Muratsuchi was definitely uncomfortable and caught off guard. But his answers were right out of the LGBT talking points. He said that schools need to provide kids a “safe and supporting environment” that’s separate from their parents. He said that “it’s critically important for them to not be ‘outed’ before they’re ready, even with their parents.” He made the outrageous statement:

There are numerous studies that show that when students are outed for not identifying with the gender assigned at their birth, that they get beaten by their parents, they get beaten by their classmates. Those are the facts.

Not surprisingly, Muratsuchi didn’t cite any of these “studies” – which either don’t exist or are the usual non-scientific LGBT propaganda. This caused a minor uproar in the room by parents who were angered by this intellectual dishonesty and his arrogance in promoting it.

Unfortunately, HB 1955 was passed into law the following month and signed by the governor.

Town Meeting in Torrance – more contentious bills brought up

On September 7, 2024, Muratsuchi held another town hall meeting in Torrance. This time, parents confronted Muratsuchi about Bill 1825, an “anti-book banning” bill which Muratsuchi himself authored.

The bill would make it almost impossible for local elected officials to remove offensive books for children on sex and perversions from public or school libraries. It would put all the control in the hands of the librarians – who bring in the books in the first place. It specifically protects books on gender identity, sexual orientation, and “sexual conduct.” Parents could still “challenge” any book, but the librarians would make the final decision.

One mother brought a copy of It’s Perfectly Normal, a vile children’s book with graphic sex scenes. She held it up so he could see the illustrations, and passed it around so other parents would see what this law would protect.

Arthur was there and reminded everyone of the basic lie by the Left: no books are being “banned” – they can all be easily purchased online and elsewhere. But they should not be in the children’s sections of taxpayer-funded libraries. The aim of the lie is to force the LGBT and sex agendas into libraries and schools through shame and coercion.

Muratsuchi’s responses

Muratsuchi again was very uncomfortable. He defended Bill 1825 by parroting the American Library Association talking points. He called it the “Freedom to Read Act.” He said it was important that librarians – not the elected officials – make the decisions on controversial books. He added that he worked “very closely with the California Librarians Association” in writing the bill. (That is, he worked with the offenders, not with parents or local officials.) That reveals either his stupidity or malevolence. Parents in the room weren’t buying it.

Arthur also asked Muratsuchi why he aggressively opposed the bill requiring voter IDs in elections.

On the voter ID bill he opposed, Muratsuchi fell back on the dishonest and insulting Democrat talking point that ID laws have been used to keep blacks from voting. That is patently false. (Other laws, such as poll taxes and civics test requirements were used in the distant past.) No black adult whom anybody knows is lacking an ID, since no one can survive today without one. The truth is that opposing ID is really meant to allow illegal aliens and people claiming to be someone else to vote (which is rampant in California).

None of his argument resonated with most of the people in the room that day.

Final thoughts

Are leftist politicians like Al Muratsuchi who are polluting our laws in blue states across the country evil or just stupid? You can decide for yourself.

Maybe it’s a bit of both. The claws of leftist lobbies are likely so deep into them that they don’t care about the terrible damage that is being done to vulnerable children, parents, and society by the bills they pass. But we need to care. In Muratsuchi’s case, he was groomed by the teachers’ unions as a school board member before he ran for the state assembly. His moral compass appears to be formed by the propaganda talking points of radical groups.

This means that more citizens need to find ways to confront their elected officials and force them to publicly answer the hard questions. That’s one good step toward change.

Muratsuchi certainly seems to be more radical than the moderate-left population of his district, which is being revealed at these town halls. It will be interesting to see if his Republican challenger – who already has name recognition and is well known in the district – can successfully take advantage of that.

Unfortunately, most conservative groups shy away from such direct and often contentious confrontations. But MassResistance will continue to bring the truth.

