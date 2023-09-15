Campaign Life urges Canadians to join nationwide ‘Million Person March’ against LGBT ideology

(Campaign Life Coalition) — I’m writing to ask you to please participate in a truly unprecedented event taking place all across Canada next week.
The goal is to protect our kids from the dangers of the LGBT indoctrination that’s been taking over their schools.
The Million Person March for Children is being organized by a group called Hands off Our Kids, which was started by Muslim parents who are fed up with the non-stop LGBT brainwashing in the classroom. Christian parents have also come alongside the original organizers, in large numbers, to stand in solidarity and defend our kids.
The goal, like I said, is to safeguard all children from the propaganda of the LGBT activists, and their gender-bending ideologies, in the education system. To make sure no child is ever exposed to explicit sexual content in their schools, nor the corrosive suggestion that they might be “trapped in the wrong body” and should consider whether he or she is “transgendered.” This march is also to let our elected officials know – from the school boards all the way up to Justin Trudeau – that parental rights and consent are paramount when it comes to our children.
Leave our kids alone!
I’ve never seen a parental rights demonstration on this scale before, where so many people right across the country are holding rallies on the same day, Wednesday, September 20th.
One of the key events that triggered an appetite for this massive parental uprising was Campaign Life Coalition’s announcement of the first ever, National Pride Flag Walk-Out Day earlier this summer.
The idea was to encourage parents to keep their kids home from schools on June 1st, the day when the LGBT “Pride” flag is usually raised by most Canadian schools. The response was phenomenal. We saw media reports stating that some school boards had absentee rates of around 30%. In one Ontario school, the absentee rate was 75 percent!
I’m so grateful to God that CLC’s National Pride Flag Walk-Out Day was such a huge a success, but It seems like that day of action helped to set in motion something even bigger.
We started seeing large groups of parents, grandparents, and other concerned citizens, coming together and protesting outside of schools. It was one demonstration after another, where so many Canadians, from all faiths, were coming together and standing up for the safety of all children, and for recognition of parental rights. And now, this awe-inspiring Million Person March is taking place next week, thanks to Muslims, Christians and people of other faiths coming together in solidarity against classroom LGBT indoctrination.
Kudos to folks over at the Hands off Our Kids organization for pulling this together. Again, the date is Wednesday, September 20th. All the locations we know of are listed right at the end of this email.
Please pray for the success of this Million Person March! The more people we have showing up next Wednesday, the stronger our message will be …
That children should not be exposed to radical LGBT indoctrination in the classrooms, and that parental rights cannot be ignored in education.
One final thing …
The event organizers are asking that if parents cannot attend the march, that they keep their children home from school on September 20th.
ALBERTA
CALGARY
The Harry Hays Building
9:00 AM
220 4 Avenue Southeast
(Directions)
COLD LAKE
Cold Lake Energy Centre
9:00 AM
7825 51 St #1759
(Directions)
EDMONTON
Alberta Teachers Association
All Intersections of 142 and 111 Avenue
9:00 AM
11010 142 Street Northwest
(Directions)
FORT McMURRAY
Provincial Building/City Hall
9:00 AM (School Walkout)
11:00 AM (March to Public and Catholic School Boards)
9915 Franklin Avenue
(Directions)
GRANDE PRAIRIE
Avondale Park
9:00 AM
11306 102B St
(Directions)
MEDICINE HAT
Mavericks Baseball Stadium
10:00 AM
1 Birch Ave SE
(Directions)
LEDUC
Leduc Civic Centre
10:30 AM
1 Alexandra Park
(Directions)
LETHBRIDGE
Lethbridge City Hall
10:00 AM
910 4 Ave S
(Directions)
LLOYDMINSTER
Lloydminster City Hall
10:00 AM
4420 50 Ave
(Directions)
PONOKA
Old Hospital Rotary Park
9:00 AM
5609 51 St
(Directions)
RED DEER
Red Deer City Hall
9:00 AM
4914 48 Ave
(Directions)
SHERWOOD PARK
Sherwood Park Mall
9:00 AM (Northeast parking lot behind the theatre.)
2020 Sherwood Dr
(Directions)
BRITISH COLUMBIA
100 MILE HOUSE
The Visitor Centre
10:00 AM
155 Wrangler Wy
ABBOTSFORD
Jubilee Park
11:00 AM (March – Arrive Early)
2552 McCallum Rd
(Directions)
CHILLIWACK
Landing Sports Centre, Gate 5, Near 45580 Spadina
9:00 AM
(Directions)
COQUITLAM
Coquitlam City Hall
9:00 AM
1229 Pinetree Way (Lot A)
(Directions)
FORT ST. JOHN
Fort St. John City Hall
9:00 AM
10631 100 St
(Directions)
KAMLOOPS
Kamloops Court House
9:00 AM
455 Columbia St
(Directions)
KELOWNA
Kelowna City Hall
11:00 AM (Rally – Arrive Early)
1435 Water St
(Directions)
NANAIMO
Nanaimo City Hall
10:30 AM
455 Wallace St
(Directions)
