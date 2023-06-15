Campaign Life Coalition endorses Muslim parents’ protest against LGBT agenda in schools

CLC is encouraging our supporters in the Ottawa area to take a stand against the maniacal push by LGBT extremists in the school boards to claim ideological ownership of our children.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — This weekend, concerned parents from Ottawa’s Arab community will hold another peaceful demonstration to protest the LGBT indoctrination of their children in publicly-funded schools.

The event, dubbed “Together for the benefit of all Canadians,” is scheduled for take place on Saturday, June 17th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Human Rights Monument, 220 Elgin Street, Ottawa (view map here).

Resist the in-class sexualization of your children

CLC is encouraging our supporters in the Ottawa area to join the peaceful demonstration led by Muslim parents and take a stand against the maniacal push by LGBT extremists in the school boards to claim ideological ownership of our children.

RELATED: ‘Leave our kids alone’: Muslim families protest gender ideology outside Ottawa school board HQ

As has become clear, the goal of the LGBT militants is to penetrate the minds and hearts of our children with homoerotic and transsexualist perversions, thus driving a wedge between the youngsters and their parents and alienating them from their faith in God’s design and natural law regarding human sexuality.

Will you please attend? Bring your own sign.

Republished with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

