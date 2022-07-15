Canada’s assisted suicide laws are being rationalized as an answer to poverty, disability

The Euthanasia Prevention Coalition accurately predicted that once doctors and nurses are given the right in law to kill patients that the rules and reasons for approving medical killing would expand.

(Euthansia Prevention Coalition) – When there is one article in the media about a topic, it results in more stories on the same topic. In the past few months there have been several articles about people who are considering, have been approved, or have actually died by MAiD (euthanasia) based on disability and poverty.

On July 12, Christina Frangou wrote an article that was published by Chatalaine concerning a 54-year-old Vancouver woman who has amassed $40,000 in debts trying to treat myalgic encephalomyelitis and other ailments. When her money runs out, she says a medically assisted death may be her only option.

Frangou is writing about a woman known as Madeleine, who is living with disability and poverty. A previous article about Madeleine was published in July 2021. Frangou reports:

Today, she is among the more than 1.4 million Canadians with disabilities who live in poverty. Many, like Madeline, receive some government support; despite that, 40 percent of Canadians with disabilities live below the poverty line. And people with disabilities often need more basic goods and services just to survive—things like mobility aids, home care, accessible housing and transportation, prescription drugs and health care services, not all of which are fully covered by Canada’s publicly funded health programs. There is, however, one government-funded service available to some people living with disabilities: medical assistance in dying (MAID). Last year, the Canadian government voted to expand MAID laws to include people suffering with illness whose death is not imminent, like Madeline. This has put her in a quandary: She has government funding to die in comfort, but not enough to live at the same standard.

The article explains that when Canada’s parliament passed Bill C-7 in March 2021, parliament expanded euthanasia to people with disabilities who are not otherwise dying.

Frangou wrote that Madeleine applied for euthanasia in 2020 but she was told that she didn’t qualify, but after Bill C-7 passed, she was approved. Frangou continues:

Many in the disability community have expressed frustration about the new criteria for MAID, saying that people may feel coerced into dying when they are suffering from poverty more than illness. Madeline, however, says she welcomed the changes to MAID. At the same time, she says that her decision to apply for an assisted death is largely driven by finances: “I’ve been forced to a measure of deterioration [where] I’ve ended up with MAID,” she says. She isn’t alone. Hewitt of Disability Without Poverty told Chatelaine that she knows of eight people who are considering MAID because of poverty. This winter, a 51-year-old Ontario woman diagnosed with multiple chemical sensitivities chose MAID after she could not find affordable housing free of cigarette smoke and chemical cleaners. And another woman with the same condition told CTV that she will also seek a medically assisted death due to a lack of suitable housing. There are few known details about these cases, although they will be reviewed by the Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario, in keeping with the rules for MAID requests in the province.

— Article continues below Petition — DEFEND Mothers and Babies Against Powerful CEOs Paying Female Employees to Abort! Show Petition Text 3652 have signed the petition. Let's get to 4000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition 30+ powerful big-box, Big Tech, and mainstream media companies are targeting their young female employees by offering abortion travel “benefits” to new mothers — to kill their children for the sake of corporate profit and productivity! THIS PRO-DEATH CORPORATE CULTURE WILL DESTROY LIVES AND VILLIFY BIG FAMILIES AND PRO-LIFE VALUES IF WE DON’T ACT NOW! ***WE CANNOT LOSE THE PRO-LIFE VICTORY AFTER ROE V. WADE TO ANTI-FAMILY COMPANIES! SEND A MESSAGE TO POWERFUL CEOs TODAY THAT YOU SUPPORT OUR CHILDREN’S RIGHTS OF LIFE, LIBERTY, AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS!*** SIGN THE PETITION NOW TO WIN THE CORPORATE PRO-LIFE BATTLE! Starbucks said it would reimburse travel expenses for employees who need abortions and cannot get them within 100 miles of their homes. In a memo on Monday, the company said it wanted to ensure that its employees had “access to quality health care.” https://t.co/PI1Yg2xKTx — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 16, 2022 Amazon says it will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for non-life threatening medical treatments including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters. https://t.co/9M4Dtdzb4X — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 3, 2022 The pro-life movement has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to send a pro-family message to millions of citizens for generations to come — but we cannot LOSE OUT on this moment by caving to corporations and their cheap and disgusting “abortion” benefits! CONSUMERS MUST SEND A RESOUNDING MESSAGE TO ALL CORPORATE LEADERS THAT WE WILL NOT TOLERATE EMPLOYEE ABORTION PRESSURE! SIGN TODAY and demand the following company CEOs SUPPORT WOMEN AND CHILDREN NOW! ***WE ARE DELIVERING THIS LETTER TO EACH AND EVERY ONE OF THEM!*** Jeff Bezos – Amazon Brian Moynihan – Bank of America Whitney Wolfe Herd – Bumble BuzzFeed – Jonah Peretti Cigna Health Insurance – David Cordani Citigroup – Jane Fraser CNN – Chris Licht Comcast – Brian Roberts Condé Nast – Roger Lynch CVS Health – Karen Lynch Dick’s Sporting Goods – Lauren Hobart Goldman Sachs – David Solomon Hewlett-Packard – Enrique Lores JPMorgan Chase – Jamie Dimon Kroger – Rodney McMullen New York Times – Meredith Kopit Levien Lyft – Logan Green MasterCard – Michael Miebach Meta/Facebook - Mark Zuckerberg Microsoft – Satya Nadella Paramount – Brian Robbins Patagonia – Jenna Johnson PayPal – Dan Schulman Procter & Gamble – Jon Moeller Salesforce – Marc Benioff Starbucks – Kevin Johnson Target – Brian Cornell Tesla, Inc. – Elon Musk Uber – Dara Khosrowshahi Vox Media – Jim Bankoff Disney – Bob Chapek Yelp – Jeremy Stoppelman Zillow – Rich Barton *** SIGN NOW AND MAKE YOUR PRO-LIFE AND PRO-FAMILY VOICE HEARD AT THE WORLD'S LARGEST CORPORATIONS! TELL THESE CEOs TO STOP SUPPORTING ABORTION TODAY! *** _____ Image Logos: Wikipedia Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

It was argued that expanding euthanasia to people with disabilities, who are not otherwise dying, provided equality but in fact it undermines the equality of people with disabilities who are often living in poverty.

The article ends by quoting Madeline as saying: “I’m not [giving up]. That’s not what MAID is. MAID is brutal practicality.”

The Euthanasia Prevention Coalition accurately predicted that once doctors and nurses are given the right in law to kill patients that the rules and reasons for approving medical killing (MAiD) would expand. This is what has happened in Canada.

More articles on these topics:

A message to the world. Don’t legalize euthanasia (Link).

20-year-old man with undiagnosed condition is approved for euthanasia (Link).

Euthanasia by advanced directive is a recipe for abuse (Link).

BC woman approved for euthanasia but can’t access healthcare (Link).

Why euthanasia for children is wrong (Link).

Euthanasia is out-of-control in Canada (Link).

Reprinted with permission from Euthanasia Prevention Coalition

Share