PARKSVILLE/QUALICUM
Parksville School Board Office
10:00 AM
100 Jensen Ave E.
(Directions)
PORT ALBIERNI
Port Alberni School Board Office
11:00 AM
4690 Rogers Street
(Directions)
PRINCETON
Veteran’s Square (At Bridge St & Vernillion Ave)
11:00 AM (March – Arrive Early)
(Directions)
PRINCE GEORGE
Prince George City Hall
9:00 AM
1100 Patricia Blvd
(Directions)
QUESNEL
Quesnel City Hall
11:00 AM (March – Arrive Early)
410 Kinchant St
(Directions)
SURREY
Bear Creek Park
11:00 AM
13750 88 Ave
(Directions)
TUMBLER RIDGE
Tumbler Ridge Town Hall
11:00 AM (March – Arrive Early)
305 Iles Way
(Directions)
VANCOUVER
Vancouver City Hall
9:00 AM
453 West 12th Avenue
(Directions)
VERNON
Vernon City Hall
10:00 AM
3400 – 30 St.
(Directions)
VICTORIA
The Victoria Legislature
12:00 PM
547 Belleville Street
(Directions)
MANITOBA
STEINBACH
K.R. Barkman Park
9:00 AM
510 Wilson St
(Directions)
WINKLER
Bethel Heritage Park
9:00 AM
6 St
(Directions)
WINNIPEG
The Legislative Building
9:00 AM
450 Broadway
(Directions)
NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR
CORNER BROOK
Corner Brook City Hall
9:00 AM
5 Park St
(Directions)
ST. JOHN’S
Confederation Building
9:00 AM
100 Prince Philip Drive
(Directions)
NEW BRUNSWICK
FREDERICTON
The Legislative Assembly Building
10:00 AM
706 Queen St
(Directions)
MONCTON
Moncton City Hall
9:00 AM
655 Main Street
(Directions)
SAINT JOHN
Saint John City Hall
11:00 AM
15 Market Square
(Directions)
NOVA SCOTIA
HALIFAX
Halifax City Hall
10:00 AM
1841 Argyle St
(Directions)
SYDNEY CAPE BRETON
City Hall
9:00 AM
320 Esplanade, Sydney
(Directions)
ONTARIO
BARRIE
Barrie City Hall
9:00 AM
70 Collier Street
(Directions)
BRANTFORD
Mohawk Park
9:00 AM
(Directions)
BURLINGTON
Home Depot
10:00 AM
3050 Davidson Ct
(Directions)
GUELPH
Guelph City Hall
9:00 AM
1 Carden St
(Directions)
HAMILTON
Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board
10:00 AM (Meet at Lime Ridge Mall – North End Parking Lot)
999 Upper Wentworth
(Directions)
HALIBURTON
Head Lake Park
10:00 AM
13 York St
(Directions)
KITCHENER
Kitchener City Hall
9:00 AM
200 King St W
(Directions)
KINGSTON
Hwy 38 Carpool Parking Lot
9:00 AM
LONDON
Thames Valley District School Board Offices
9:00 AM
1250 Dundas Street
(Directions)
MISSISSAUGA
Mississauga City Hall
9:00 AM
300 City Centre Dr
(Directions)
NEW TECUMSEH
Alliston Memorial Arena
10:00 AM
49 Nelson St W
(Directions)
NIAGARA REGION
Husky Truck Stop
9:00 AM
615 York Rd NOTL
NORTH BAY
North Bay City Hall
11:00 AM (March – Arrive Early)
200 McIntyre St E
(Directions)
ORANGEVILLE
Orangeville City Hall
9:00 AM
87 Broadway
(Directions)
OTTAWA
Parliament Hill
9:00 AM
111 Wellington Street
(Directions)
SARNIA
Sarnia City Hall
9:00 AM
255 Christina St N
(Directions)
SIMCOE, NORFOLK
Wellington Park
9:00 AM
50 Bonnie Dr
(Directions)
SUDBURY
Tom Davies Square
11:00 AM (March – Arrive Early)
200 Brady St
(Directions)
TORONTO
Queen’s Park
9:00 AM
110 Wellesley Street West
(Directions)
TIMMINS
Hollinger Park
9:00 AM
565 Algonquin Blvd E
(Directions)
WHITBY
Durham District School Board
9:00 AM
400 Taunton Road East
(Directions)
WINDSOR
Windsor City Hall
9:00 AM
350 City Hall Square West
(Directions)
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
CHARLOTTETOWN
Coles Building
11:00 AM
175 Richmond Street
(Directions)
QUEBEC
MONTREAL
The Legault Legislature Building
9:00 AM
2001 McGill College Avenue
(Directions)
SASKATCHEWAN
ESTEVAN
Mr. Mike’s Parking Lot
10:00 AM
REGINA
The Legault Building
9:00 AM
2405 Legislative Drive
(Directions)
SASKATOON
Vimy Memorial
9:00 AM
(Directions)
SWIFT CURRENT
Swift Current City Hall
9:00 AM
177 1st Avenue Northeast
(Directions)
YORKTON
Kinsmen Arena & City Centre Park
10:30
227 Prystai Way
(Directions)
YUKON
WHITEHORSE
The Yukon Legislative Assembly
12:00 PM
2071 2nd Ave
(Directions)
Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.