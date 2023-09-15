Campaign Life urges Canadians to join nationwide ‘Million Person March’ against LGBT ideology

I’m writing to ask you to please participate in a truly unprecedented event taking place all across Canada next week: The Million Person March for Children.

The goal is to protect our kids from the dangers of the LGBT indoctrination that’s been taking over their schools.

The Million Person March for Children is being organized by a group called Hands off Our Kids, which was started by Muslim parents who are fed up with the non-stop LGBT brainwashing in the classroom. Christian parents have also come alongside the original organizers, in large numbers, to stand in solidarity and defend our kids.

The goal, like I said, is to safeguard all children from the propaganda of the LGBT activists, and their gender-bending ideologies, in the education system. To make sure no child is ever exposed to explicit sexual content in their schools, nor the corrosive suggestion that they might be “trapped in the wrong body” and should consider whether he or she is “transgendered.” This march is also to let our elected officials know – from the school boards all the way up to Justin Trudeau – that parental rights and consent are paramount when it comes to our children.

Leave our kids alone!

I’ve never seen a parental rights demonstration on this scale before, where so many people right across the country are holding rallies on the same day, Wednesday, September 20th.

One of the key events that triggered an appetite for this massive parental uprising was Campaign Life Coalition’s announcement of the first ever, National Pride Flag Walk-Out Day earlier this summer.

The idea was to encourage parents to keep their kids home from schools on June 1st, the day when the LGBT “Pride” flag is usually raised by most Canadian schools. The response was phenomenal. We saw media reports stating that some school boards had absentee rates of around 30%. In one Ontario school, the absentee rate was 75 percent!

I’m so grateful to God that CLC’s National Pride Flag Walk-Out Day was such a huge a success, but It seems like that day of action helped to set in motion something even bigger.

We started seeing large groups of parents, grandparents, and other concerned citizens, coming together and protesting outside of schools. It was one demonstration after another, where so many Canadians, from all faiths, were coming together and standing up for the safety of all children, and for recognition of parental rights. And now, this awe-inspiring Million Person March is taking place next week, thanks to Muslims, Christians and people of other faiths coming together in solidarity against classroom LGBT indoctrination.

Kudos to folks over at the Hands off Our Kids organization for pulling this together. Again, the date is Wednesday, September 20th. All the locations we know of are listed right at the end of this email.

Please pray for the success of this Million Person March! The more people we have showing up next Wednesday, the stronger our message will be …

That children should not be exposed to radical LGBT indoctrination in the classrooms, and that parental rights cannot be ignored in education.

One final thing …

The event organizers are asking that if parents cannot attend the march, that they keep their children home from school on September 20th.

ALBERTA

CALGARY

The Harry Hays Building

9:00 AM

220 4 Avenue Southeast

(Directions)

COLD LAKE

Cold Lake Energy Centre

9:00 AM

7825 51 St #1759

(Directions)

EDMONTON

Alberta Teachers Association

All Intersections of 142 and 111 Avenue

9:00 AM

11010 142 Street Northwest

(Directions)

FORT McMURRAY

Provincial Building/City Hall

9:00 AM (School Walkout)

11:00 AM (March to Public and Catholic School Boards)

9915 Franklin Avenue

(Directions)

GRANDE PRAIRIE

Avondale Park

9:00 AM

11306 102B St

(Directions)

MEDICINE HAT

Mavericks Baseball Stadium

10:00 AM

1 Birch Ave SE

(Directions)

LEDUC

Leduc Civic Centre

10:30 AM

1 Alexandra Park

(Directions)

LETHBRIDGE

Lethbridge City Hall

10:00 AM

910 4 Ave S

(Directions)

LLOYDMINSTER

Lloydminster City Hall

10:00 AM

4420 50 Ave

(Directions)

PONOKA

Old Hospital Rotary Park

9:00 AM

5609 51 St

(Directions)

RED DEER

Red Deer City Hall

9:00 AM

4914 48 Ave

(Directions)

SHERWOOD PARK

Sherwood Park Mall

9:00 AM (Northeast parking lot behind the theatre.)

2020 Sherwood Dr

(Directions)

BRITISH COLUMBIA

100 MILE HOUSE

The Visitor Centre

10:00 AM

155 Wrangler Wy

ABBOTSFORD

Jubilee Park

11:00 AM (March – Arrive Early)

2552 McCallum Rd

(Directions)

CHILLIWACK

Landing Sports Centre, Gate 5, Near 45580 Spadina

9:00 AM

(Directions)

COQUITLAM

Coquitlam City Hall

9:00 AM

1229 Pinetree Way (Lot A)

(Directions)

FORT ST. JOHN

Fort St. John City Hall

9:00 AM

10631 100 St

(Directions)

KAMLOOPS

Kamloops Court House

9:00 AM

455 Columbia St

(Directions)

KELOWNA

Kelowna City Hall

11:00 AM (Rally – Arrive Early)

1435 Water St

(Directions)

NANAIMO

Nanaimo City Hall

10:30 AM

455 Wallace St

(Directions)

PARKSVILLE/QUALICUM

Parksville School Board Office

10:00 AM

100 Jensen Ave E.

(Directions)

