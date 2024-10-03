Campaign Life Coalition releases voter guide for upcoming election in British Columbia

To help citizens cast their ballots with an informed conscience, Campaign Life Coalition has released its voter guide for the provincial election in British Columbia taking place October 19.

(Campaign Life Coalition) — To help our supporters cast their ballots with an informed conscience in British Columbia’s October 19 election, Campaign Life Coalition is pleased to unveil our brand-new voters guide.

VoteProLifeBritishColumbia.ca is a powerful resource, with so many convenient features.

Find a green-lit candidate by postal code

By simply entering your postal code, our site will tell you if we’ve endorsed a candidate in your riding, and provide you with all their info.

Note: You may find there’s not yet an endorsed candidate in your local riding, because many have not yet responded to our questionnaire, and others we haven’t been able to reach because we don’t have their contact information. This search tool will be more valuable as the election campaign progresses.

Comparing party policies

There’s so much at stake in this election that it’s crucial for every social conservative and person of faith to understand exactly where each party stands on the key moral issues.

From parental rights, to LGBTQ brainwashing in schools, to rampant drugs, to abortion and religious freedom, it’s all on the line this election.

VoteProLifeBritishColumbia.ca makes sharing that information with your friends, relatives and members of your church easy, with a handy Party Policy Comparison Chart.

Click here or the graphic below to check it out.

You can even download a printable pdf version of the Party Policy Comparison Chart to print a copy for your friends.

Party leader report cards

Another valuable resource is CLC’s leader rating score for all the mainstream party leaders.

Leader scores were assessed based on a variety of metrics including voting records, policies and public statements, which you can study, here.

Sadly, as you’ll see in John Rustad’s report card, we had to severely downgrade his rating because he came out publicly with a pro-abortion statement, thus aligning himself with the pro-death ideology of David Eby.

We were planning to give him a much higher score given his positive actions on parental rights, but his strident pro-abortion stance forced our hand.

What if there’s no green-lit candidate in your riding?

If we have not endorsed any candidates in your electoral district owing to a non-response to CLC’s election survey, you can help us determine where they stand by sending them our questionnaire yourself.

Or, by posing the questions to them when they knock on your door! Then, share the responses with us so we can post it on www.VoteProLifeBritishColumbia.ca.

Please use this Voter Guide to inform your vote!

Thank you for supporting our efforts to restore sanity and moral values at all levels of government!

For life & family,

Jeff Gunnarson

President

Campaign Life Coalition

P.S. Check out our amazing new provincial election Voters Guide website now!

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

