Canada’s culture of death forces Catholic hospital to coexist with euthanasia facility

The government-imposed Shoreline Space now performs assisted suicide steps from St. Paul’s palliative care wing after land was seized from Catholic-run facility.

(Euthanasia Prevention Coalition) — I just completed a speaking tour in British Columbia where I had speaking engagements in Vernon, Kelowna, Salmon Arm, and Vancouver – four speaking engagements in four days.

While in Vancouver I visited St. Paul’s Hospital to see the (MAiD) euthanasia clinic that was imposed on it by the British Columbia (BC) provincial government – Ministry of Health.

The euthanasia (MAiD) clinic was opened in January 2025 and is known as the Shoreline Space (green building). It looked like a euthanasia killing was happening while I was outside the door.

You may remember that on June 27, 2023, I reported that the euthanasia lobby was pressuring the BC government to force Catholic hospitals to provide euthanasia.

The euthanasia lobby used the story of Samantha O’Neill (34) who died by euthanasia (MAiD) on April 4, 2023. O’Neill requested euthanasia at St. Paul’s hospital. Since St. Paul’s did not provide euthanasia, they transferred Samantha from St. Paul’s to St. John’s hospice (run by Vancouver Coastal Health) to die by euthanasia.

On December 1, 2023, I reported that in response to the pressure from the euthanasia lobby the BC government expropriated property from Providence Health (St. Paul’s) to build a euthanasia killing center next to St. Paul’s in Vancouver in response to the complaint that palliative care patients did not have access to euthanasia at St. Paul’s hospital.

In May 2024, I went to Germany to speak at a conference. While in Germany I visited three of the T4 euthanasia memorials. I first visited the Grafeneck euthanasia memorial since it was the first of the T4 euthanasia centres. 10,654 people (primarily people with disabilities) reportedly were gassed to death at Grafeneck.

A little bit of information about Grafeneck.

In 1928, Grafeneck castle came into the possession of the Samaritan Foundation (Samariterstiftung), a charitable arm of the German Lutheran Church. The foundation established a care facility for male patients with disabilities at Grafeneck in 1929.

In October 1939, the German government expropriated the Grafeneck castle property from the Lutheran Samaritan Foundation and transformed Grafeneck from a Lutheran care facility into the first centralized killing center within Aktion T4 (Nazi Euthanasia Program).

Grafeneck was the first functioning T4 killing center. Its operations commenced on January 18, 1940. Twenty-five male patients arrived from the Eglfing-Haar facility in Munich that day. Dr. Schumann personally escorted them to the old coach house where Schumann gassed them to death in the newly constructed gas chamber. From this date until December 1940, people were killed by gassing on an almost daily basis, excluding Sundays and holidays.

I am not suggesting that the BC government is planning to empty care homes by busing the residents to the Shoreline Space for killing.

I am stating that when the BC government expropriated property from Providence health and built a euthanasia killing center that is attached to St. Paul’s hospital that they were repeating one of the ugliest parts of human history.

Reprinted with permission from the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.