PORT ALBIERNI

Port Alberni School Board Office

11:00 AM

4690 Rogers Street

(Directions)

PRINCETON

Veteran’s Square (At Bridge St & Vernillion Ave)

11:00 AM (March – Arrive Early)

(Directions)

PRINCE GEORGE

Prince George City Hall

9:00 AM

1100 Patricia Blvd

(Directions)

QUESNEL

Quesnel City Hall

11:00 AM (March – Arrive Early)

410 Kinchant St

(Directions)

SURREY

Bear Creek Park

11:00 AM

13750 88 Ave

(Directions)

TUMBLER RIDGE

Tumbler Ridge Town Hall

11:00 AM (March – Arrive Early)

305 Iles Way

(Directions)

VANCOUVER

Vancouver City Hall

9:00 AM

453 West 12th Avenue

(Directions)

VERNON

Vernon City Hall

10:00 AM

3400 – 30 St.

(Directions)

VICTORIA

The Victoria Legislature

12:00 PM

547 Belleville Street

(Directions)

MANITOBA

STEINBACH

K.R. Barkman Park

9:00 AM

510 Wilson St

(Directions)

WINKLER

Bethel Heritage Park

9:00 AM

6 St

(Directions)

WINNIPEG

The Legislative Building

9:00 AM

450 Broadway

(Directions)

NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR

CORNER BROOK

Corner Brook City Hall

9:00 AM

5 Park St

(Directions)

ST. JOHN’S

Confederation Building

9:00 AM

100 Prince Philip Drive

(Directions)

NEW BRUNSWICK

FREDERICTON

The Legislative Assembly Building

10:00 AM

706 Queen St

(Directions)

MONCTON

Moncton City Hall

9:00 AM

655 Main Street

(Directions)

SAINT JOHN

Saint John City Hall

11:00 AM

15 Market Square

(Directions)

NOVA SCOTIA

HALIFAX

Halifax City Hall

10:00 AM

1841 Argyle St

(Directions)

SYDNEY CAPE BRETON

City Hall

9:00 AM

320 Esplanade, Sydney

(Directions)

ONTARIO

BARRIE

Barrie City Hall

9:00 AM

70 Collier Street

(Directions)

BRANTFORD

Mohawk Park

9:00 AM

(Directions)

BURLINGTON

Home Depot

10:00 AM

3050 Davidson Ct

(Directions)

GUELPH

Guelph City Hall

9:00 AM

1 Carden St

(Directions)

HAMILTON

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board

10:00 AM (Meet at Lime Ridge Mall – North End Parking Lot)

999 Upper Wentworth

(Directions)

HALIBURTON

Head Lake Park

10:00 AM

13 York St

(Directions)

KITCHENER

Kitchener City Hall

9:00 AM

200 King St W

(Directions)

KINGSTON

Hwy 38 Carpool Parking Lot

9:00 AM

LONDON

Thames Valley District School Board Offices

9:00 AM

1250 Dundas Street

(Directions)

MISSISSAUGA

Mississauga City Hall

9:00 AM

300 City Centre Dr

(Directions)

NEW TECUMSEH

Alliston Memorial Arena

10:00 AM

49 Nelson St W

(Directions)

NIAGARA REGION

Husky Truck Stop

9:00 AM

615 York Rd NOTL

NORTH BAY

North Bay City Hall

11:00 AM (March – Arrive Early)

200 McIntyre St E

(Directions)

ORANGEVILLE

Orangeville City Hall

9:00 AM

87 Broadway

(Directions)

OTTAWA

Parliament Hill

9:00 AM

111 Wellington Street

(Directions)

SARNIA

Sarnia City Hall

9:00 AM

255 Christina St N

(Directions)

SIMCOE, NORFOLK

Wellington Park

9:00 AM

50 Bonnie Dr

(Directions)

SUDBURY

Tom Davies Square

11:00 AM (March – Arrive Early)

200 Brady St

(Directions)

TORONTO

Queen’s Park

9:00 AM

110 Wellesley Street West

(Directions)

TIMMINS

Hollinger Park

9:00 AM

565 Algonquin Blvd E

(Directions)

WHITBY

Durham District School Board

9:00 AM

400 Taunton Road East

(Directions)

WINDSOR

Windsor City Hall

9:00 AM

350 City Hall Square West

(Directions)

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

CHARLOTTETOWN

Coles Building

11:00 AM

175 Richmond Street

(Directions)

QUEBEC

MONTREAL

The Legault Legislature Building

9:00 AM

2001 McGill College Avenue

(Directions)

SASKATCHEWAN

ESTEVAN

Mr. Mike’s Parking Lot

10:00 AM

REGINA

The Legault Building

9:00 AM

2405 Legislative Drive

(Directions)

SASKATOON

Vimy Memorial

9:00 AM

(Directions)

SWIFT CURRENT

Swift Current City Hall

9:00 AM

177 1st Avenue Northeast

(Directions)

YORKTON

Kinsmen Arena & City Centre Park

10:30

227 Prystai Way

(Directions)

YUKON

WHITEHORSE

The Yukon Legislative Assembly

12:00 PM

2071 2nd Ave

(Directions)

Reprinted with permission from Campaign Life Coalition.

